Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Ambuja Cements Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500425   INE079A01024

AMBUJA CEMENTS LIMITED

(500425)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ambuja Cements : Contractor Loyalty Program Ambuja Abhimaan bags top spot at MINT Marketing Summit 2021

10/25/2021 | 09:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press Release

Ambuja Cements' Contractor Loyalty Program 'Ambuja Abhimaan' bags top spot at MINT Marketing Summit 2021

Mumbai, October 25th, 2021: 'Ambuja Abhimaan', the much sought after contractor loyalty programme from Ambuja Cements Ltd. has bagged the top spot. The Loyalty Program has emerged a winner under the category ''Best Use of Influencer Marketing" in B2C Content marketing category at the recently held MINT Marketing Summit 2021.

Overcoming stiff competition and conforming to stringent assessment paramters, "Ambuja Ab- himaan' showcased its efforts that are built on the three strategic pillars of relationship, knowledge and skill building, and rewards, Ambuja Abhimaan was launched to foster sustainable engagement and encourages the contractors to choose sustainable products, and incorporate sustainable construction practices in their projects. This holistic approach offers a transactional and transformational value beyond long-term relationship.

'Ambuja Abhimaan' program aims at the total empowerment of Contractors and helps to establish them as successful project builders. This is made possible by addressing and fulfilling all of their unmet needs such as recognition, upgradation and formal trainings. Through Abhimaan platform, contractors are being trained to upgrade their knowledge and skills with the help of various need based workshop modules on technical as well as project management skills. Certification and empanelment by Ambuja further helps them to build credibility and trust at the market place.

Mr. Neeraj Akhoury, MD & CEO, Ambuja Cements said, "The award is a recognition of our efforts to constantly strengthen relationships with our stakeholders. Our loyalty program, Ambuja Abhimaan is designed to inspire and involve key stakeholders in sustainable construction practices and solutions. As a responsible organization, we remain committed to empowering our partners with the requisite knowledge and skillsets to choose right and sustainable products, sustainable construction practices and build a stronger and durable home."

In 2021, despite the pandemic and ensuing lockdown, this program was scaled up across all our core markets enrolling over 70,000+ key contractors. It also helped to strengthen both business and relationship with contractors. This award recognizes the constant efforts of the company to strengthen its stakeholder touchpoints and build higher engagement.

About Ambuja Cement:

Ambuja Cements Ltd. is a member of Holcim, the global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions. Among the leading cement companies in India with a capacity of 29.65 million tonnes, Ambuja Cement has five integrated cement manufacturing plants and eight cement grinding units across the country. Ambuja Cement has provided hassle-free,home-building solutions with its unique sustainable development projects and environment- friendly practices since it started operations. The Company has many firsts to its credit - a captive port with four terminals that has facilitated timely, cost-effective, cleaner shipments of bulk cement to its customers. To further add value to customers, the Company has launched innovative products like Ambuja Kawach, Ambuja Roof Special, Ambuja Compocem and Ambuja Cool Walls, under the umbrella of Ambuja Certified Technology, which help in significantly reducing carbon footprints. Its sustainable operations and initiatives help advance the Company's philosophy of contributing to societal well-being.For more details, visit http://www.ambujacement.com. For queries, please write to corporate.communications@ambujacement.com

Disclaimer

Ambuja Cements Ltd. published this content on 25 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2021 13:43:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AMBUJA CEMENTS LIMITED
09:44aAMBUJA CEMENTS : Contractor Loyalty Program Ambuja Abhimaan bags top spot at MINT Marketin..
PU
10/22AMBUJA CEMENTS : Cement Foundation's Dadri team recognised for their contributions towards..
PU
10/11AMBUJA CEMENTS : develops Science Based Targets in line with its Net Zero emission ambitio..
PU
10/06ETH Zurich and Holcim unveil innovative and sustainable floor system
DJ
10/03AMBUJA CEMENTS : Starts Commercial Production at Nagaur Plant in India
MT
10/02AMBUJA CEMENTS : Cement commences commercial production at its Marwar Cement Plant in Naga..
PU
10/01Ambuja Cements Limited Provides Updates (Commencement of Commercial Production)
CI
09/27AMBUJA CEMENTS : Geocycle Bubble Barrier stops 500 tonnes of plastic waste from entering t..
PU
09/27Holcim closes bolt-on acquisitions in the US and Poland
DJ
09/13AMBUJA CEMENTS : Cement showcases its Viraat Strength with Boman Irani in Deewar 2
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMBUJA CEMENTS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 139 B 1 855 M 1 855 M
Net income 2021 23 932 M 319 M 319 M
Net cash 2021 33 169 M 442 M 442 M
P/E ratio 2021 30,5x
Yield 2021 1,00%
Capitalization 747 B 9 961 M 9 944 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,12x
EV / Sales 2022 4,52x
Nbr of Employees 5 046
Free-Float 35,6%
Chart AMBUJA CEMENTS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Ambuja Cements Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMBUJA CEMENTS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 375,95 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Neeraj Akhoury Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Rajani Kesari Chief Financial Officer
Narotam Satyanarayan Sekhsaria Chairman
Rajiv Gandhi Secretary & Compliance Officer
Nassereddin Mukhtar Munjee Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMBUJA CEMENTS LIMITED51.07%9 957
CRH PLC19.90%36 759
ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED35.20%27 510
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY24.85%24 567
MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC.34.29%23 786
GRASIM INDUSTRIES LIMITED84.71%15 017