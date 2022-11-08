AMC Entertainment beats quarterly revenue estimates
11/08/2022 | 04:24pm EST
(Reuters) - AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc beat Wall Street estimates for third-quarter revenue on Tuesday as a sustained boost from movies such as "Top Gun: Maverick" and new releases including "Thor: Love and Thunder" drew more footfall to cinema halls.
Adjusted revenue during the quarter ended Sept. 30 was $1.01 billion. Analysts on average had expected total revenue of $961.1 million, according to Refinitiv data.
(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)