Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.    AMC

AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC.

(AMC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. : to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host Earnings Webcast

03/02/2021 | 06:46am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) (“AMC” or “the Company”), the largest theatrical exhibition company in the world, announced today that it will report its results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10, 2021.

The Company will host a live webcast for investors and other interested parties on March 10, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. CST/5:00 p.m. EST. The live webcast will be accessible through the Investor Relations section of AMC’s website at https://investor.amctheatres.com/corporate-overview/. Investors and interested parties should go to the website at least 15 minutes before the call to register, and/or download and install any necessary audio software.

  • Date: Wednesday, March 10, 2021
  • Time: 4:00 p.m. CST / 5:00 p.m. EST

An archive of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website after the call for a limited time.

About AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.

AMC is the largest movie exhibition company in the United States, the largest in Europe and the largest throughout the world with approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens across the globe. AMC has propelled innovation in the exhibition industry by: deploying its Signature power-recliner seats; delivering enhanced food and beverage choices; generating greater guest engagement through its loyalty and subscription programs, web site and mobile apps; offering premium large format experiences and playing a wide variety of content including the latest Hollywood releases and independent programming. For more information, visit www.amctheatres.com.

Website Information

This press release, along with other news about AMC, is available at www.amctheatres.com. We routinely post information that may be important to investors in the Investor Relations section of our website, www.investor.amctheatres.com. We use this website as a means of disclosing material, non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD, and we encourage investors to consult that section of our website regularly for important information about AMC. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, our website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document. Investors interested in automatically receiving news and information when posted to our website can also visit www.investor.amctheatres.com to sign up for email alerts.

Category: Company Release


© Business Wire 2021
All news about AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC.
06:46aAMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC.  : to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020..
BU
03/01KOSS  : GameStop surges more than 18%, other 'meme stocks' also rally
RE
03/01KOSS  : GameStop surges more than 18%, other 'meme stocks' also rally
RE
02/26GameStop rally fizzles; shares still register 151% weekly gain
RE
02/26Communications Services Down As Investors Hedge On Growth Views -- Communicat..
DJ
02/26AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC.  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, O..
AQ
02/26UPDATE : Social Buzz: Gamestop Shares Reverse Early Gains in Afternoon Trading
MT
02/26U.S. regulators probe Robinhood over trading curbs
RE
02/26SOCIAL BUZZ : Gamestop Shares Continue Upward Trend as Wallstreetbets Retail Inv..
MT
02/25GameStop jumps nearly 19%; 'meme stocks' fade after another wild ride
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 221 M - -
Net income 2020 -3 863 M - -
Net Debt 2020 5 805 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,25x
Yield 2020 0,25%
Capitalization 3 434 M 3 434 M -
EV / Sales 2020 7,57x
EV / Sales 2021 3,44x
Nbr of Employees 21 412
Free-Float 59,0%
Chart AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 2,51 $
Last Close Price 9,18 $
Spread / Highest target -40,1%
Spread / Average Target -72,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -89,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Adam M. Aron President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sean D. Goodman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John D. McDonald Executive Vice President-US Operations
Anthony J. Saich Independent Director
Kathleen M. Pawlus Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC.333.02%3 434
WANDA FILM HOLDING CO., LTD.8.68%6 779
CINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC.28.95%2 800
KINEPOLIS GROUP SA26.76%1 427
HENGDIAN ENTERTAINMENT CO., LTD.-23.34%1 417
PVR LIMITED3.76%1 134
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ