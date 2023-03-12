Advanced search
    500425   INE079A01024

AMBUJA CEMENTS LIMITED

(500425)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-09
378.35 INR   -1.66%
12:54pIndia's Adani prepays $2.15 billion share-backed loans
RE
03/10Adani seeks to sell stake in Ambuja Cement for $450 million to reduce debt - FT
RE
03/08India's Adani tells investors all share-backed loans have been paid back - Bloomberg News
RE
India's Adani prepays $2.15 billion share-backed loans

03/12/2023 | 12:54pm EDT
A logo of the Adani Group is seen on a commercial complex in Mumbai

(Reuters) - Adani Group said it had completed full prepayment of margin-linked share-backed financing worth $2.15 billion as part of its debt prepayment plan, before its deadline of March 31.

The Gautam Adani-owned conglomerate also prepaid a $500 million facility it had taken for Ambuja acquisition financing, it said in a statement on Sunday, adding that the payment comes in continuation of promoters' commitment to repay the leverage.

"This is in line with promoters' commitment to increase (the) equity contribution and promoters have now infused $2.6 billion out of (a) total acquisition value of $6.6 billion for Ambuja and ACC," the statement said.

Adani Group last year acquired Holcim AG's cement businesses in India - Ambuja Cements and ACC Ltd - for $10.5 billion, its largest-ever acquisition.

Adani's latest move comes as the group seeks to rebuild investor confidence and allay concerns about its debt by pre-paying loans in the aftermath of a scathing report by U.S. short-seller Hindenburg Research.

Hindenburg's report alleged stock manipulation and improper use of tax havens, and flagged "substantial" debt levels, which the group has denied.

Gautam Adani and his family have prepaid all borrowings backed by his conglomerate Adani Group's shares, senior executives told investors at a meeting in London, Bloomberg News reported last week.

(Reporting by Baranjot Kaur and Jahnavi Nidumolu in Bengaluru; Editing by David Holmes)


© Reuters 2023
ChangeLast1st jan.
ACC LTD -0.71% 1846.9 Delayed Quote.-24.36%
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED -2.90% 1896.45 End-of-day quote.-50.86%
ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE LIMITED 0.08% 697.8 Delayed Quote.-14.70%
ADANI POWER LIMITED 4.59% 204.9 Delayed Quote.-31.60%
ADANI TRANSMISSION LIMITED 5.00% 904.45 Delayed Quote.-65.07%
AMBUJA CEMENTS LIMITED -1.66% 378.35 End-of-day quote.-27.81%
HOLCIM LTD -1.60% 57.92 Delayed Quote.20.97%
Financials
Sales 2022 203 B 2 472 M 2 472 M
Net income 2022 26 422 M 322 M 322 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 1,67%
Capitalization 751 B 9 166 M 9 166 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,71x
EV / Sales 2023 3,87x
Nbr of Employees 4 723
Free-Float 35,6%
