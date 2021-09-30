Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMC   US00165C1045

AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC.

(AMC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. : Exercises Option to Repurchase Some of its First Lien Debt

09/30/2021 | 05:48pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) (“AMC” or “the Company”), announced today that it has exercised an option to repurchase $35 million of its 15% cash / 17% payment-in-kind (“PIK”) Toggle First Lien Secured Notes due 2026. The total cost to exercise this repurchase option was $41.3 million, including principal and accrued and unpaid interest. As a result of this debt reduction, AMC’s annual interest cost has been reduced by $5.25 million.

“The repurchase of some of our highest cost debt is one of the many steps that we are taking to optimally position AMC for the future,” said Adam Aron, AMC’s Chairman and CEO. “In addition to reducing our interest-bearing debt, we are also using our enhanced liquidity and improving business fundamentals to make meaningful reductions in deferred rent obligations. At the same time, we continue to take steps to improve our operating results and we are capitalizing on opportunities to grow and enhance our business.”

Aron concluded, “At AMC our recent innovations include showing alternative content at our theatres such as exclusive musical experiences, and WWE and UFC programming; our commitment to accept cryptocurrency starting with Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash before year-end, as well as exploring the possibility of accepting Dogecoin; and our unprecedented national multi-media marketing campaign featuring Academy Award winner Nicole Kidman. This all comes at a time when we believe that the upcoming movie slate is incredibly exciting, and studios currently seem to be re-committing to an exclusive theatrical window.”

About AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.

AMC is the largest movie exhibition company in the United States, the largest in Europe and the largest throughout the world with approximately 950 theatres and 10,500 screens across the globe. AMC has propelled innovation in the exhibition industry by: deploying its Signature power-recliner seats; delivering enhanced food and beverage choices; generating greater guest engagement through its loyalty and subscription programs, web site and mobile apps; offering premium large format experiences and playing a wide variety of content including the latest Hollywood releases and independent programming. For more information, visit www.amctheatres.com.

Website Information

This press release, along with other news about AMC, is available at www.amctheatres.com. We routinely post information that may be important to investors in the Investor Relations section of our website, www.investor.amctheatres.com. We use this website as a means of disclosing material, non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD, and we encourage investors to consult that section of our website regularly for important information about AMC. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, our website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document. Investors interested in automatically receiving news and information when posted to our website can also visit www.investor.amctheatres.com to sign up for email alerts.

Category: Company Release


© Business Wire 2021
All news about AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC.
05:48pAMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC. : Exercises Option to Repurchase Some of its First Lien D..
BU
03:41pSOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Trading Volatile as Virgin Galactic Soars, Bed Bath & Beyond ..
MT
06:41aSOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Move Higher Thursday Pre-Bell as Tesla, Alibaba Retreat Sligh..
MT
09/29SOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Mostly Lower While Lucid, Tesla Gain
MT
09/28SOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreebets Fall in Tandem With Wider Stock Market Pre-market Tuesday
MT
09/28OPTIONS : Option Implied Volatility for Film Exhibition Stocks
MT
09/27SOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Mixed Monday Pre-Bell
MT
09/23SOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Move Higher Pre-Bell Thursday, Blackberry Sees Solid G..
MT
09/21SOCIAL BUZZ : Lucid Group, Spire Global Biggest Gainers Among Wallstreetbets Most-Mentione..
MT
09/21ROBINHOOD MARKETS : Seen Posting Profit By 2023 as Crypto and Options Revenue Surges Amid ..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 483 M - -
Net income 2021 -1 271 M - -
Net Debt 2021 4 309 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -12,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 18 244 M 18 244 M -
EV / Sales 2021 9,08x
EV / Sales 2022 5,00x
Nbr of Employees 14 234
Free-Float 90,5%
Chart AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 35,54 $
Average target price 5,44 $
Spread / Average Target -84,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Adam M. Aron Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Sean David Goodman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Derrick Leggett Senior Vice President-Information Technology
John D. McDonald Executive Vice President-US Operations
Anthony J. Saich Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC.1,576.42%18 244
WANDA FILM HOLDING CO., LTD.-22.29%4 858
CINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC.9.88%2 244
EVENT HOSPITALITY & ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED60.80%1 763
KINEPOLIS GROUP NV59.71%1 733
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC28.74%1 523