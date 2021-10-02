Ambuja Cements : Cement commences commercial production at its Marwar Cement Plant in Nagaur district of Rajasthan

Ambuja Cement commences commercial production at its

Marwar Cement Plant in Nagaur district of Rajasthan

Greenfield project built over an investment of Rs. 2350 crore

Enhances Ambuja's clinker capacity by 3 MTPA and cement sales by 5 MTPA

Mumbai, October 1st, 2021: Ambuja Cements Limited, a member of Holcim and one of the leading cement companies in India, today, successfully began the commercial production of clinker and cement at its Marwar Greenfield Plant (Marwar Cement Works) in Nagaur district of Rajasthan.

The trial runs at the new plant were virtually inaugurated by the Honourable Chief Minister of Rajasthan Shri Ashok Gehlot on 21st August, 2021.

Built over an investment of Rs. 2,350 crore, this Greenfield integrated plant increases Ambuja's clinker capacity by 3 MTPA and improves cement sales by 5 MTPA, thereby, contributing to the company's long term strategy of capacity expansion.

The plant has deployed all modern equipment and technology to produce cement in a more environment friendly manner. It has a Waste Heat Recovery System (WHRS) that converts waste heat derived during the production process into energy.

Mr. Neeraj Akhoury, MD and CEO, Ambuja Cements Ltd. said, "We are happy to announce the commencement of commercial production at Marwar plant. Ambuja has ambitious growth plans to expand its capacities in India, and the Marwar plant is a step in that direction. We are very proud that it is a 'green plant' designed to meet our ambition for a sustainable future."

Marwar Cement Works is the third plant of Holcim Group in the Rajasthan, after Rabariwas and Lakheri.

About Ambuja Cement:

Ambuja Cements Ltd. is a member of Holcim, the global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions. Among the leading cement companies in India with a capacity of 29.65 million tons, Ambuja Cement has five integrated cement manufacturing plants and eight cement grinding units across the country. Ambuja Cement has provided hassle-free, home- building solutions with its unique sustainable development projects and environment-friendly practices since it started operations. The Company has many firsts to its credit - a captive port with four terminals that has facilitated timely, cost- effective, cleaner shipments of bulk cement to its customers. To further add value to customers, the Company has launched innovative products like Ambuja Kawach, Ambuja Roof Special, Ambuja Compocem and Ambuja Cool Walls, under the umbrella of Ambuja Certified Technology, which help in significantly reducing carbon footprints. Its sustainable operations and initiatives help advance the Company's philosophy of contributing to societal well-being.For more details, visit http://www.ambujacement.com

