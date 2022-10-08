Ambuja Cements : Extra Ordinary Meeting

Sub: Proceedings and Outcome of the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company held on 8th October, 2022 -Regulation 30 and Regulation 44(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("SEBI Listing Regulations")
This is to inform you that the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Members of Ambuja Cements Limited was held on Saturday, 8th Ocotber, 2022 at 10.00 a.m. throughVideo Conferencing ("VC")IOther Audio Visual Means ("OAVM") and concluded at 10.30 a.m.
We are enclosing the following information by way of Annexures in connection with the Proceedings and Voting Results of the EGM held pursuant to Regulation 30 and Regulation 44(3) of the Listing Regulations and Rule 20 of The Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 :-
1. Proceedings of the EGM of the Company pursuant to Regulation 30, Part A of Schedule - III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), 2015 - Annexure A.
AMBUJA CEMENTS LIMITED
Elegant Business Park, MIDC Cross Road B, Andheri (e) Mumbai - 400059
Regd off: P.O. Ambujanagar, Tal Kodinar Dist Gir Somnath Gujarat
CIN: L26942GJ1981PLC004717
Details regarding the Voting Results of the business transacted at the EGM of the Company in the format prescribed pursuant to Regulation 44(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) -Annexure B.
Report of the Scrutinizer dated 8th October, 2022 pursuant to Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 20 of The Companies (Management and Administration) Rules 2014 - Annexure C.
The voting results along with the Scrutinizer's Report are also being made available on the Company's website at www.ambujacement.comand on the
website of Link Intime India Pvt Ltd www.instavote.linkintime.co.in
We would request you to kindly take the same on your records.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For AMBUJA CEMENTS LTD.
Rajiv
Natwarlal
Gandhi
Digitally signed by Rajiv Natwarlal Gandhi
Date: 2022.10.08 21:56:27 +05'30'
RAJIV GANDHI
COMPANY SECRETARY
Membership No. A11263
Annexure - A
Proceedings of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held
on 8th October, 2022
The Extra Ordinary General Meeting ("EGM") of the Company was held through Video Conference / Other Audio Visual Mode on Saturday, 8th October, 2022 which commenced at 10.00 A.M. IST and concluded at 10.30 A.M. IST.
The summary of the proceedings is as under:
1. Cut-off date for e-voting
: 1st October, 2022
Total number of shareholders as on cut-off date: 507482
No. of shareholders who attended the Meeting through video conference: 78
In the absence of Mr. Gautam S. Adani, Chairman of the Board who could not attend the Extraordinary General Meeting, the Directors elected Mr. Karan Adani as the Chairman of the Meeting.
Mr. Karan Adani extended a warm welcome to all the shareholders, auditors and other invitees joining over video conferencing.
The Company Secretary then informed the members as under:-
The Company had provided to the members, facility to cast their vote electronically on the Instavote platform, on all resolutions set forth in the Notice.
The members who have not casted their votes earlier through remote e- voting on the Instavote, can exercise their vodting rights during the EGM.
All the Independent Directors, LIC Nominee Director, Mr. Ajay Kapur, WTD & CEO and Mr. Vinod Bahety, CFO were also present at the meeting.
The representative of the Statutory Auditors M/s. SRBC & Co. LLP also joined the meeting through Video conferencing.
The Company has received two letters from corporate shareholders appointing authorized representatives under section 113 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of 125,38,53,505 (one twenty five crores thirty eight lacs fifty three thousand five hundred five only) equity shares representing 63.15 % of the paid-up equity share capital of the Company.
Since this EGM was held electronically, physical attendance of the Members had been dispensed with and also the requirement of appointing proxy was not applicable.
Since the notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting was circulated, the same was taken as read.
The Company Secretary then informed the members that
the Board of Directors have appointed Mr. Surendra Kanstiya, a Company Secretary in whole time practice as the scrutinizer to scrutinize the remote e-voting and voting during the EGM process in a fair and transparent
manner.
The e-voting period commenced on Tuesday, 4th October, 2022 at 09.00 A.M. and ended on Friday, 07th October, 2022 at 5.00 P.M.
Thereafter, the Chairman of the meeting initiated the Question & Answer session, whereby the registered speaker shareholders expressed their views and sought clarifications on the proposed resolutions, which were replied by the CFO.
The Chairman of the meeting thanked the Directors and Members for participating in the Meeting and wished everyone for their good health and safety.
The Company Secretary then concluded the meeting and informed the members that the e-voting process will continue for the next 15 minutes and will be disabled automatically.
After the completion of the Extraordinary General Meeting, the scrutinizer unblocked votes cast through remote e-voting and e-voting at the EGM and submitted his Report. As per the report submitted by the Scrutinizer, all the Resolutions mentioned in the Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting were passed with requisite majority as given below:
Item
Particulars of Resolution
Type of
no.
Resolution
1.
Appointment of Mr. Gautam S. Adani (DIN: 00006273) as
Ordinary
Non-Executive,Non-Independent Director
2.
Appointment of Mr. Karan Adani (DIN: 03088095) as
Ordinary
Non-Executive,Non-Independent Director
3.
Appointment of Mr. M. R. Kumar (DIN: 03628755) as
Ordinary
Non-Executive,
Non-Independent
Director
(representing Life Insurance Corporation of India)
