($1 = 82.7270 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Indranil Sarkar and Kashish Tandon in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)
|End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange - 06:00:00 2023-08-01 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|460.95 INR
|-0.14%
|+3.93%
|-12.05%
|05:49am
BENGALURU (Reuters) - India's Ambuja Cements said on Thursday it will buy a 56.74% stake in smaller rival Sanghi Industries for an enterprise value of 50 billion rupees ($604.4 million), closing the Adani Group's gap on market leader UltraTech at a time of booming demand for building materials.
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|8117.10 INR
|-2.06%
|-1.81%
|28 994 M $
|2473.30 INR
|-0.31%
|+0.17%
|34 899 M $
|2278.16 PTS
|-1.03%
|-0.24%
|-
|1984.25 INR
|+0.66%
|+1.86%
|4 585 M $
|460.95 INR
|-0.14%
|+3.93%
|11 131 M $
|102.25 INR
|+1.84%
|+18.80%
|300 M $
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-12.05%
|11 131 M $
|+63.71%
|11 088 M $
|+5.25%
|14 651 M $
|+40.54%
|15 238 M $
|-24.34%
|5 195 M $
|+28.57%
|4 350 M $
|+29.96%
|3 446 M $
|-8.91%
|3 099 M $
|+3.14%
|2 928 M $
|+15.47%
|2 612 M $