AMC Entertainment : 2021 Stockholder's Meeting Results

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 FORM 8-K CURRENT REPORT Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): July 29, 2021 AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC. (Exact name of Registrant as Specified in Charter) Delaware 001-33892 26-0303916 (State or Other Jurisdiction of (Commission File number) (I.R.S. Employer Identification Incorporation) number) One AMC Way 11500 Ash Street, Leawood, KS 66211 (address of Principal Executive Offices, including Zip Code) (913) 213-2000 (Registrant's Telephone number, including area Code)

Item 5.07. Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders. On July 29, 2021, amC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") held its 2021 annual meeting of Stockholders (the "annual meeting"). as previously announced on July 6, 2021, the Company withdrew Proposal 1 to amend the Company's Third amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation to increase the total number of shares of Class a Common Stock that the Company shall have authority to issue. Further, Proposal 5 to adjourn the annual meeting was not necessary and was not submitted to stockholders at the annual meeting. The matters submitted to stockholders at the annual meeting and the voting results were as follows: Proposal 2: Election of Directors Stockholders elected all Class I director nominees to hold office for terms expiring at the Company's 2024 annual meeting of stockholders. Nominee For Withheld Broker Non-Votes mr. Philip Lader 115,320,853 39,921,105 110,677,699 mr. Gary F. Locke 105,360,988 49,880,970 110,677,699 mr. adam J. Sussman 123,205,118 32,036,840 110,677,699 Proposal 3: Ratification of the Appointment of the Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm Stockholders ratified the appointment of Ernst & Young, LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021. For Against Abstain Broker Non-Votes 232,461,595 14,989,412 18,468,650 0 Proposal 4: Non-Binding Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation Stockholders approved, on a non-binding advisory basis, the compensation paid to our named executive officers. For Against Abstain Broker Non-Votes 92,004,574 47,994,573 15,242,811 110,677,699 Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits. (d) Exhibits. Exhibit No. Description 104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document). 2

Date: July 30, 2021 By: /s/ SEan D. GOODman Sean D. Goodman Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer