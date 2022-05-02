AMC Entertainment : 2022 Proxy Statement

NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS

DEAR STOCKHOLDERS:

We cordially invite you to attend the Annual Meeting of Stockholders of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc., which will be held on June 16, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. (Central Time) at the AMC Theatre Support Center, located at One AMC Way, 11500 Ash Street, Leawood, Kansas 66211, for the following purposes:

1. To elect to our Board of Directors the following nominees for terms expiring at the 2025 Annual Meeting: Mr. Adam M. Aron, Mr. Howard W. "Hawk" Koch, Ms. Kathleen M. Pawlus and Dr. Anthony J. Saich ("Proposal 1").

2. To ratify the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for 2022 ("Proposal 2").

3. To conduct a non-binding advisory vote to approve the compensation of named executive officers ("Proposal 3").

These items of business (collectively, the "Proposals") are more fully described in the Proxy Statement accompanying this notice.

Our Board has fixed the close of business on April 22, 2022, as the record date for determining the stockholders entitled to notice of and to vote at the Annual Meeting of Stockholders or at any adjournment or postponement thereof. A list of these stockholders will be available at the time and place of the meeting and, during the ten days prior to the meeting, at the office of the Secretary of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. at One AMC Way, 11500 Ash Street, Leawood, Kansas 66211.

Only stockholders and persons holding proxies from stockholders may attend the meeting. If your shares are registered in your name, you should bring your proxy card and a proper form of identification such as your driver's license to the meeting. If your shares are held in the name of a broker, trust, bank or other nominee, you will need to bring a proxy or letter from that broker, trust, bank or other nominee that confirms you are the beneficial owner of those shares and a proper form of identification.

Although we currently intend to hold the Annual Meeting in person, due to concerns related to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, we may impose additional procedures or limitations on meeting attendees or may decide to hold the Annual Meeting in a different location or solely by means of remote communication (i.e., a virtual-only meeting).

We plan to announce any such updates regarding the Annual Meeting by issuing a press release and filing the press release as definitive additional soliciting material with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). We encourage you to regularly check these resources prior to the Annual Meeting if you plan to attend.

We plan to provide a webcast of the Annual Meeting for those who are unable to attend in person. While the webcast will provide an opportunity to listen to the proceedings, it will not be considered attendance at the meeting and you will not be able to vote via the webcast. The webcast will be accessible through the Investor Relations section of our website atwww.investor.amctheatres.com. Stockholders and interested parties should go to the website at least 15 minutes before the Annual Meeting time to register and/or download any necessary audio software.

Important Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials for Stockholder Meeting to be held on June 16, 2022. Pursuant to rules promulgated by the SEC, we have elected to provide access to our proxy materials by notifying you of the availability of our proxy materials on the Internet. Instead of mailing paper copies of our proxy materials, we sent stockholders the Important Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials for the Stockholder Meeting to be held on June 16, 2022, with instructions for accessing the proxy materials and voting via the Internet (the "Notice"). In accordance with the SEC notice and access rule, the Notice allows us to provide our stockholders with the information they need to vote through various means, while reducing the costs and environmental impact of printing and delivering proxy materials. TheNotice is not a proxy and cannot be used to authorize a proxy to vote your shares. The Notice, which was mailed on or around April 29, 2022 also provides information on how stockholders may obtain paper copies of our proxy materials if they so choose. If you receive a Notice this year, you will not receive paper copies of the Proxy Materials unless you request the materials by following the instructions on the Notice. The Proxy Statement and our 2021 Annual Report may be accessed atwww.envisionreports.com/amcand www.investor.amctheatres.com. As discussed in the Proxy Statement, certain stockholders were sent a full set of printed proxy materials or an email with instructions on how to access the proxy materials electronically, based on their previously indicated delivery preferences.

Whether or not you plan to attend the Annual Meeting in person and regardless of the number of shares you may own, we urge you to vote your shares over the Internet, as provided in the Notice and the Proxy Statement. If you already received or if you request proxy materials by mail, you may vote over the Internet or sign, date and mail the proxy card you receive in the envelope provided or vote via the toll-free telephone number set forth on the proxy card. Please also indicate when voting your shares over the Internet or via the toll-free number or on your proxy card whether you plan to attend the Annual Meeting. You may revoke your proxy and vote your shares in person in accordance with the procedures described in the Proxy Statement.

If you have any questions regarding the accompanying proxy statement or how to vote your shares, you may contact D.F. King & Co., Inc., our proxy solicitor, toll-free at (888) 625-2588 or collect at (212) 269-5550 or email atAMC@dfking.com.

ALL STOCKHOLDERS ARE EXTENDED A CORDIAL INVITATION

TO ATTEND THE ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS

By Order of the Board of Directors,

One AMC Way

11500 Ash Street, Leawood, KS 66211

Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary

April 29, 2022

AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC.

PROXY STATEMENT .......................................................................................................

PROXY SUMMARY

This summary highlights selected information and does not contain all of the information that you should consider in deciding how to vote. You should read the entire proxy statement carefully before voting.

2022 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS

Time and Date: 2:00 p.m. (Central Time), Thursday, June 16, 2022 Place: AMC Theatre Support Center, located at One AMC Way, 11500 Ash Street, Leawood, Kansas 66211 Record Date: April 22, 2022 Voting: As of the record date, holders of our Class A common stock are entitled to one vote per share.

Voting Recommendations

Board Vote

Agenda Item Proposal 1:

Recommendation

Election to our Board of Directors of the following nominees for terms expiring at the 2025 Annual Meeting:

FOR each Director

Nominee

Mr. Adam M. Aron, Mr. Howard W. "Hawk" Koch, Ms. Kathleen M. Pawlus, and Dr. Anthony J. Saich.

Proposal 2: FOR Ratification of the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for 2022.

Proposal 3:

FOR

Non-binding advisory vote to approve the compensation of named executive officers (the "say-on-pay vote").

1