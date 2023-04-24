Advanced search
    500425   INE079A01024

AMBUJA CEMENTS LIMITED

(500425)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-20
374.50 INR   -1.64%
03:37aAmbuja Cements : Investor Presentation Q4 FY2023
PU
04/23Dollar bonds of India's Adani Ports rise as company starts debt buyback
RE
04/23India's Adani Ports starts $130 million buyback of debt securities
RE
Ambuja Cements : Investor Presentation Q4 FY2023

04/24/2023 | 03:37am EDT
Disclaimer

Ambuja Cements Ltd. published this content on 24 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2023 07:36:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 155 B 1 889 M 1 889 M
Net income 2022 19 692 M 240 M 240 M
Net cash 2022 48 363 M 589 M 589 M
P/E ratio 2022 37,6x
Yield 2022 1,19%
Capitalization 744 B 9 062 M 9 062 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,49x
EV / Sales 2023 3,41x
Nbr of Employees 4 723
Free-Float 35,6%
Managers and Directors
Ajay Kapur Chief Executive Officer & Director
Vinod Bahety Chief Financial Officer
Gautambhai Shantilal Adani Chairman
Maheswar Bhima Sahu Independent Director
Rajnish Kumar Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMBUJA CEMENTS LIMITED-28.54%9 062
CRH PLC20.40%36 289
ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED5.74%25 864
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY-2.27%22 757
POSCO FUTURE M CO., LTD.110.83%22 077
MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC.4.92%22 021
