Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Ambuja Cements Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500425   INE079A01024

AMBUJA CEMENTS LIMITED

(500425)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-12
497.50 INR   -1.55%
07:35aIndia's Shree Cement Q2 profit sinks 67% as fuel expenses jump
RE
05:25aIndia's Adani Enterprises says not evaluating plans to buy Jaiprakash Associates cement unit
RE
10/11Ambuja Cements : Loss of share certificate
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

India's Shree Cement Q2 profit sinks 67% as fuel expenses jump

10/14/2022 | 07:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BENGALURU (Reuters) - India's Shree Cement Ltd on Friday reported a 67.2% slump in second quarter profit after fuel costs surged.

Standalone net profit for the quarter-ended Sept. 30 came in at 1.90 billion Indian rupees ($23.12 million), compared with 5.78 billion rupees a year ago, it said in an exchange filing.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 2.64 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv data.

Revenue rose 17.9% to 37.81 billion rupees.

Total expenses jumped 41.1% to 36.88 bln rupee as fuel costs increased amid a surge in global oil prices.

Quarterly power and fuel expenses, the main cost incurred by cement makers, nearly doubled to 12.27 billion rupees.

India is the second largest cement producer in the world, accounting for more than 7% of the global installed capacity, according to government data.

The industry is betting on India's ambitious investment plan to create roads, residential buildings and commercial complexes to drive up the demand for cement.

Urbanisation and demand for housing will push India's cement industry to add 80-100 million tonnes of capacity by 2025, Kumar Mangalam Birla, the billionaire chairman of Aditya Birla Group, which owns industry leader UltraTech Cement Ltd, said in July.

($1 = 82.1680 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Nandan Mandayam in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ACC LTD -0.45% 2243.65 Delayed Quote.1.72%
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED 0.29% 3233.6 End-of-day quote.89.26%
AMBUJA CEMENTS LIMITED -1.55% 497.5 End-of-day quote.31.77%
BIRLA CORPORATION LIMITED 0.13% 904.8 End-of-day quote.-36.29%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.01% 93.39 Delayed Quote.20.37%
SHREE CEMENT LIMITED 0.54% 21188.5 Delayed Quote.-21.91%
ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED 0.17% 6192 Delayed Quote.-18.57%
WTI -1.13% 87.848 Delayed Quote.15.72%
All news about AMBUJA CEMENTS LIMITED
07:35aIndia's Shree Cement Q2 profit sinks 67% as fuel expenses jump
RE
05:25aIndia's Adani Enterprises says not evaluating plans to buy Jaiprakash Associates cement..
RE
10/11Ambuja Cements : Loss of share certificate
PU
10/09India's Adani in talks with investors to raise $10 billion- Mint
RE
10/08Ambuja Cements : Extra Ordinary Meeting
PU
10/08Ambuja Cements : Extra Ordinary Meeting
PU
10/07India's Kerala to examine impact of Adani's port construction on coastline
RE
10/07India's Adani Group to invest $8 billion in Rajasthan over five-seven years
RE
10/06India police detain one after death threats to billionaire Ambani, family
RE
09/27India's Adani Group to invest over $100 bln in next decade
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMBUJA CEMENTS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 155 B 1 884 M 1 884 M
Net income 2022 21 904 M 266 M 266 M
Net cash 2022 50 049 M 608 M 608 M
P/E ratio 2022 46,8x
Yield 2022 1,02%
Capitalization 988 B 11 998 M 11 998 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,05x
EV / Sales 2023 5,46x
Nbr of Employees 4 723
Free-Float 35,6%
Chart AMBUJA CEMENTS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Ambuja Cements Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMBUJA CEMENTS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 497,50
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ajay Kapur Chief Executive Officer & Director
Vinod Bahety Chief Financial Officer
Gautambhai Shantilal Adani Chairman
Rajiv Gandhi Secretary & Compliance Officer
Maheswar Bhima Sahu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMBUJA CEMENTS LIMITED31.77%11 998
CRH PLC-26.08%24 470
ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED-18.62%21 654
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY-25.20%20 636
MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC.-28.64%19 607
GRASIM INDUSTRIES LIMITED3.05%13 401