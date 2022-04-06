Ambuja Cements : Cement Foundation's Rupnagar Producer Company awarded Best Farmer Producer Organisation in Punjab for 3rd time

Press Release

Ambuja Cement Foundation's Rupnagar Producer Company awarded Best Farmer Producer Organisation in Punjab for 3rd time

 This FPO is the joint effort of 330 farmers from 27 villages in Ropar district

 The FPOhas been assisting farmers in eliminating the middleman for a fair market price for their produce

Punjab, 6th April, 2022: The Rupnagar Producer Company, supported by Ambuja Cement Foundation (ACF), was recently conferred with the 'Best Performing FPO' Award out of 116 FPOs in Punjab at the State Credit Seminar organized by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD).

The Rupnagar Producer Company was launched in 2015 under the aegis of the Ambuja Cement Foundation, the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm of Ambuja Cements Ltd., with an aim to establish a model for sustainable agriculture and institution building at a local level. The organisation which was initiated with just 10 farmers, has now been transformed into a 330-strong Farmer Producer Organization (FPO) from 27 villages of Ropar district.

Mr. Neeraj Akhoury, CEO India Holcim and MD & CEO of Ambuja Cements Ltd. said, "It is a moment of pride to witness the growth of Rupnagar Producer Company and being recognized as the Best Performing FPO by NABARD. ACF through its FPOs have always strived to help the farmer communities and this felicitation gives further impetus to provide affordable inputs, increased productivity and enhanced profitability for all."

Ms Pearl Tiwari, Director & CEO, Ambuja Cement Foundation said, "These awards are a testament to our consistent efforts in community development, particularly in the areas of financial independence, resource management and skilling in agriculture. The success of the community directly translates to the success of Ambuja Cements, and it strengthens our resolve and commitment to rural communities."

At its outset, the FPO's primary activity was limited to the collection and supply of biomass to the local Ambuja Cements plant. However, as demand grew, FPO expanded its activities to include agro-input procurement, a farmer mall, and a farm machinery bank. This has assisted farmers in eliminating the middleman, receiving a fair market price for their produce, and providing small and marginal farmers with access to expensive machinery at a low cost.

This is the third time that Rupnagar Producer Company has received state recognition for its efforts, and the plan is to expand to 500 members in the near future. The company is known for holding frequent training sessions and exposure visits in order to expand its business activities, which results in a profitable outcome for farmers.

ACF establishes people's institutions like FPOs as part of its Agro-Based Livelihoods programme, to help farmers gain confidence, collaborate, and form strong market links. ACF serves as a catalyst in bringing farmers together, strengthening their governance and compliance requirements, ensuring joint bulk procurement and facilitating market linkages.

