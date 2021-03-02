AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. : to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host Earnings Webcast

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) (“AMC” or “the Company”), the largest theatrical exhibition company in the world, announced today that it will report its results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10, 2021.

The Company will host a live webcast for investors and other interested parties on March 10, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. CST/5:00 p.m. EST. The live webcast will be accessible through the Investor Relations section of AMC’s website at https://investor.amctheatres.com/corporate-overview/. Investors and interested parties should go to the website at least 15 minutes before the call to register, and/or download and install any necessary audio software.

Date: Wednesday, March 10, 2021

Time: 4:00 p.m. CST / 5:00 p.m. EST

An archive of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website after the call for a limited time.

About AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.

AMC is the largest movie exhibition company in the United States, the largest in Europe and the largest throughout the world with approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens across the globe. AMC has propelled innovation in the exhibition industry by: deploying its Signature power-recliner seats; delivering enhanced food and beverage choices; generating greater guest engagement through its loyalty and subscription programs, web site and mobile apps; offering premium large format experiences and playing a wide variety of content including the latest Hollywood releases and independent programming. For more information, visit www.amctheatres.com.

Website Information

This press release, along with other news about AMC, is available at www.amctheatres.com. We routinely post information that may be important to investors in the Investor Relations section of our website, www.investor.amctheatres.com. We use this website as a means of disclosing material, non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD, and we encourage investors to consult that section of our website regularly for important information about AMC. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, our website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document. Investors interested in automatically receiving news and information when posted to our website can also visit www.investor.amctheatres.com to sign up for email alerts.

