  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMC   US00165C1045

AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC.

(AMC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. : Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

08/09/2021 | 04:18pm EDT
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) (“AMC” or “the Company”) today reported results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, which have been posted to the Investor Relations section of AMC’s website at https://investor.amctheatres.com/financial-performance/quarterly-results/default.aspx.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210809005776/en/

The Company will host a live webcast for investors and other interested parties on August 9, 2021, at 4:00 p.m. CDT/5:00 p.m. EDT. The live webcast can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of AMC’s website at https://investor.amctheatres.com/financial-performance/presentations/default.aspx. An archive of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website after the call for a limited time.

About AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.

AMC is the largest movie exhibition company in the United States, the largest in Europe and the largest throughout the world with approximately 950 theatres and 10,500 screens across the globe. AMC has propelled innovation in the exhibition industry by: deploying its Signature power-recliner seats; delivering enhanced food and beverage choices; generating greater guest engagement through its loyalty and subscription programs, web site and mobile apps; offering premium large format experiences and playing a wide variety of content including the latest Hollywood releases and independent programming. For more information, visit www.amctheatres.com.

Category: Company Release


© Business Wire 2021
Analyst Recommendations on AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 493 M - -
Net income 2021 -1 448 M - -
Net Debt 2021 5 144 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -10,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 16 786 M 16 786 M -
EV / Sales 2021 8,80x
EV / Sales 2022 4,68x
Nbr of Employees 14 234
Free-Float 88,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Adam M. Aron Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Sean David Goodman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Derrick Leggett Senior Vice President-Information Technology
John D. McDonald Executive Vice President-US Operations
Anthony J. Saich Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC.1,442.45%16 786
WANDA FILM HOLDING CO., LTD.-28.54%4 312
CINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC.-10.22%1 833
EVENT HOSPITALITY & ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED34.25%1 517
KINEPOLIS GROUP NV25.06%1 374
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC2.00%1 245