Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Ambuja Cements Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500425   INE079A01024

AMBUJA CEMENTS LIMITED

(500425)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  04-07
337.35 INR   +3.64%
10:12aAMBUJA CEMENTS : Protect your complete house, from foundation to roof with Ambuja Kawach, a high quality water repellent cement from Ambuja Cements
PU
04/07AMBUJA CEMENTS : Fourth consecutive win for Ambuja Cement Foundation at the ICC Social Impact Award
PU
04/06AMBUJA CEMENTS : Cement Foundation's Rupnagar Producer Company awarded Best Farmer Producer Organisation in Punjab for 3rd time
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ambuja Cements : Protect your complete house, from foundation to roof with Ambuja Kawach, a high quality water repellent cement from Ambuja Cements

04/11/2022 | 10:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press Release

Protect your complete house, from foundation to roof with

Ambuja Kawach, a high quality water repellent cement from Ambuja Cements

  • Ambuja Kawach, a high quality water repellent Cement available in tamper-proof packing with carbon footprint ~33% less than standard (OPC) cement.

  • Recognized at the international level by the "Solar Impulse Foundation" as an efficient Green Building Solution.

  • Special performance enhancer imparts superior water repellent quality which enables it to act as a shield against water seepage & chemical ingress, making the structures more sustainable. This is very useful product for protecting all elements of the structure from foundation to roof.

  • An integral part of Ambuja Cement's continuous effort to become the 'Most Innovative, Sustainable and Competitive Building Solutions Company in India'.

Mumbai, April 11th, 2022: Ambuja Cements Ltd., one of India's most innovative and sustainable cement companies as always offered cutting edge, environment friendly construction products to its customers. Amongst its wide range of green products portfolio, chief is Ambuja Kawach, a high quality water repellent cement available in tamper-proof packing with low carbon footprint.

Blended cement-which consumes lesser water, energy & resources and offers greater durability-comprises nearly 90% of Ambuja Cements' portfolio and Ambuja Kawach is one such product, whose carbon footprint is ~33% lower than ordinary Portland cement.

Mr. Neeraj Akhoury, CEO of Holcim India and MD & CEO of Ambuja Cements Ltd., said, "We're very determined to follow responsible and cost-effective measures to deliver sustainability and innovation in our products. Products like Ambuja Kawach help in producing stronger and denser concrete that protects against water seepage. It aligns with our company's vision of achieving net-zero goal by developing low carbon products and ensuring a sustainable future for our country."

Mr. Rajiv Kumar, Chief Commercial Officer, Ambuja Cements said "The value proposition of Ambuja Kawach has been highly appreciated by our customers. This product has been globally recognized by the "Solar Impulse Foundation" as an efficient Green Building Solution and we are happy to provide such innovative and sustainable product in India."

Ambuja Kawach is engineered with cutting edge technology that prevents water penetration in the most effective way, resulting in improved durability and life of structures. Ambuja Kawach provides exceptional shielding against water seepage and chemical ingress, adding strength to structures built with it. The product can be used to build all elements of a structure, from the foundation to the roof-walls and slabs included.

Ambuja Cements is making continuous efforts to become the most innovative, sustainable and competitive building solutions company in India. Recently, all of Ambuja Cements' blended cements are now listed in GRIHA's Green Product Catalogue. GRIHA, or Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment, is a national green rating system for India developed by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, Government of India.

About Ambuja Cements:

Ambuja Cements Ltd., a part of the Holcim Group, is among India's leading cement companies. Ambuja Cement has a cement capacity of 31 million tonnes with six integrated cement manufacturing plants and eight cement grinding units across the country. Ambuja Cements has been recognized as India's Most Trusted Cement Brand by TRA Research in its Brand Trust Report, 2022.Ambuja Cement has provided hassle-free, home-building solutions with its unique sustainable development projects and environment-friendly practices since it started operations. The Company has many firsts to its credit - a captive port with four terminals that has facilitated timely, cost-effective, cleaner shipments of bulk cement to its customers. To further add value to customers, the Company has launched innovative products like Ambuja Plus, Ambuja Cool Walls, Ambuja Compocem and Ambuja Kawach under the umbrella of Ambuja Certified Technology. These products not only fulfil important customer needs but also help in significantly reducing carbon footprints. Being an employee friendly workplace, Ambuja Cements has been ranked No. 1 'Best Companies to Work For' survey in 2022 by Business Today in the Construction and Infrastructure sector.

For more details, visit http://www.ambujacement.com

For queries, please write to corporate.communications@ambujacement.com

Disclaimer

Ambuja Cements Ltd. published this content on 11 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2022 14:10:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AMBUJA CEMENTS LIMITED
10:12aAMBUJA CEMENTS : Protect your complete house, from foundation to roof with Ambuja Kawach, ..
PU
04/07AMBUJA CEMENTS : Fourth consecutive win for Ambuja Cement Foundation at the ICC Social Imp..
PU
04/06AMBUJA CEMENTS : Cement Foundation's Rupnagar Producer Company awarded Best Farmer Produce..
PU
04/04AMBUJA CEMENTS : and ACC rated as India's top Infrastructure and construction companies to..
PU
03/30AMBUJA CEMENTS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/28AMBUJA CEMENTS : ranked 1 in Construction and infrastructure sector of Business Today's Be..
PU
03/28AMBUJA CEMENTS : Loss of share certificate
PU
03/21AMBUJA CEMENTS : ranked as India's Most Trusted Cement Brand in 2022 by TRA Research
PU
03/18AMBUJA CEMENTS : Resignation
PU
03/17Ambuja Cements Limited Announces Resignation of Praveen Kumar Molri from Directorship
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMBUJA CEMENTS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 156 B 2 057 M 2 057 M
Net income 2022 22 558 M 297 M 297 M
Net cash 2022 38 018 M 501 M 501 M
P/E ratio 2022 28,8x
Yield 2022 1,63%
Capitalization 715 B 9 419 M 9 419 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,33x
EV / Sales 2023 3,99x
Nbr of Employees 4 723
Free-Float 36,6%
Chart AMBUJA CEMENTS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Ambuja Cements Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMBUJA CEMENTS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 337,35
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Neeraj Akhoury Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Rajani Kesari Chief Financial Officer
Narotam Satyanarayan Sekhsaria Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Rajiv Gandhi Secretary & Compliance Officer
Nassereddin Mukhtar Munjee Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMBUJA CEMENTS LIMITED-10.65%8 819
CRH PLC-22.38%30 089
ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED-9.93%25 967
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY-14.78%23 510
MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC.-15.56%23 209
GRASIM INDUSTRIES LIMITED9.18%15 321