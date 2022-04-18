Ambuja Cements : Plus - a special quality innovative cement from Cements with advanced Special Performance Enhancers to Strengthen Homes

Press Release

Ambuja Plus - a special quality innovative cement from Ambuja Cements with advanced Special Performance Enhancers to Strengthen Homes

 A premium product with advanced SPE technology that eliminates leaks, offers extra strength for structures and provides them an extra smooth finish.

 Packed in a special tamperproof bag which keeps moisture out and thus retains the freshness of cement for a longer time.

Mumbai 18th April, 2022: Ambuja Cements Ltd., one of India's most innovative and sustainable cement companies, has been setting industry benchmarks in offering a wide range of sustainable premium quality cement products across the country. One such sustainable and premium product is Ambuja Plus, a special quality PPC (Portland Pozzolana) cement that's created with an advanced formula and offers greater strength than Ordinary Portland Cement.

The Special Performance Enhancer technology of Ambuja Plus helps to extract maximum silicate gel from cement, making the concrete stronger, denser and leak proof. Aimed at end users like individual house builders, this special quality cement gives your desired structure the extra needed strength and an excellent finish for it to sustain for years.

It is packed in a special tamperproof bag, which keeps moisture out and thus retains the desired properties of cement for long. The value proposition of leak-proof Ambuja Plus has been highly appreciated by customers at the marketplace.

Mr. Neeraj Akhoury, CEO India Holcim and MD & CEO of Ambuja Cements Ltd., said, "We are committed to the net-zero pledge of our parent Holcim and our low carbon product offerings are an important part of this endeavour. By developing these products, we want to provide green living choice to the customers to ensure a sustainable tomorrow for future generations."

Mr. Rajiv Kumar, Chief Commercial Officer, Ambuja Cements, said, "Ambuja Plus, a special quality sustainable premium category PPC cement that's made with an advanced formula and offers greater strength to customers' home. Key Features and notable advantages are- Strong & Dense Concrete, Higher Strength, better workability, Ease in Working, Superior Finish and Tamper proof packing."

Ambuja Cements produces ~90% blended cement, which reduces carbon footprint by up to 30% compared with ordinary Portland cement. All of Ambuja's Blended Cements are now listed in GRIHA's Green Product Catalogue. Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment, or GRIHA, is a national green rating system of India developed by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, Government of India. Products like Ambuja Plus are integral to Ambuja Cements' continuous efforts to become the 'Most Innovative, Sustainable and Competitive Building Solutions Company in India'.

Ambuja Cements Ltd., a part of the Holcim Group, is among India's leading cement companies. Ambuja Cement has a cement capacity of 31 million tonnes with six integrated cement manufacturing plants and eight cement grinding units across the country. Ambuja Cements has been recognized as India's Most Trusted Cement Brand by TRA Research in its Brand Trust Report, 2022.Ambuja Cement has provided hassle-free, home-building solutions with its unique sustainable development projects and environment-friendly practices since it started operations. The Company has many firsts to its credit - a captive port with four terminals that has facilitated timely, cost-effective, cleaner shipments of bulk cement to its customers. To further add value to customers, the Company has launched innovative products like Ambuja Plus, Ambuja Cool Walls, Ambuja Compocem and Ambuja Kawach under the umbrella of Ambuja Certified Technology. These products not only fulfil important customer needs but also help in significantly reducing carbon footprints. Being an employee friendly workplace, Ambuja Cements has been ranked No. 1 'Best Companies to Work For' survey in 2022 by Business Today in the Construction and Infrastructure sector.

