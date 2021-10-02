Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Ambuja Cements Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500425   INE079A01024

AMBUJA CEMENTS LIMITED

(500425)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ambuja Cements : Cement commences commercial production at its Marwar Cement Plant in Nagaur district of Rajasthan

10/02/2021 | 01:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press Release

Ambuja Cement commences commercial production at its

Marwar Cement Plant in Nagaur district of Rajasthan

  • Greenfield project built over an investment of Rs. 2350 crore
  • Enhances Ambuja's clinker capacity by 3 MTPA and cement sales by 5 MTPA

Mumbai, October 1st, 2021: Ambuja Cements Limited, a member of Holcim and one of the leading cement companies in India, today, successfully began the commercial production of clinker and cement at its Marwar Greenfield Plant (Marwar Cement Works) in Nagaur district of Rajasthan.

The trial runs at the new plant were virtually inaugurated by the Honourable Chief Minister of Rajasthan Shri Ashok Gehlot on 21st August, 2021.

Built over an investment of Rs. 2,350 crore, this Greenfield integrated plant increases Ambuja's clinker capacity by 3 MTPA and improves cement sales by 5 MTPA, thereby, contributing to the company's long term strategy of capacity expansion.

The plant has deployed all modern equipment and technology to produce cement in a more environment friendly manner. It has a Waste Heat Recovery System (WHRS) that converts waste heat derived during the production process into energy.

Mr. Neeraj Akhoury, MD and CEO, Ambuja Cements Ltd. said, "We are happy to announce the commencement of commercial production at Marwar plant. Ambuja has ambitious growth plans to expand its capacities in India, and the Marwar plant is a step in that direction. We are very proud that it is a 'green plant' designed to meet our ambition for a sustainable future."

Marwar Cement Works is the third plant of Holcim Group in the Rajasthan, after Rabariwas and Lakheri.

About Ambuja Cement:

Ambuja Cements Ltd. is a member of Holcim, the global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions. Among the leading cement companies in India with a capacity of 29.65 million tons, Ambuja Cement has five integrated cement manufacturing plants and eight cement grinding units across the country. Ambuja Cement has provided hassle-free, home- building solutions with its unique sustainable development projects and environment-friendly practices since it started operations. The Company has many firsts to its credit - a captive port with four terminals that has facilitated timely, cost- effective, cleaner shipments of bulk cement to its customers. To further add value to customers, the Company has launched innovative products like Ambuja Kawach, Ambuja Roof Special, Ambuja Compocem and Ambuja Cool Walls, under the umbrella of Ambuja Certified Technology, which help in significantly reducing carbon footprints. Its sustainable operations and initiatives help advance the Company's philosophy of contributing to societal well-being.For more details, visit http://www.ambujacement.com

For queries, please write to corporate.communications@ambujacement.com

Disclaimer

Ambuja Cements Ltd. published this content on 01 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2021 05:02:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AMBUJA CEMENTS LIMITED
01:03aAMBUJA CEMENTS : Cement commences commercial production at its Marwar Cement Plant in Naga..
PU
09/27AMBUJA CEMENTS : Geocycle Bubble Barrier stops 500 tonnes of plastic waste from entering t..
PU
09/27Holcim closes bolt-on acquisitions in the US and Poland
DJ
09/13AMBUJA CEMENTS : Cement showcases its Viraat Strength with Boman Irani in Deewar 2
PU
09/10Holcim divests business in Brazil
DJ
09/06AMBUJA CEMENTS : focuses on Research, Development and Innovation through its Concrete Futu..
PU
09/01AMBUJA CEMENTS : Cement saves 70 million litres of water at construction sites creating a ..
PU
08/26AMBUJA CEMENTS : ACC and Ambuja Cement focus on green and sustainable construction
PU
08/21AMBUJA CEMENTS : Hon'ble Chief Minister of Rajasthan inaugurates trial run at Ambuja's Mar..
PU
08/21Ambuja Cements Limited Starts the Trial Run at its Greenfield Integrated Plant (Marwar ..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMBUJA CEMENTS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 139 B 1 879 M 1 879 M
Net income 2021 23 879 M 322 M 322 M
Net cash 2021 33 169 M 447 M 447 M
P/E ratio 2021 32,8x
Yield 2021 0,93%
Capitalization 798 B 10 757 M 10 771 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,49x
EV / Sales 2022 4,85x
Nbr of Employees 5 046
Free-Float 35,6%
Chart AMBUJA CEMENTS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Ambuja Cements Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMBUJA CEMENTS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 402,10 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Neeraj Akhoury Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Rajani Kesari Chief Financial Officer
Narotam Satyanarayan Sekhsaria Chairman
Rajiv Gandhi Secretary & Compliance Officer
Nassereddin Mukhtar Munjee Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMBUJA CEMENTS LIMITED61.58%10 757
CRH PLC19.22%36 503
ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED39.86%28 764
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY16.61%22 444
MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC.20.32%21 313
GRASIM INDUSTRIES LIMITED79.93%14 784