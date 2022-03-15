Log in
    500425   INE079A01024

AMBUJA CEMENTS LIMITED

(500425)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ambuja Cements : ACC Vidya Saarathi bridges the gap in education finance through scholarships to more than 2400 students

03/15/2022 | 05:00am EDT
Press Release

ACC Vidya Saarathi bridges the gap in education finance through scholarships to

more than 2400 students

  • Facilitating to bridge the huge gap in education finance in the districts wherein ACC Plants or Grinding Units are operational
  • In last 5 years, 2464 students from various parts of the country have been benefitted through Scholarship Amount of Rs. 4.5 crore
  • Amidst COVID -19, awarded scholarship grants to the rural students to avoid disruption in their studies

Mumbai, 15th March, 2022: ACC Trust, the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm of ACC Limited, has provided scholarship to more than 2400 students from various parts of the country in the past 5 years totalling the scholarship amount to Rs. 4.5 crore. ACC Trust has been providing these scholarships through its platform ACC Vidya Saarathi.

Launched in 2017, ACC Vidya Saarathi is a technology-enabled initiative in joint collaboration with NSDL e-Gov for providing scholarships to deserving meritorious students for better higher education opportunities in India.

Since its inception, ACC Vidya Saarathi has benefitted 2464 students until now. The platform bridges the gap in education finance in India as this gap is a major drawback to country's development. The platform became vital during the pandemic as it took away the financial burden of rural families and empowered the academic goals of students.

ACC Vidya Saarathi assisted students who required economic help as many families have lost their jobs and lives. This initiative committed towards supporting thousands of students so that they can continue their higher education.

In the last one year, 886 students hailing purely from communities in 11 districts across ACC Plants/ grinding units got the scholarship. The scholarships have been disbursed online for academic disciplines such as graduation, post-graduation (Technical & Non-technical), ITI, Diploma, GNM- nursing, B.Sc. nursing, medical and engineering (B.E./B.Tech).

Mr. Sridhar Balakrishnan, MD & CEO, ACC Limited, said, "At ACC, we have always remained committed to transforming lives. Through our programme Vidya Saarathi, we propose to effectively bring together various stakeholders in the education ecosystem. The initiative has proven to be a boon to the needy and meritorious students by developing an online education finance ecosystem. Our Company is proud to provide a user friendly, transparent and demand driven platform that promotes skill development, employment and helps fulfil social responsibilities by providing accessible education for the society at large."

ACC Vidya Saarathi helps to manage the entire online scholarship application lifecycle from submission and review of scholarship application, award of scholarship, disbursement of funds, to renewal of scholarships.

ACC Trust strives to deliver education for all, as it is essential for the sustainable development of the nation. Through this promising initiative, the Company amidst COVID awarded scholarship grants to the students to avoid disruption in their studies.

About ACC

ACC Limited, a member of the Holcim Group, is one of India's leading producers of cement and ready mix concrete. It has over 6,400 employees, 17 cement manufacturing sites, 80 concrete plants and a nationwide network of over 50,000 channel partners to serve its customers. With a world-class R&D centre in Mumbai, the quality of ACC's products and services, as well as its commitment to technological development, make it a preferred brand in building materials. Established in 1936, ACC is counted among the country's 'Most Sustainable Companies' and is recognised for its best practices in environment management and corporate citizenship. With sustainability at the core of its strategy, ACC is the first Indian Cement Company to sign the Net Zero Pledge with Science Based Targets.

Disclaimer

Ambuja Cements Ltd. published this content on 15 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2022 08:59:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 140 B 1 832 M 1 832 M
Net income 2021 23 883 M 312 M 312 M
Net cash 2021 31 037 M 406 M 406 M
P/E ratio 2021 24,0x
Yield 2021 1,28%
Capitalization 578 B 7 564 M 7 564 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,91x
EV / Sales 2022 3,42x
Nbr of Employees 5 046
Free-Float -
Managers and Directors
Neeraj Akhoury Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Rajani Kesari Chief Financial Officer
Narotam Satyanarayan Sekhsaria Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Rajiv Gandhi Secretary & Compliance Officer
Nassereddin Mukhtar Munjee Independent Non-Executive Director
