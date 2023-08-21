EFiled: Aug 21 2023 11:04AM EDT
Filing ID 70677492
Case Number 290,2023
IN THE SUPREME COURT OF THE STATE OF DELAWARE
§
IN RE AMC ENTERTAINMENT
§ No. 290, 2023
HOLDINGS, INC. STOCKHOLDER
§
LITIGATION
§ Court Below-Court of Chancery
§ of the State of Delaware
§
§ C.A. No. 2023-0215
§
Submitted: August 18, 2023
Decided: August 21, 2023
Before SEITZ, Chief Justice; VALIHURA, TRAYNOR, LEGROW, and GRIFFITHS, Justices, constituting the Court en Banc.
ORDER
The Court has considered the appellant's motion for a status quo order pending appeal, the appellees' oppositions to the motion, and the appellant's reply in support of the motion. For the reasons set forth below, the motion is denied.
- This interlocutory appeal arises from the settlement of a class action asserting direct claims on behalf of the common stockholders of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. ("AMC" or "the Company"). In February 2023, Plaintiffs filed class action complaints, which were subsequently consolidated, against AMC and members of its board of directors ("Defendants") for declaratory, injunctive, and equitable relief. Plaintiffs challenged AMC's issuance of AMC Preferred Equity Units ("APE units") and plans to obtain stockholder approval of proposed amendments to AMC's certificate of incorporation at a special meeting. The
proposed amendments would increase the authorized number of common shares to permit the full conversion of APE units into common stock and effect a 1-to-10 reverse stock split of AMC equity.
- On February 27, 2023, the Court of Chancery entered a status quo order allowing AMC to hold the special meeting but preventing AMC from effectuating the results of the stockholder vote until the Court ruled on the preliminary injunction motion to be filed by Plaintiffs. On March 14, 2023, AMC held the special meeting and obtained stockholder approval of the proposed amendments.
- After document discovery and mediation, on April 27, 2023, the parties filed a stipulation of settlement in the Court of Chancery. Under the terms of the settlement, AMC agreed to distribute 6,922,565 shares of common stock to existing common stockholders, at a ratio of one share of common for every seven and a half shares of common stock held, after the reverse split but before the conversion. Following notice of the settlement, a Special Master's report on the numerous objections to the settlement, and briefing of exceptions to the Special Master's report, the Court of Chancery held a settlement hearing on June 29, 2023 and June 30, 2023.
2
- On July 21, 2023, the Court of Chancery declined to approve the settlement.1 The court determined that Plaintiffs, "as common stockholders representing common stockholder class members, cannot release direct claims appurtenant to the preferred units."2 The court found further that "the release of claims arising out of preferred interests [was] not supported by consideration" because "[a]warding more shares to common stockholders necessarily comes at the expense of preferred units" and the settlement consideration therefore would harm preferred unitholders.3
- One day later, the parties informed the court that they had revised the release to address the court's concerns. Because the revised settlement was otherwise identical to the settlement previously submitted for approval, the parties asked the court to approve the revised settlement without additional notice. On July 24, 2023, Objector/Appellant Rose Izzo ("the Objector") filed a motion for clarification regarding the effect of the court's July 21, 2023 decision on the scheduling order and the status quo order. In the alternative, the Objector sought to maintain the status quo order pending appeal of any final order approving the revised settlement.
- In re AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Stockholder Litig., 2023 WL 4677722 (Del. Ch. July 21, 2023).
2 Id. at *2.
3 Id. at *3
3
- In response to the submissions of the parties and the Objector, the court ruled that the parties did not need to re-notice the proposed settlement and that the status quo order remained in effect. The court directed the parties to address whether there were any business needs requiring a decision by a certain date and also the effect on the proposed settlement of this Court's recent decision in Coster v. UIP Companies, Inc.4 The court also asked for responses to the Objector's request for a stay on the lifting of the status quo order pending appeal. The parties filed the requested submissions on July 25, 2023, and July 26, 2023. The Objector filed a reply in support of her motion to maintain the status quo order pending appeal on July 31, 2023.
- On August 11, 2023, the Court of Chancery issued a memorandum opinion and order (the "Settlement Approval Decision") certifying a class and approving the revised settlement.5 In the Settlement Approval Decision, the court
- certified the class as a non-opt-out class under Court of Chancery Rules 23(a), 23(b)(1), and 23(b)(2); (ii) concluded that the notice of the proposed settlement to the class was adequate; (iii) determined that the settlement terms were reasonable and that the releases were supported by sufficient consideration; and (iv) awarded Plaintiffs' counsel fees of 12% of the settlement consideration. Because the court
- 2023 WL 4239581 (Del. June 28, 2023).
- In re AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Stockholder Litig., 2023 WL 5165606 (Del. Ch. Aug. 11, 2023).
4
did not finally approve the amount of Plaintiffs' attorney fees, the court noted that its decision and order was not final and any appeal would be interlocutory.6
- The court also resolved the Objector's motion to maintain the status quo order pending appeal. The court noted that the motion would normally not be ripe without a pending appeal, but decided that prompt resolution of the motion was appropriate because Defendants had expressed a need to consummate the reverse stock split and conversion as quickly as possible so that AMC could raise additional capital through the sale of common stock.
- Applying the four factors in Kirpat, Inc. v. Delaware Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission,7 the court declined to grant the stay. First, the court concluded that the Objector had not shown a sufficient likelihood of success on appeal. The court also found that the Objector would suffer irreparable harm if a stay were not granted because approval of the settlement would lift the existing status quo order, and leave the Company free to effect the conversion quickly and make it "difficult, if not impossible, to unwind" the challenged transactions if this Court reversed the settlement approval.8 But the court found that a stay pending appeal would cause even greater harm to the Company and its stockholders by delaying the
Company's ability to raise additional capital, which the Company's financials
- Id. at *41 n.368.
- 741 A.2d 356 (Del. 1998).
- AMC, 2023 WL 5165506, at *43.
5
