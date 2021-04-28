AMC Entertainment : 2021 Proxy Supplement 04/28/2021 | 01:01pm EDT Send by mail :

PROXY STATEMENT SUPPLEMENT FOR THE ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON MAY 4, 2021 This proxy statement supplement dated April 27, 2021 (this "Supplement"), supplements the definitive proxy statement (the "Proxy Statement") filed by AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 19, 2021 and made available to the Company's stockholders in connection with the solicitation of proxies by the Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board") for the annual meeting of stockholders (the "Annual Meeting") of the Company to be held on May 4, 2021 at 2:00 pm (Central Time). This Supplement is being filed with the SEC and made available to stockholders on or about April 27, 2021. Each stockholder of record at the close of business on March 11, 2021 is entitled to receive notice of, attend and vote at the Annual Meeting. Removal of Proposal 1 for Stockholder Consideration On April 27, 2021, the Board determined not to seek stockholder approval of the proposal to approve an amendment to the Company's Third Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation ("Certificate of Incorporation") to increase the total number of shares of Class A Common Stock (par value $0.01 per share) the Company shall have the authority to issue by 500,000,000 shares to a total of 1,024,173,073 shares of Class A Common Stock ("Proposal 1"), and has withdrawn Proposal 1 from the agenda for the Annual Meeting. All other proposals presented in the Proxy Statement remain on the agenda for the Annual Meeting. Upon review and careful consideration with further discussions with management and its advisors, the Board has determined to withdraw Proposal 1 from stockholder consideration for the upcoming Annual Meeting. Notwithstanding the foregoing, the Board reserves the right to propose an amendment of the Certificate of Incorporation to increase the authorized shares or for other items at any point in the future. Any information contained in the Proxy Statement regarding Proposal 1 should be disregarded. The record date for determining the stockholders entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the Annual Meeting has been set and remains the close of business on March 11, 2021. As a result of the removal of Proposal 1 from stockholder consideration at the Annual Meeting, the Company notes the following important matters regarding voting: 2 The Company will not make available or distribute, and you do not need to sign, new proxy cards or submit new voting instructions solely as a result of the removal of Proposal 1.

Any proxy card or voting instructions received in the future for Proposals 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 will be valid.

Proxy cards or voting instructions received with direction on Proposal 1 will not be voted on Proposal 1.

Proxy cards or voting instructions received and providing direction on the remaining proposals to be considered at the Annual Meeting (i.e., Proposals 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6) will remain valid and will be voted on as directed.

If you already submitted a proxy card or voting instructions, you do not need to resubmit proxies or voting instructions with different directions, unless you wish to change votes previously cast on the remaining proposals. Your vote is important. You do not have to take any action if you have previously voted your shares and do not wish to change your vote. If you have already voted or given your proxy and wish to change your vote, you should follow the procedures described below and in the Proxy Statement. Regardless of whether you attend the Annual Meeting, it is important that your shares be represented. If you are a stockholder of record, you may submit your proxy over the Internet, by phone or by mail as described on the proxy card. If you hold your shares through a broker or other nominee, please follow the instructions that you receive from your broker or other nominee to ensure that your shares are voted. Submitting your proxy will not prevent you from attending the Annual Meeting. GENERAL INFORMATION We urge you to read this Supplement and the Proxy Statement carefully. We are sending you this Supplement because the Board determined not to seek stockholder approval of Proposal 1, and has withdrawn Proposal 1 from the agenda for the Annual Meeting. All other proposals presented in the Proxy Statement remain on the agenda for the Annual Meeting. Pursuant to rules promulgated by the SEC, the Proxy Statement, this Supplement and the 2020 Annual Report are available to stockholders electronically via the Internet. On or around March 19, 2021, we sent our stockholders of record on the Record Date the Notice, which provides information regarding accessing the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting and voting via the Internet. Some stockholders have previously requested to receive either a full set of printed proxy materials or an email with instructions on how access the proxy materials electronically. Stockholders that have not submitted a specific delivery preference were sent the Notice. If you would like to change the way you receive materials in the future, please follow the instructions on the Notice you received. The Proxy Statement and our 2020 Annual Report may be accessed at www.proxyvote.com and investor.amctheatres.com. 3 Registered holders are stockholders who hold their shares directly with the Company and have their names and addresses recorded in the Company's share registry, which is maintained by our transfer agent, Computershare. Registered stockholders can vote by proxy in any of the following three ways, each of which is valid under Delaware law. If you are a registered holder and would like to receive a full printed set of proxy materials, please follow the instructions on the Notice. By Internet: Access our Internet voting site at www.proxyvote.com or scan the QR code on the Notice or your proxy card and follow the instructions on the screen prior to 11:59 p.m., Eastern Time, on May 3, 2021.

Access our Internet voting site at www.proxyvote.com or scan the QR code on the Notice or your proxy card and follow the instructions on the screen prior to 11:59 p.m., Eastern Time, on May 3, 2021. By Telephone: After receiving the full set of printed proxy materials, using a touch-tone telephone, call toll-free at 1-800-690-6903 and follow the voice instructions, prior to 11:59 p.m., Eastern Time, on May 3, 2021.

After receiving the full set of printed proxy materials, using a touch-tone telephone, call toll-free at 1-800-690-6903 and follow the voice instructions, prior to 11:59 p.m., Eastern Time, on May 3, 2021. By Mail: After receiving the full set of printed proxy materials, mark, sign, date, and return the proxy or voting instruction form in the enclosed envelope so it is received before the Annual Meeting. Beneficial owners are stockholders who hold their shares through a brokerage account, bank or other record holder. If you are the beneficial owner of your shares, you should have received a Notice, a full set of printed proxy materials with a voting instruction form, or an email copy of the proxy materials with instructions on how to vote from your broker or other nominee holding your shares. You should follow the instructions in the Notice or voting instruction form provided by your broker or other nominee in order to instruct your broker on how to vote your shares; in most instances you may vote by Internet, telephone or by mail. Beneficial stockholders who wish to attend the Annual Meeting must obtain a legal proxy by contacting their account representative at the bank, broker, or other record holder that holds their shares and e-mail a copy (a legible photograph is sufficient) of their legal proxy to our proxy solicitor at AMCattend@dfking.com. If you want to vote in person, you must obtain a legal proxy from your broker, bank or other nominee and bring it to the meeting. Proxies provided by telephone or over the Internet or by mailed proxy card by stockholders of record, unless revoked, will be voted at the Annual Meeting as directed by you, or, in the absence of such direction, as the Board recommends for Proposals 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 at the Annual Meeting. A stockholder submitting a proxy by telephone or over the Internet or by mailed proxy card may revoke such proxy at any time before it is used by giving written notice of revocation to the Secretary of the Company, by delivering to the Secretary of the Company a duly executed proxy bearing a later date or by voting in person at the Annual Meeting. Attendance at the Annual Meeting will not, in and of itself, revoke a proxy. If you have any questions about how to vote your shares, you may contact our proxy solicitor at: D.F. King & Co, Inc. 48 Wall Street, 22nd Floor New York, NY 10005 Call Toll-Free: (800) 249-7120 Banks and Brokers Call: (212) 269-5550 AMC@dfking.com 4 Additional Information and Where to Find It This communication may be deemed solicitation material in respect of the Annual Meeting of stockholders (the "Annual Meeting") of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. ("AMC" or the "Company"). This communication does not constitute a solicitation of any vote or approval. In connection with the Annual Meeting, the Company has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and has mailed or otherwise provided to its stockholders a proxy statement regarding the business to be conducted at the Annual Meeting. The Company may also file other documents with the SEC regarding the business to be conducted at the Annual Meeting. This document is not a substitute for the proxy statement or any other document that may be filed by the Company with the SEC. BEFORE MAKING ANY VOTING DECISION, THE COMPANY'S STOCKHOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE PROXY STATEMENT AND ANY SUPPLEMENTS THERETO IN ITS ENTIRETY AND ANY OTHER DOCUMENTS FILED BY THE COMPANY WITH THE SEC IN CONNECTION WITH THE BUSINESS TO BE CONDUCTED AT THE ANNUAL MEETING BEFORE MAKING ANY VOTING OR INVESTMENT DECISION WITH RESPECT TO THE BUSINESS TO BE CONDUCTED AT THE ANNUAL MEETING BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE BUSINESS TO BE CONDUCTED AT THE ANNUAL MEETING. Stockholders may obtain a free copy of the proxy statement and other documents the Company files with the SEC (when available) through the website maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov. The Company makes available free of charge on its investor relations website at www.investor.amctheatres.com copies of materials it files with, or furnishes to, the SEC. Participants in the Solicitation The Company and its directors, executive officers and certain employees and other persons may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from the Company's stockholders in connection with the business to be conducted at the Annual Meeting. Security holders may obtain information regarding the names, affiliations and interests of the Company's directors and executive officers in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, which was filed with the SEC on March 12, 2021 (the "2021 Form 10-K"). To the extent the holdings of the Company's securities by the Company's directors and executive officers have changed since the amounts set forth in the Company's 2021 Form 10-K, such changes have been or will be reflected on Statements of Change in Ownership on Form 4 filed with the SEC. 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

