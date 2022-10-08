Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Ambuja Cements Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500425   INE079A01024

AMBUJA CEMENTS LIMITED

(500425)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-06
522.40 INR   +3.24%
10/07India's Kerala to examine impact of Adani's port construction on coastline
RE
10/07India's Adani Group to invest $8 billion in Rajasthan over five-seven years
RE
10/06India police detain one after death threats to billionaire Ambani, family
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ambuja Cements : Extra Ordinary Meeting

10/08/2022 | 01:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ACL:SEC:

08th October, 2022

Bombay Stock Exchange Limited

National Stock Exchange of India

Phiroz Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Ltd.,

Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400 023

Plot No.C/1 'G' Block

Scrip Code: 500425

Bandra - Kurla Complex

Bandra East, Mumbai 400 051

Scrip Code: AMBUJACEM

Deutsche Bank

Societe de la Bourse de

Trust Company Americas

Luxembourg,

Winchester House

Avenue de la Porte Neuve

1 Great Winchester Street

L-2011 Luxembourg,

London EC2N 2DB,

B.P 165

Ctas Documents

"Luxembourg Stock Ex-Group ID "

<>

<>

Sub: Proceedings and Outcome of the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company held on 8th October, 2022 -Regulation 30 and Regulation 44(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("SEBI Listing Regulations")

This is to inform you that the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Members of Ambuja Cements Limited was held on Saturday, 8th Ocotber, 2022 at 10.00 a.m. through Video Conferencing ("VC") I Other Audio Visual Means ("OAVM") and concluded at 10.30 a.m.

We are enclosing the following information by way of Annexures in connection with the Proceedings and Voting Results of the EGM held pursuant to Regulation 30 and Regulation 44(3) of the Listing Regulations and Rule 20 of The Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 :-

1. Proceedings of the EGM of the Company pursuant to Regulation 30, Part A of Schedule - III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), 2015 - Annexure A.

AMBUJA CEMENTS LIMITED

Elegant Business Park, MIDC Cross Road B, Andheri (e) Mumbai - 400059

Tel 022: 40667000, Website: www.ambujacement.com

Regd off: P.O. Ambujanagar, Tal Kodinar Dist Gir Somnath Gujarat

CIN: L26942GJ1981PLC004717

  1. Details regarding the Voting Results of the business transacted at the EGM of the Company in the format prescribed pursuant to Regulation 44(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) - Annexure B.
  2. Report of the Scrutinizer dated 8th October, 2022 pursuant to Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 20 of The Companies (Management and Administration) Rules 2014 - Annexure C.

The voting results along with the Scrutinizer's Report are also being made available on the Company's website at www.ambujacement.comand on the

website of Link Intime India Pvt Ltd www.instavote.linkintime.co.in

We would request you to kindly take the same on your records.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For AMBUJA CEMENTS LTD.

Rajiv

Natwarlal

Gandhi

Digitally signed by Rajiv Natwarlal Gandhi DN: c=IN, o=Personal, postalCode=400066, st=Maharashtra, 2.5.4.20=3a36db83fd05f407f18fda649feacb1989d8 75e5637db583340b4ecc46796210, pseudonym=9A435294AE7485A6BD242F442CFE17 808AE7DAF3, serialNumber=5CEA5EE8CBE3142AACBF25F4A7A9B ED624DB5527F90B86B63752C706E31A3BFA, cn=Rajiv Natwarlal Gandhi

Date: 2022.10.08 21:56:27 +05'30'

RAJIV GANDHI

COMPANY SECRETARY

Membership No. A11263

AMBUJA CEMENTS LIMITED

Elegant Business Park, MIDC Cross Road B, Andheri (e) Mumbai - 400059

Tel 022: 40667000, Website: www.ambujacement.com

Regd off: P.O. Ambujanagar, Tal Kodinar Dist Gir Somnath Gujarat

CIN: L26942GJ1981PLC004717

Annexure - A

Proceedings of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held

on 8th October, 2022

The Extra Ordinary General Meeting ("EGM") of the Company was held through Video Conference / Other Audio Visual Mode on Saturday, 8th October, 2022 which commenced at 10.00 A.M. IST and concluded at 10.30 A.M. IST.

The summary of the proceedings is as under:

1. Cut-off date for e-voting

: 1st October, 2022

  1. Total number of shareholders as on cut-off date: 507482
  2. No. of shareholders who attended the Meeting through video conference: 78

In the absence of Mr. Gautam S. Adani, Chairman of the Board who could not attend the Extraordinary General Meeting, the Directors elected Mr. Karan Adani as the Chairman of the Meeting.

Mr. Karan Adani extended a warm welcome to all the shareholders, auditors and other invitees joining over video conferencing.

The Company Secretary then informed the members as under:-

AMBUJA CEMENTS LIMITED

Elegant Business Park, MIDC Cross Road B, Andheri (e) Mumbai - 400059

Tel 022: 40667000, Website: www.ambujacement.com

Regd off: P.O. Ambujanagar, Tal Kodinar Dist Gir Somnath Gujarat

CIN: L26942GJ1981PLC004717

  • The Company had provided to the members, facility to cast their vote electronically on the Instavote platform, on all resolutions set forth in the Notice.
  • The members who have not casted their votes earlier through remote e- voting on the Instavote, can exercise their vodting rights during the EGM.
  • All the Independent Directors, LIC Nominee Director, Mr. Ajay Kapur, WTD & CEO and Mr. Vinod Bahety, CFO were also present at the meeting.
  • The representative of the Statutory Auditors M/s. SRBC & Co. LLP also joined the meeting through Video conferencing.
  • The Company has received two letters from corporate shareholders appointing authorized representatives under section 113 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of 125,38,53,505 (one twenty five crores thirty eight lacs fifty three thousand five hundred five only) equity shares representing 63.15 % of the paid-up equity share capital of the Company.
  • Since this EGM was held electronically, physical attendance of the Members had been dispensed with and also the requirement of appointing proxy was not applicable.

Since the notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting was circulated, the same was taken as read.

The Company Secretary then informed the members that

  • the Board of Directors have appointed Mr. Surendra Kanstiya, a Company Secretary in whole time practice as the scrutinizer to scrutinize the remote e-voting and voting during the EGM process in a fair and transparent

manner.

AMBUJA CEMENTS LIMITED

Elegant Business Park, MIDC Cross Road B, Andheri (e) Mumbai - 400059

Tel 022: 40667000, Website: www.ambujacement.com

Regd off: P.O. Ambujanagar, Tal Kodinar Dist Gir Somnath Gujarat

CIN: L26942GJ1981PLC004717

  • The e-voting period commenced on Tuesday, 4th October, 2022 at 09.00 A.M. and ended on Friday, 07th October, 2022 at 5.00 P.M.

Thereafter, the Chairman of the meeting initiated the Question & Answer session, whereby the registered speaker shareholders expressed their views and sought clarifications on the proposed resolutions, which were replied by the CFO.

The Chairman of the meeting thanked the Directors and Members for participating in the Meeting and wished everyone for their good health and safety.

The Company Secretary then concluded the meeting and informed the members that the e-voting process will continue for the next 15 minutes and will be disabled automatically.

After the completion of the Extraordinary General Meeting, the scrutinizer unblocked votes cast through remote e-voting and e-voting at the EGM and submitted his Report. As per the report submitted by the Scrutinizer, all the Resolutions mentioned in the Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting were passed with requisite majority as given below:

Item

Particulars of Resolution

Type of

no.

Resolution

1.

Appointment of Mr. Gautam S. Adani (DIN: 00006273) as

Ordinary

Non-Executive,Non-Independent Director

2.

Appointment of Mr. Karan Adani (DIN: 03088095) as

Ordinary

Non-Executive,Non-Independent Director

3.

Appointment of Mr. M. R. Kumar (DIN: 03628755) as

Ordinary

Non-Executive,

Non-Independent

Director

(representing Life Insurance Corporation of India)

AMBUJA CEMENTS LIMITED

Elegant Business Park, MIDC Cross Road B, Andheri (e) Mumbai - 400059

Tel 022: 40667000, Website: www.ambujacement.com

Regd off: P.O. Ambujanagar, Tal Kodinar Dist Gir Somnath Gujarat

CIN: L26942GJ1981PLC004717

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Ambuja Cements Ltd. published this content on 08 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2022 17:51:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AMBUJA CEMENTS LIMITED
10/07India's Kerala to examine impact of Adani's port construction on coastline
RE
10/07India's Adani Group to invest $8 billion in Rajasthan over five-seven years
RE
10/06India police detain one after death threats to billionaire Ambani, family
RE
09/27India's Adani Group to invest over $100 bln in next decade
RE
09/21India's Adani pledges shares of ACC, Ambuja Cements worth about $12.5 bln
RE
09/20India's Adani pledges shares of ACC, Ambuja Cements worth about $12.5 billion
RE
09/19Indian shares rise as finance, autos gain; cenbanks in focus
RE
09/19Ambuja Cements Shares Jump on Adani Group's $2.51 Billion Infusion Plan
DJ
09/19India's Ambuja Cements touches record high as Gautam Adani appointed chairman
RE
09/19Indian shares gain as banks boost; cenbank rate hikes in focus
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMBUJA CEMENTS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 156 B 1 883 M 1 883 M
Net income 2022 22 037 M 267 M 267 M
Net cash 2022 49 860 M 604 M 604 M
P/E ratio 2022 48,2x
Yield 2022 0,96%
Capitalization 1 037 B 12 559 M 12 559 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,35x
EV / Sales 2023 5,75x
Nbr of Employees 4 723
Free-Float 35,6%
Chart AMBUJA CEMENTS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Ambuja Cements Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMBUJA CEMENTS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 522,40
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ajay Kapur Chief Executive Officer & Director
Vinod Bahety Chief Financial Officer
Gautambhai Shantilal Adani Chairman
Rajiv Gandhi Secretary & Compliance Officer
Maheswar Bhima Sahu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMBUJA CEMENTS LIMITED38.37%12 559
CRH PLC-25.37%24 302
ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED-18.28%21 662
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY-24.13%20 931
MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC.-27.30%19 975
GRASIM INDUSTRIES LIMITED4.66%13 503