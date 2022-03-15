Ambuja Cements : ACC Vidya Saarathi bridges the gap in education finance through scholarships to more than 2400 students

ACC Vidya Saarathi bridges the gap in education finance through scholarships to

more than 2400 students

Facilitating to bridge the huge gap in education finance in the districts wherein ACC Plants or Grinding Units are operational

In last 5 years, 2464 students from various parts of the country have been benefitted through Scholarship Amount of Rs. 4.5 crore

Amidst COVID -19, awarded scholarship grants to the rural students to avoid disruption in their studies

Mumbai, 15th March, 2022: ACC Trust, the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm of ACC Limited, has provided scholarship to more than 2400 students from various parts of the country in the past 5 years totalling the scholarship amount to Rs. 4.5 crore. ACC Trust has been providing these scholarships through its platform ACC Vidya Saarathi.

Launched in 2017, ACC Vidya Saarathi is a technology-enabled initiative in joint collaboration with NSDL e-Gov for providing scholarships to deserving meritorious students for better higher education opportunities in India.

Since its inception, ACC Vidya Saarathi has benefitted 2464 students until now. The platform bridges the gap in education finance in India as this gap is a major drawback to country's development. The platform became vital during the pandemic as it took away the financial burden of rural families and empowered the academic goals of students.

ACC Vidya Saarathi assisted students who required economic help as many families have lost their jobs and lives. This initiative committed towards supporting thousands of students so that they can continue their higher education.

In the last one year, 886 students hailing purely from communities in 11 districts across ACC Plants/ grinding units got the scholarship. The scholarships have been disbursed online for academic disciplines such as graduation, post-graduation (Technical & Non-technical), ITI, Diploma, GNM- nursing, B.Sc. nursing, medical and engineering (B.E./B.Tech).

Mr. Sridhar Balakrishnan, MD & CEO, ACC Limited, said, "At ACC, we have always remained committed to transforming lives. Through our programme Vidya Saarathi, we propose to effectively bring together various stakeholders in the education ecosystem. The initiative has proven to be a boon to the needy and meritorious students by developing an online education finance ecosystem. Our Company is proud to provide a user friendly, transparent and demand driven platform that promotes skill development, employment and helps fulfil social responsibilities by providing accessible education for the society at large."