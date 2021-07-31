AMC Entertainment : 2021 Stockholder's Meeting Results
07/31/2021 | 02:32pm EDT
UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
FORM 8-K
CURRENT REPORT
Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the
Securities Exchange Act of 1934
Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): July 29, 2021
AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC.
(Exact name of Registrant as Specified in Charter)
Delaware
001-33892
26-0303916
(State or Other Jurisdiction of
(Commission File number)
(I.R.S. Employer
Identification
Incorporation)
number)
One AMC Way
11500 Ash Street, Leawood, KS 66211
(address of Principal Executive Offices, including Zip Code)
(913) 213-2000
(Registrant's Telephone number, including area Code)
Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:
Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities act (17 CFR 230.425)
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))
Title of each class
Trading Symbol
Name of each exchange on which registered
Class a common stock
amC
new York Stock Exchange
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).
Emerging growth company ¨
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange act.¨
Item 5.07. Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.
On July 29, 2021, amC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") held its 2021 annual meeting of Stockholders (the "annual meeting").
as previously announced on July 6, 2021, the Company withdrew Proposal 1 to amend the Company's Third amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation to increase the total number of shares of Class a Common Stock that the Company shall have authority to issue. Further, Proposal 5 to adjourn the annual meeting was not necessary and was not submitted to stockholders at the annual meeting.
The matters submitted to stockholders at the annual meeting and the voting results were as follows:
Proposal 2: Election of Directors
Stockholders elected all Class I director nominees to hold office for terms expiring at the Company's 2024 annual meeting of stockholders.
Nominee
For
Withheld
Broker Non-Votes
mr. Philip Lader
115,320,853
39,921,105
110,677,699
mr. Gary F. Locke
105,360,988
49,880,970
110,677,699
mr. adam J. Sussman
123,205,118
32,036,840
110,677,699
Proposal 3: Ratification of the Appointment of the Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm
Stockholders ratified the appointment of Ernst & Young, LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.
For
Against
Abstain
Broker Non-Votes
232,461,595
14,989,412
18,468,650
0
Proposal 4: Non-Binding Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation
Stockholders approved, on a non-binding advisory basis, the compensation paid to our named executive officers.
For
Against
Abstain
Broker Non-Votes
92,004,574
47,994,573
15,242,811
110,677,699
Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits.
Exhibit No. Description
104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document).
2
SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange act of 1934, as amended, the Registrant has du1y caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. published this content on 30 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2021 18:31:02 UTC.