AMC Entertainment : Nearly 300 AMC Theatres® to Welcome Moviegoers as an Additional 170 Theatres Reopen Tomorrow, August 27

After a successful first weekend of operations at more than 100 locations nationwide, AMC to open an additional 170 locations beginning August 27, approximately 300 AMC theatres open in total

AMC expects to have more than 400 locations around the country open leading to the release of Warner Bros.’ TENET on September 3

AMC Safe & Clean developed under close cooperation with public health and safety experts to be stringently enforced at all AMC locations

After a successful reopening at more than 100 locations nationwide, AMC Theatres (NYSE:AMC) is preparing to reopen its second wave of theatres, with 170 additional AMC locations set to open beginning Thursday, Aug. 27, ahead of the release of THE NEW MUTANTS. After the second wave of theatres reopens, AMC will have nearly 300 open locations nationwide.

This second wave of reopenings is part of a phased plan to reopen AMC in the United States. AMC currently expects to open approximately two thirds of its more than 600 U.S. theatre locations in time for the September 3 release of Warner Brothers’ TENET. The remainder of AMC’s U.S. theatres will open only after authorized to do so by state and local officials.

Guests at all open AMC locations can enjoy new titles such as THE NEW MUTANTS, beginning Aug. 27, UNHINGED, WORDS ON BATHROOM WALLS and THE PERSONAL HISTORY OF DAVID COPPERFIELD. Exciting new upcoming titles include TENET on Sept. 3, BROKEN HEARTS GALLERY and INFIDEL on Sept. 11, and THE WAR WITH GRANDPA on Sept. 18.

Additionally, a new selection of bring-back titles will be available beginning Thursday, including INCEPTION, JURASSIC PARK, RAIDERS OF THE LOST ARK, The Rocky Series, SPIDER-MAN: HOMECOMING, SPIDER-MAN: FAR FROM HOME, SHREK and SONIC: THE HEDGEHOG, and will be priced at only $5. AMC is also offering an array of $5 food and beverage treats, including regular popcorn, regular Coca-Cola Freestyle drinks and KidsPacks, through the end of October. And all AMC Stubs members will earn double points on all ticket and food & drink purchases through the end of October.

Adam Aron, CEO and President of AMC Theatres, commented: “We are grateful for the positive feedback we have been receiving about our guests’ desire to see movies on the big screen at AMC, and about our extensive AMC Safe & Clean policies and procedures. Our comprehensive commitment to operating our theatres safely now includes social distancing through limiting ticket sales and automatic seat blocking, seamless contactless ticketing, greatly enhanced cleaning procedures, the availability of hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes throughout our theatres, as well as a mandatory mask policy for all guests and crew members. In addition, we have invested millions for high tech solutions to sanitization and disinfection including electrostatic sprayers, HEPA vacuums and MERV 13 air filters. Guests returning to AMC can do so knowing that we’ve been in constant dialogue with top scientists and experts in public health and cleaning about how best to reopen our theatres in ways that will be responsible and welcoming.”

For full title and showtime information, moviegoers should check their theatre’s webpage on amctheatres.com.

AMC SAFE & CLEAN

Upon returning to the movies, AMC guests can expect to experience AMC’s comprehensive health and sanitation program: AMC Safe & Clean, which was developed under advisement of current & former faculty of Harvard University’s prestigious School of Public Health as well as the No. 1 U.S. cleaning brand, The Clorox Company.

AMC Safe & Clean components include significant reductions in the maximum tickets available for each showtime and seat blocking in reserved seating auditoriums to allow for appropriate social distancing between parties, enhanced cleaning procedures that include extra time between showtimes to allow for a full, thorough cleaning and nightly disinfecting utilizing electrostatic sprayers, use of high tech HEPA vacuums, upgraded air filtration efforts including the use of MERV 13 filters wherever possible, new guest and associate safety protocols that include mandatory mask wearing by all guests and associates, hand sanitizing stations throughout the theatre and the availability to guests of disinfectant wipes. The entire AMC Safe & Clean plan can be found at amctheatres.com/amc-safe-and-clean.

AMC THEATRES TO REOPEN AUGUST 27

For the safety of our guests and associates, note that this listing of opening theatres may be changed somewhat in and around the Gulf Coast, depending upon the path of Hurricane Laura. AMC is closely monitoring weather conditions. Any storm impacts on movie showtimes can be found at amctheatres.com and on AMC's mobile app.

Albany, GA Des Moines, IA New Orleans, LA AMC CLASSIC Albany 16 AMC CLASSIC Johnston 16 AMC Hammond Palace 10 Atlanta, GA Dothan, AL AMC Houma Palace 10 AMC Barrett Commons 24 AMC CLASSIC Dothan Pavilion 12 Oklahoma City, OK AMC CLASSIC Bethlehem 12 El Paso, TX AMC Stillwater 10 AMC Camp Creek 14 AMC El Paso 16 AMC West End Pointe 8 AMC CLASSIC Cartersville 12 Eugene, OR Omaha, NE AMC Conyers Crossing 16 AMC CLASSIC Corvallis 12 AMC Council Bluffs 17 AMC Hiram 14 Evansville, IN AMC Oak View 24 AMC CLASSIC Riverstone 15 AMC Evansville 16 Orlando, FL AMC DINE-IN Webb Gin 11 Fort Myers, FL AMC Lake Square 12 Austin, TX AMC Merchants Crossing 16 AMC CLASSIC West Melbourne 12 AMC Lakeline 9 Fort Smith, AR Peoria, IL Baton Rouge, LA AMC Fiesta Square 12 AMC CLASSIC Grand Prairie 18 AMC Baton Rouge 16 Fort Wayne, IN Philadelphia, PA AMC Mall Of Louisiana 15 AMC CLASSIC Fort Wayne 20 AMC 309 Cinema 9 Billings, MT AMC Jefferson Point 18 AMC CLASSIC Allentown 16 AMC CLASSIC Shiloh 14 Great Falls, MT AMC CLASSIC Dover 14 Birmingham, AL AMC CLASSIC Great Falls 10 AMC Fairground 10 AMC CLASSIC Lee Branch 15 Harrisburg, PA AMC Painters Crossing 9 AMC CLASSIC Marktplatz 10 AMC CLASSIC Camp Hill 12 AMC Pottsgrove 12 AMC Summit 16 Hartford, CT Pittsburgh, PA Champaign, IL AMC CLASSIC Lisbon 12 AMC CLASSIC Westmoreland 15 AMC Champaign 13 AMC Southington 12 Providence, RI AMC CLASSIC Springfield 12 Houston, TX AMC Dartmouth Mall 11 AMC Springfield 8 AMC Brazos 14 Rapid City, SD Chattanooga, TN AMC Metropark Square 10 AMC CLASSIC Rapid City 10 AMC Chattanooga 18 AMC Yorktown 15 Richmond, VA AMC CLASSIC Majestic 12 Huntsville, AL AMC DINE-IN Midlothian 10 AMC CLASSIC Northgate 14 AMC CLASSIC Decatur 12 Rockford, IL AMC CLASSIC Walnut Square 12 AMC CLASSIC Florence 12 AMC Machesney Park 14 Chicago AMC Valley Bend 18 Salt Lake City, UT AMC DINE-IN Block 37 Idaho Falls, ID AMC Layton Hills 9 AMC Chicago Ridge 6 AMC CLASSIC Pine Ridge 11 AMC West Jordan 12 AMC Cicero 14 Indianapolis, IN San Antonio, TX AMC Galewood 14 AMC CLASSIC Bloomington 12 AMC CLASSIC Boerne 11 AMC CLASSIC Hobart 12 AMC CLASSIC Kokomo 12 AMC Rivercenter 11 AMC Lake In The Hills 12 AMC Muncie 12 Savannah, GA AMC Market Square 10 AMC Perry Crossing 18 AMC CLASSIC Savannah 11 AMC CLASSIC Michigan City 14 AMC Traders Point 12 AMC CLASSIC Statesboro 12 AMC New Lenox 14 AMC Washington Square 12 Sioux City, IA AMC Niles 12 Johnstown, PA AMC Southern Hill 12 AMC Norridge 6 AMC CLASSIC Altoona 12 South Bend, IN AMC Quarry 14 Kansas City, MO AMC South Bend 16 AMC Randhurst 12 AMC DINE-IN Legends 14 St. Louis, MO AMC DINE-IN Rosemont 12 AMC DINE-IN Prairiefire 17 AMC CLASSIC Chesterfield 14 AMC Schererville 12 Knoxville, TN AMC Creve Coeur 12 AMC Woodridge 18 AMC CLASSIC College Square 12 AMC Edwardsville 12 Cincinnati, OH AMC CLASSIC Foothills 12 AMC Esquire 7 AMC DINE-IN Towne Center 9 Louisville, KY AMC DINE-IN West Olive 16 Cleveland, OH AMC Stonybrook 20 Tampa, FL AMC Ridge Park Square 8 Madison, WI AMC Bradenton 20 AMC Westwood Town Center 6 AMC CLASSIC Desert Star 15 AMC Sarasota 12 Colorado Springs, CO Miami, FL AMC Sundial 12 AMC Chapel Hills 13 AMC DINE-IN Coral Ridge 10 Terre Haute, IN Columbia, SC AMC Pembroke Lakes 9 AMC CLASSIC Terre Haute 12 AMC CLASSIC Dutch Square 14 AMC Pompano Beach 18 Toledo, OH AMC Harbison 14 AMC Sunrise 8 AMC CLASSIC Findlay 12 Columbus, GA AMC Weston 8 Topeka, KS AMC CLASSIC Ritz 13 Milwaukee, WI AMC DINE-IN Manhattan 13 AMC CLASSIC Tiger 13 AMC Mayfair 18 Traverse City, MI Columbus, OH Minneapolis, MN AMC CLASSIC Cherry Blossom 14 AMC Columbus 10 AMC Arbor Lakes 16 Tri-Cities, TN AMC Grove City 14 Minot, ND AMC Johnson City 14 AMC Indian Mound 9 AMC Dakota Square 9 Tulsa, OK Corpus Christie, TX Missoula, MT AMC CLASSIC Tulsa Hills 12 AMC Corpus 16 AMC CLASSIC Missoula 12 Tyler, TX Dallas, TX AMC DINE-IN Southgate 9 AMC Longview 10 AMC Burleson 14 Mobile, AL AMC CLASSIC Tyler 14 AMC DINE-IN Clearfork 8 AMC CLASSIC Jubilee Square 12 Waco, TX AMC Eastchase 9 AMC CLASSIC Pensacola 18 AMC Galaxy 16 AMC Highland Village 12 Montgomery, AL Washington, DC AMC Hulen 10 AMC Festival Plaza 16 AMC CLASSIC Apple Blossom 12 AMC Lake Worth 14 Myrtle Beach, SC AMC Courthouse Plaza 8 AMC Palace 9 AMC CLASSIC Myrtle Beach 12 AMC Loudoun 11 AMC Valley View 16 Nashville, TN AMC Shirlington 7 AMC Village On The Parkway 9 AMC Antioch 8 AMC Worldgate 9 Denver, CO AMC Bellevue 12 West Palm Beach, FL AMC Bowles Crossing 12 AMC CLASSIC Highland 12 AMC Indian River 24 AMC Brighton 12 AMC CLASSIC Murfreesboro 16 AMC Port St Lucie 14 AMC Castle Rock 12 AMC CLASSIC Spring Hill 12 Wichita Falls, TX AMC DINE-IN Cherry Creek 8 AMC CLASSIC Patriot 13 Wilkes Barre, PA AMC CLASSIC Selinsgrove 12

About AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.

AMC is the largest movie exhibition company in the United States, the largest in Europe and the largest throughout the world with approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens across the globe. AMC has propelled innovation in the exhibition industry by: deploying its Signature power-recliner seats; delivering enhanced food and beverage choices; generating greater guest engagement through its loyalty and subscription programs, web site and mobile apps; offering premium large format experiences and playing a wide variety of content including the latest Hollywood releases and independent programming. AMC operates among the most productive theatres in the United States' top markets, having the #1 or #2 market share positions in 21 of the 25 largest metropolitan areas of the United States. AMC is also #1 or #2 in market share in 9 of the 15 countries it serves in North America, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.amctheatres.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200826005765/en/