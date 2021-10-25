Press Release

Ambuja Cements' Contractor Loyalty Program 'Ambuja Abhimaan' bags top spot at MINT Marketing Summit 2021

Mumbai, October 25th, 2021: 'Ambuja Abhimaan', the much sought after contractor loyalty programme from Ambuja Cements Ltd. has bagged the top spot. The Loyalty Program has emerged a winner under the category ''Best Use of Influencer Marketing" in B2C Content marketing category at the recently held MINT Marketing Summit 2021.

Overcoming stiff competition and conforming to stringent assessment paramters, "Ambuja Ab- himaan' showcased its efforts that are built on the three strategic pillars of relationship, knowledge and skill building, and rewards, Ambuja Abhimaan was launched to foster sustainable engagement and encourages the contractors to choose sustainable products, and incorporate sustainable construction practices in their projects. This holistic approach offers a transactional and transformational value beyond long-term relationship.

'Ambuja Abhimaan' program aims at the total empowerment of Contractors and helps to establish them as successful project builders. This is made possible by addressing and fulfilling all of their unmet needs such as recognition, upgradation and formal trainings. Through Abhimaan platform, contractors are being trained to upgrade their knowledge and skills with the help of various need based workshop modules on technical as well as project management skills. Certification and empanelment by Ambuja further helps them to build credibility and trust at the market place.

Mr. Neeraj Akhoury, MD & CEO, Ambuja Cements said, "The award is a recognition of our efforts to constantly strengthen relationships with our stakeholders. Our loyalty program, Ambuja Abhimaan is designed to inspire and involve key stakeholders in sustainable construction practices and solutions. As a responsible organization, we remain committed to empowering our partners with the requisite knowledge and skillsets to choose right and sustainable products, sustainable construction practices and build a stronger and durable home."

In 2021, despite the pandemic and ensuing lockdown, this program was scaled up across all our core markets enrolling over 70,000+ key contractors. It also helped to strengthen both business and relationship with contractors. This award recognizes the constant efforts of the company to strengthen its stakeholder touchpoints and build higher engagement.

