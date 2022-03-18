Ambuja Cements : Resignation

18th March, 2022 BSE Limited, National Stock Exchange of India Ltd., Phiroz Jeejeebhoy Towers, Plot No.C/1 'G' Block Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400023 Bandra - Kurla Complex Bandra East, Mumbai 400051 Deutsche Bank Societe de la Bourse de Luxembourg, Trust Company Americas S.A., 35A Boulevard Joseph II, Winchester House L-1840, Luxembourg. 1 Great Winchester Street London EC2N 2DB.

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Change in Directorate: Regulation 30 of SEBI Listing Regulations

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that Mr. Praveen Kumar Molri (DIN:07810173), Nominee Director (Non -Executive,Non-Independent) representing Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has tendered his resignation from the directorship of the Company w.e.f 17th March, 2022 pursuant to the withdrawal of his nomination by LIC.

Kindly take the same on record.

Thanking you

Yours faithfully,

For Ambuja Cements Limited