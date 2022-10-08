Ambuja Cements : Extra Ordinary Meeting

ACL:SEC: 08th October, 2022 Bombay Stock Exchange Limited National Stock Exchange of India Phiroz Jeejeebhoy Towers, Ltd., Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400 023 Plot No.C/1 'G' Block Scrip Code: 500425 Bandra - Kurla Complex Bandra East, Mumbai 400 051 Scrip Code: AMBUJACEM Deutsche Bank Societe de la Bourse de Trust Company Americas Luxembourg, Winchester House Avenue de la Porte Neuve 1 Great Winchester Street L-2011 Luxembourg, London EC2N 2DB, B.P 165 Ctas Documents "Luxembourg Stock Ex-Group ID " <> <>

Sub: Proceedings and Outcome of the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company held on 8th October, 2022 -Regulation 30 and Regulation 44(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("SEBI Listing Regulations")

This is to inform you that the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Members of Ambuja Cements Limited was held on Saturday, 8th Ocotber, 2022 at 10.00 a.m. through Video Conferencing ("VC") I Other Audio Visual Means ("OAVM") and concluded at 10.30 a.m.

We are enclosing the following information by way of Annexures in connection with the Proceedings and Voting Results of the EGM held pursuant to Regulation 30 and Regulation 44(3) of the Listing Regulations and Rule 20 of The Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 :-

1. Proceedings of the EGM of the Company pursuant to Regulation 30, Part A of Schedule - III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), 2015 - Annexure A.

