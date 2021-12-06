Log in
Ambuja Cements : ACC and Ambuja Cements' waste management arm Geocycle wins CII 3R award for 'Excellence in Managing Municipal Solid Waste'

12/06/2021 | 01:12am EST
Press Release

ACC and Ambuja Cements' waste management arm Geocycle wins CII

3R award for 'Excellence in Managing Municipal Solid Waste'

Mumbai, December 6th, 2021: Geocycle, the in-house waste management arm of Ambuja Cements Limited and ACC Limited, has been conferred with the prestigious CII 3R Award under the category of 'Excellence in Managing Municipal Solid Waste'. It has been undertaking various projects to collect and co-process segregated municipal solid waste and plastic waste across the country.

Geocycle was recognized for its various interventions to foster sustainable solutions for waste generated from different industries, municipalities, the agricultural sector and local communi- ties. In 2021, Ambuja Cement and ACC through Geocycle have moved close to 2 million tons of wastes away from landfills by co-processing the wastes in it cement kilns.

Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), this year, received a total of 101 applications including 77 from industry and start-ups and 24 municipal corporations (MCs). These awards are designed to recognize efforts of companies, start-ups and MCs that are setting benchmarks under these pa- rameters: (a) Managing waste generated by the industry due to their own activities, (b) Creating technologies or products to ensure minimal or zero waste, (c) Managing municipal solid waste,

  1. Managing plastic, packaging and e-waste by Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) strate- gies, and (e) Offering innovation solutions to manage waste.1

Mr. Neeraj Akhoury, MD & CEO, Ambuja Cements Ltd. said, "We are honoured to be recognized by a prestigious industry body like CII. This recognition will give an impetus to the efforts of Geocycle to work towards providing smarter and sustainable solutions to address the waste challenges of municipalities and communities. Both Ambuja Cement and ACC will continue their endeavours to promote sustainability and build a cleaner and greener planet."

During the year, Geocycle partnered with Agra Municipal Corporation for its pilot project 'Bub- ble Barrier' to collect waste from Mantola Canal in Agra. Since then, it has successfully halted 500 tonnes of plastic waste leakage from entering Yamuna River. The plastic waste generated is collected and co-processed for use at Ambuja Cement and ACC's Cement kiln.

Furthermore, Ambuja Cement's plant in Ambuja Nagar, Gujarat co-processes both solid and liquid waste. In states such as Goa, Chennai, Nagpur, Bilaspur, Vishakhapatnam and several others, Geocycle India assists in managing the municipal waste from legacy dumps.

This award will only strengthen the resolve of the companies to develop clean and green technologies for waste reduction and to contribute to the country's transition to a more sustainable future.

1 https://solidwasteindia.com/ciis-waste-to-worth-conference-begins-winners-of-3r-awards-announced/

About Ambuja Cement:

Ambuja Cements Ltd. is a member of Holcim, the global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions. Among the leading cement companies in India with a capacity of 29.65 million tonnes, Ambuja Cement has five integrated cement manufacturing plants and eight cement grinding units across the country. Ambuja Cement has provided hassle-free,home-building solutions with its unique sustainable development projects and environment- friendly practices since it started operations. The Company has many firsts to its credit - a captive port with four terminals that has facilitated timely, cost-effective, cleaner shipments of bulk cement to its customers. To further add value to customers, the Company has launched innovative products like Ambuja Kawach, Ambuja Roof Special, Ambuja Compocem and Ambuja Cool Walls, under the umbrella of Ambuja Certified Technology, which help in significantly reducing carbon footprints. Its sustainable operations and initiatives help advance the Company's philosophy of contributing to societal well-being.For more details, visit http://www.ambujacement.com. For queries, please write to corporate.communications@ambujacement.com

Disclaimer

Ambuja Cements Ltd. published this content on 06 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 December 2021 06:11:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
