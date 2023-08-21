On February 27, 2023, the Court of Chancery entered a status quo order allowing AMC to hold the special meeting but preventing AMC from effectuating the results of the stockholder vote until the Court ruled on the preliminary injunction motion to be filed by Plaintiffs. On March 14, 2023, AMC held the special meeting and obtained stockholder approval of the proposed amendments.

After document discovery and mediation, on April 27, 2023, the parties filed a stipulation of settlement in the Court of Chancery. Under the terms of the settlement, AMC agreed to distribute 6,922,565 shares of common stock to existing common stockholders, at a ratio of one share of common for every seven and a half shares of common stock held, after the reverse split but before the conversion. Following notice of the settlement, a Special Master's report on the numerous objections to the settlement, and briefing of exceptions to the Special Master's report, the Court of Chancery held a settlement hearing on June 29, 2023 and June 30, 2023.