Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMC   US00165C1045

AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC.

(AMC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04:27 2022-11-08 pm EST
5.600 USD   +5.07%
04:24pAMC Entertainment beats quarterly revenue estimates
RE
04:24pAmc Entertainment Holdings, Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:21pAMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AMC Entertainment beats quarterly revenue estimates

11/08/2022 | 04:24pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: An AMC theatre is pictured in New York

(Reuters) - AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc beat Wall Street estimates for third-quarter revenue on Tuesday as a sustained boost from movies such as "Top Gun: Maverick" and new releases including "Thor: Love and Thunder" drew more footfall to cinema halls.

Adjusted revenue during the quarter ended Sept. 30 was $1.01 billion. Analysts on average had expected total revenue of $961.1 million, according to Refinitiv data.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2022
All news about AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC.
04:24pAMC Entertainment beats quarterly revenue estimates
RE
04:24pAmc Entertainment Holdings, Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financia..
AQ
04:21pAMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results
BU
01:56pEarnings Reaction History: AMC Entertainment Hldg Inc, 27.3% F..
MT
06:45aSocial Buzz: Wallstreetbets Stocks Mostly Up Premarket; Digital World Acquis..
MT
11/07AMC Theatres® and Zoom Partner to Bring Zoom Rooms to the Comfort and State-of-the-Art ..
BU
11/03Amc Theatres : Every Tuesday, Every Movie, $5, Through January 31, 2023
BU
11/02Social Buzz: Wallstreetbets Stocks Mostly Up Premarket; Advanced Micro Devic..
MT
10/31IMAX® and AMC Cinemas Expand Partnership with Agreement For Six New IMAX Locations in S..
AQ
10/27Imax, AMC Cinemas Expand Partnership in Saudi Arabia
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 129 M - -
Net income 2022 -814 M - -
Net Debt 2022 4 896 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -4,80x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 755 M 2 755 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,85x
EV / Sales 2023 1,63x
Nbr of Employees 17 122
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 5,33 $
Average target price 2,69 $
Spread / Average Target -49,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Adam M. Aron Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Sean David Goodman Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Derrick Leggett Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Daniel E. Ellis EVP, Chief Operations & Development Officer
Anthony J. Saich Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC.-69.16%2 755
WANDA FILM HOLDING CO., LTD.-26.61%3 477
EVT LIMITED-5.01%1 465
CINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC.-24.26%1 447
PVR LIMITED41.17%1 368
HENGDIAN ENTERTAINMENT CO.,LTD-3.56%1 128