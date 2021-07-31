Log in
    AMC   US00165C1045

AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC.

(AMC)
AMC Entertainment : 2021 Stockholder's Meeting Results

07/31/2021 | 02:32pm EDT
UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the

Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): July 29, 2021

AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC.

(Exact name of Registrant as Specified in Charter)

Delaware

001-33892

26-0303916

(State or Other Jurisdiction of

(Commission File number)

(I.R.S. Employer

Identification

Incorporation)

number)

One AMC Way

11500 Ash Street, Leawood, KS 66211

(address of Principal Executive Offices, including Zip Code)

(913) 213-2000

(Registrant's Telephone number, including area Code)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

  • Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities act (17 CFR 230.425)
  • Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
  • Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
  • Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Title of each class

Trading Symbol

Name of each exchange on which registered

Class a common stock

amC

new York Stock Exchange

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company ¨

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange act. ¨

Item 5.07. Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

On July 29, 2021, amC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") held its 2021 annual meeting of Stockholders (the "annual meeting").

as previously announced on July 6, 2021, the Company withdrew Proposal 1 to amend the Company's Third amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation to increase the total number of shares of Class a Common Stock that the Company shall have authority to issue. Further, Proposal 5 to adjourn the annual meeting was not necessary and was not submitted to stockholders at the annual meeting.

The matters submitted to stockholders at the annual meeting and the voting results were as follows:

Proposal 2: Election of Directors

Stockholders elected all Class I director nominees to hold office for terms expiring at the Company's 2024 annual meeting of stockholders.

Nominee

For

Withheld

Broker Non-Votes

mr. Philip Lader

115,320,853

39,921,105

110,677,699

mr. Gary F. Locke

105,360,988

49,880,970

110,677,699

mr. adam J. Sussman

123,205,118

32,036,840

110,677,699

Proposal 3: Ratification of the Appointment of the Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm

Stockholders ratified the appointment of Ernst & Young, LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

For

Against

Abstain

Broker Non-Votes

232,461,595

14,989,412

18,468,650

0

Proposal 4: Non-Binding Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation

Stockholders approved, on a non-binding advisory basis, the compensation paid to our named executive officers.

For

Against

Abstain

Broker Non-Votes

92,004,574

47,994,573

15,242,811

110,677,699

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

Exhibit No. Description

104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document).

2

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange act of 1934, as amended, the Registrant has du1y caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

amC EnTERTaInmEnT HOLDInGS, InC.

Date: July 30, 2021

By: /s/ SEan D. GOODman

Sean D. Goodman

Executive Vice President and

Chief Financial Officer

3

Disclaimer

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. published this content on 30 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2021 18:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
