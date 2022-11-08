Advanced search
    AMC   US00165C1045

AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC.

(AMC)
04:27 2022-11-08 pm EST
5.645 USD   +5.91%
04:24pAMC Entertainment beats quarterly revenue estimates
RE
04:24pAmc Entertainment Holdings, Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:21pAMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results
BU
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

11/08/2022 | 04:21pm EST
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC and APE) (“AMC” or “the Company”) today reported results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, which have been posted to the Investor Relations section of AMC’s website at https://investor.amctheatres.com/financial-performance/quarterly-results/default.aspx.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221108006003/en/

The Company will host a live webcast for investors and other interested parties on November 8, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. CST/5:00 p.m. EST. The live webcast can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of AMC’s website at https://investor.amctheatres.com/financial-performance/presentations/default.aspx. An archive of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website after the call for a limited time.

About AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.

AMC is the largest movie exhibition company in the United States, the largest in Europe and the largest throughout the world with approximately 950 theatres and 10,500 screens across the globe. AMC has propelled innovation in the exhibition industry by: deploying its Signature power-recliner seats; delivering enhanced food and beverage choices; generating greater guest engagement through its loyalty and subscription programs, web site and mobile apps; offering premium large format experiences and playing a wide variety of content including the latest Hollywood releases and independent programming. For more information, visit www.amctheatres.com.

Category: Company Release


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 129 M - -
Net income 2022 -814 M - -
Net Debt 2022 4 896 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -4,80x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 755 M 2 755 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,85x
EV / Sales 2023 1,63x
Nbr of Employees 17 122
Free-Float 99,8%
Managers and Directors
Adam M. Aron Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Sean David Goodman Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Derrick Leggett Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Daniel E. Ellis EVP, Chief Operations & Development Officer
Anthony J. Saich Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC.-69.16%2 755
WANDA FILM HOLDING CO., LTD.-26.61%3 477
EVT LIMITED-5.01%1 465
CINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC.-24.26%1 447
PVR LIMITED41.17%1 368
HENGDIAN ENTERTAINMENT CO.,LTD-3.56%1 128