    500425   INE079A01024

AMBUJA CEMENTS LIMITED

(500425)
Ambuja Cements : Hon'ble Chief Minister of Rajasthan inaugurates trial run at Ambuja's Marwar cement plant in Nagaur

08/21/2021 | 05:44am EDT
Press Release

Hon'ble Chief Minister of Rajasthan inaugurates trial run at Ambuja's

Marwar cement plant in Nagaur

Mumbai, August 21, 2021: Ambuja Cements Limited (Ambuja, or ACL), one of the leading cement companies in India, today started the trial run at its state-of-the-art greenfield integrated plant (Marwar Cement Works) in Nagaur district of Rajasthan. The Honourable Chief Minister of Rajasthan Shri Ashok Gehlot virtually inaugurated the trial runs at the new plant.

Built over an investment of Rs. 2,350 crore, this Greenfield integrated plant enhances Ambuja's clinker capacity by 3 MTPA and helps in improving cement sales by 5 MTPA, thereby contributing to long term strategy of capacity expansion. The plant has a waste heat recovery system (WHRS) that converts waste heat derived during the production process into energy.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Ashok Gehlot, the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Rajasthan, said, "I am delighted to inaugurate the trial run at Marwar Cement Plant of Ambuja as we dedicate it to meet the infrastructure requirements of the nation. Cement is one of the most important materials for infrastructure, and nation's growth. I am happy that Ambuja Cement, and Holcim Group, have chosen Rajasthan for their expansion plan through this plant. I am happy to note that The State is ready to provide all assistance necessary for the progress of the industry. It will be our common endeavor that we can become a strong partner for Rajasthan and the country."

"It's a proud moment for us at Ambuja Cements. Our endeavour shall always be to become a strong partner and 'Builders of Progress' for India. I take this opportunity to thank the Hon'ble Chief Minister, all the state officials and our various stakeholders who have helped us in setting up Marwar Project." Said Mr. Neeraj Akhoury, MD and CEO, Ambuja Cements Ltd.

Marwar Cement Works is the third plant of Holcim Group in the Rajasthan, after Rabariwas and Lakheri. It is also the second integrated plant of Ambuja in Rajasthan, and 6th in the country.

About Ambuja Cement:

Ambuja Cements Ltd., a part of the global conglomerate Holcim, is among the leading cement companies in India. Ambuja Cement has a cement capacity of 29.65 million tonnes with five integrated cement manufacturing plants and eight cement grinding units across the country.

Ambuja Cement has provided hassle-free,home-building solutions with its unique sustainable development projects and environment-friendly practices since it started operations.

The Company has many firsts to its credit - a captive port with four terminals that has facilitated timely, cost-effective, cleaner shipments of bulk cement to its customers.

To further add value to customers, the Company has launched innovative products like Ambuja Plus, Am- buja Cool Walls, Ambuja Compocem and Ambuja Kawach. These products not only fulfil important customer needs but also help in significantly reducing carbon footprints.

For more details, visit http://www.ambujacement.com

For queries, please write to corporate.communications@ambujacement.com

Disclaimer

Ambuja Cements Ltd. published this content on 21 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2021 09:43:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
