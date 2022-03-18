Log in
    500425   INE079A01024

AMBUJA CEMENTS LIMITED

(500425)
Ambuja Cements : Resignation

03/18/2022
18th March, 2022

BSE Limited,

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.,

Phiroz Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Plot No.C/1 'G' Block

Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400023

Bandra - Kurla Complex

Bandra East,

Mumbai 400051

Deutsche Bank

Societe de la Bourse de Luxembourg,

Trust Company Americas

S.A., 35A Boulevard Joseph II,

Winchester House

L-1840, Luxembourg.

1 Great Winchester Street

London EC2N 2DB.

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Change in Directorate: Regulation 30 of SEBI Listing Regulations

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that Mr. Praveen Kumar Molri (DIN:07810173), Nominee Director (Non -Executive,Non-Independent) representing Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has tendered his resignation from the directorship of the Company w.e.f 17th March, 2022 pursuant to the withdrawal of his nomination by LIC.

Kindly take the same on record.

Thanking you

Yours faithfully,

For Ambuja Cements Limited

Rajiv

Natwarlal

Gandhi

Digitally signed by Rajiv Natwarlal Gandhi DN: c=IN, o=Personal, postalCode=400066, st=Maharashtra, 2.5.4.20=3a36db83fd05f407f18fda649feacb1989d87 5e5637db583340b4ecc46796210, pseudonym=E4EC47B33DF1C30CD38084026440808 D8990C030, serialNumber=5CEA5EE8CBE3142AACBF25F4A7A9BE D624DB5527F90B86B63752C706E31A3BFA, cn=Rajiv Natwarlal Gandhi

Date: 2022.03.18 09:52:37 +05'30'

Rajiv Gandhi

Company Secretary

Membership No. A11263

AMBUJA CEMENTS LIMITED

Elegant Business Park, MIDC Cross Road 'B', Off Andheri -Kurla Road, Andheri (E) , Mumbai - 400 059

Tel. : (91-22) 6616 7000 / 4066 7000, Fax : (91-22) 6616 7711 / 4066 7711

Regd. Off. : P. O. Ambuja Nagar, Taluka - Kodinar, Dist. - Gir Somnath, Gujarat

CIN: L26942GJ1981PLC004717, Website: www.ambujacement.com

Ambuja Cements Ltd. published this content on 18 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2022 05:10:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
