  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Ambuja Cements Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500425   INE079A01024

AMBUJA CEMENTS LIMITED

(500425)
Ambuja Cements : Cement Foundation's Rupnagar Producer Company awarded Best Farmer Producer Organisation in Punjab for 3rd time

04/06/2022 | 03:02am EDT
Press Release

Ambuja Cement Foundation's Rupnagar Producer Company awarded Best Farmer Producer Organisation in Punjab for 3rd time

  • This FPO is the joint effort of 330 farmers from 27 villages in Ropar district

  • The FPOhas been assisting farmers in eliminating the middleman for a fair market price for their produce

Punjab, 6th April, 2022: The Rupnagar Producer Company, supported by Ambuja Cement Foundation (ACF), was recently conferred with the 'Best Performing FPO' Award out of 116 FPOs in Punjab at the State Credit Seminar organized by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD).

The Rupnagar Producer Company was launched in 2015 under the aegis of the Ambuja Cement Foundation, the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm of Ambuja Cements Ltd., with an aim to establish a model for sustainable agriculture and institution building at a local level. The organisation which was initiated with just 10 farmers, has now been transformed into a 330-strong Farmer Producer Organization (FPO) from 27 villages of Ropar district.

Mr. Neeraj Akhoury, CEO India Holcim and MD & CEO of Ambuja Cements Ltd. said, "It is a moment of pride to witness the growth of Rupnagar Producer Company and being recognized as the Best Performing FPO by NABARD. ACF through its FPOs have always strived to help the farmer communities and this felicitation gives further impetus to provide affordable inputs, increased productivity and enhanced profitability for all."

Ms Pearl Tiwari, Director & CEO, Ambuja Cement Foundation said, "These awards are a testament to our consistent efforts in community development, particularly in the areas of financial independence, resource management and skilling in agriculture. The success of the community directly translates to the success of Ambuja Cements, and it strengthens our resolve and commitment to rural communities."

At its outset, the FPO's primary activity was limited to the collection and supply of biomass to the local Ambuja Cements plant. However, as demand grew, FPO expanded its activities to include agro-input procurement, a farmer mall, and a farm machinery bank. This has assisted farmers in eliminating the middleman, receiving a fair market price for their produce, and providing small and marginal farmers with access to expensive machinery at a low cost.

This is the third time that Rupnagar Producer Company has received state recognition for its efforts, and the plan is to expand to 500 members in the near future. The company is known for holding frequent training sessions and exposure visits in order to expand its business activities, which results in a profitable outcome for farmers.

ACF establishes people's institutions like FPOs as part of its Agro-Based Livelihoods programme, to help farmers gain confidence, collaborate, and form strong market links. ACF serves as a catalyst in bringing farmers together, strengthening their governance and compliance requirements, ensuring joint bulk procurement and facilitating market linkages.

About Ambuja Cements:

Ambuja Cements Ltd., a part of the Holcim Group, is among India's leading cement companies. Ambuja Cement has a cement capacity of 31 million tonnes with six integrated cement manufacturing plants and eight cement grinding units across the country. Ambuja Cements has been recognized as India's Most Trusted Cement Brand by TRA Research in its Brand Trust Report, 2022.Ambuja Cement has provided hassle-free, home-building solutions with its unique sustainable development projects and environment-friendly practices since it started operations. The Company has many firsts to its credit - a captive port with four terminals that has facilitated timely, cost-effective, cleaner shipments of bulk cement to its customers. To further add value to customers, the Company has launched innovative products like Ambuja Plus, Ambuja Cool Walls, Ambuja Compocem and Ambuja Kawach under the umbrella of Ambuja Certified Technology. These products not only fulfil important customer needs but also help in significantly reducing carbon footprints. Being an employee friendly workplace, Ambuja Cements has been ranked No. 1 'Best Companies to Work For' survey in 2022 by Business Today in the Construction and Infrastructure sector.

For more details, visit http://www.ambujacement.com

For queries, please write to corporate.communications@ambujacement.com

Disclaimer

Ambuja Cements Ltd. published this content on 06 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2022 07:01:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 140 B 1 858 M 1 858 M
Net income 2021 23 883 M 317 M 317 M
Net cash 2021 31 037 M 412 M 412 M
P/E ratio 2021 26,1x
Yield 2021 1,17%
Capitalization 629 B 8 348 M 8 348 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,27x
EV / Sales 2022 3,78x
Nbr of Employees 5 046
Free-Float 36,6%
Chart AMBUJA CEMENTS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Ambuja Cements Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMBUJA CEMENTS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 316,75
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Neeraj Akhoury Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Rajani Kesari Chief Financial Officer
Narotam Satyanarayan Sekhsaria Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Rajiv Gandhi Secretary & Compliance Officer
Nassereddin Mukhtar Munjee Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMBUJA CEMENTS LIMITED-16.10%8 348
CRH PLC-22.90%29 756
ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED-11.39%25 753
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY-12.15%24 233
MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC.-13.46%23 785
GRASIM INDUSTRIES LIMITED4.93%14 843