Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Ambuja Cements Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500425   INE079A01024

AMBUJA CEMENTS LIMITED

(500425)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-18
564.95 INR   +9.42%
10:12aIndia's Adani pledges shares of ACC, Ambuja Cements worth about $12.5 billion
RE
09/19Indian shares rise as finance, autos gain; cenbanks in focus
RE
09/19Ambuja Cements Shares Jump on Adani Group's $2.51 Billion Infusion Plan
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

India's Adani pledges shares of ACC, Ambuja Cements worth about $12.5 billion

09/20/2022 | 10:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Indian billionaire Adani speaking during an interview with Reuters at his office in Ahmedabad

BENGALURU (Reuters) - India's Adani Group has pledged shares worth about $12.5 billion in two cement units, days after the conglomerate controlled by billionaire Gautam Adani completed the purchase of stakes in those businesses from Switzerland's Holcim.

The pledged shares of ACC and Ambuja were worth around 989.46 billion rupees based on Monday's closing prices and accounted for a 57% stake in ACC and a 63% stake in Ambuja Cements.

Deutsche Bank AG's Hong Kong branch, which is the agent for the pledged shares in ACC and Ambuja, made the disclosure in filings to India's stock exchanges.

The group in May announced the acquisition of Holcim's cement businesses in India for $10.5 billion to become the country's No. 2 cement manufacturer.

After the completion of the deal, Adani said on Saturday that production capacity at the cement units was expected to double by 2027.

Adani, the world's second-richest man after Elon Musk, has made inroads into several sectors this year, ranging from media companies to cement giants, in a deal-making spree that has raised concerns about his group's debt levels.

($1 = 79.7210 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ACC LTD 3.20% 2725.6 Delayed Quote.19.20%
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED 2.08% 3778.9 End-of-day quote.121.18%
ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE LIMITED 1.11% 970.25 Delayed Quote.31.40%
ADANI POWER LIMITED 1.63% 398.25 Delayed Quote.293.03%
ADANI TRANSMISSION LIMITED -1.63% 4023.7 End-of-day quote.132.20%
AMBUJA CEMENTS LIMITED 9.42% 564.95 End-of-day quote.49.64%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG -0.85% 9.02 Delayed Quote.-17.45%
HOLCIM LTD -2.12% 43.44 Delayed Quote.-4.54%
TESLA, INC. -0.61% 307.025 Delayed Quote.-12.26%
All news about AMBUJA CEMENTS LIMITED
10:12aIndia's Adani pledges shares of ACC, Ambuja Cements worth about $12.5 billion
RE
09/19Indian shares rise as finance, autos gain; cenbanks in focus
RE
09/19Ambuja Cements Shares Jump on Adani Group's $2.51 Billion Infusion Plan
DJ
09/19India's Ambuja Cements touches record high as Gautam Adani appointed chairman
RE
09/19Indian shares gain as banks boost; cenbank rate hikes in focus
RE
09/18Ambuja Cements Makes Top Management Appointments
MT
09/17Ambuja Cements Limited Announces Board Changes
CI
09/16Ambuja Cements Limited Announces Change in Financial Year
CI
09/16Ambuja Cements Limited Announces Executive Changes
CI
09/16Holcim Concludes Sale of Indian Cement Business Stakes For $6.4 Billion in Cash
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMBUJA CEMENTS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 156 B 1 951 M 1 951 M
Net income 2022 22 199 M 279 M 279 M
Net cash 2022 50 138 M 629 M 629 M
P/E ratio 2022 51,6x
Yield 2022 0,89%
Capitalization 1 140 B 14 303 M 14 303 M
EV / Sales 2022 7,01x
EV / Sales 2023 6,35x
Nbr of Employees 4 723
Free-Float 35,7%
Chart AMBUJA CEMENTS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Ambuja Cements Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMBUJA CEMENTS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 564,95
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Neeraj Akhoury Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Rajani Kesari Chief Financial Officer
Narotam Satyanarayan Sekhsaria Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Rajiv Gandhi Secretary & Compliance Officer
Nassereddin Mukhtar Munjee Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMBUJA CEMENTS LIMITED49.64%14 075
CRH PLC-20.96%26 468
ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED-14.90%23 375
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY-21.49%21 659
MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC.-23.77%20 945
GRASIM INDUSTRIES LIMITED7.83%14 417