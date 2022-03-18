Ambuja Cements : Resignation

Sub: Change in Directorate: Regulation 30 of SEBI Listing Regulations
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that Mr. Praveen Kumar Molri (DIN:07810173), Nominee Director (Non -Executive,Non-Independent) representing Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has tendered his resignation from the directorship of the Company w.e.f 17th March, 2022 pursuant to the withdrawal of his nomination by LIC.
Kindly take the same on record.
Thanking you
Yours faithfully,
For Ambuja Cements Limited
Rajiv
Natwarlal
Gandhi
Digitally signed by Rajiv Natwarlal Gandhi DN: c=IN, o=Personal, postalCode=400066, st=Maharashtra, 2.5.4.20=3a36db83fd05f407f18fda649feacb1989d87 5e5637db583340b4ecc46796210, pseudonym=E4EC47B33DF1C30CD38084026440808 D8990C030, serialNumber=5CEA5EE8CBE3142AACBF25F4A7A9BE D624DB5527F90B86B63752C706E31A3BFA, cn=Rajiv Natwarlal Gandhi
Date: 2022.03.18 09:52:37 +05'30'
Rajiv Gandhi
Company Secretary
Membership No. A11263
AMBUJA CEMENTS LIMITED
Elegant Business Park, MIDC Cross Road 'B', Off Andheri -Kurla Road, Andheri (E) , Mumbai - 400 059
