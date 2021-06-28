Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMC   US00165C1045

AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC.

(AMC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AMC Entertainment : Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the Biggest U.S. Movie Opening at the Box Office Since 2019

06/28/2021 | 09:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Some 2 million people watched movies this weekend, between Thursday and Sunday, at AMC’s U.S. theatres, making this the busiest weekend since AMC theatres closed in March of 2020 due to the pandemic

More than 500,000 people also visited AMC’s international theatres in Europe and the Middle East, also a post-pandemic record, bringing the total visitation for AMC this past weekend to 2.5 million people

F9: THE FAST SAGA’s estimated $70 million U.S. opening weekend is the largest for any movie since STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER in 2019. The total global box office for F9: THE FAST SAGA already exceeds $400 million.

AMC locations comprised six of the top 10 busiest theatres in the United States

F9 moviegoers sought out AMC’s premium formats, also generating the highest attendance in IMAX, Dolby Cinema and Prime at AMC since AMC’s reopening

AMC Theatres® (NYSE:AMC), the largest theatrical exhibitor in the United States, in Europe & the Middle East and in the world, announced that audiences came roaring back to AMC movie theatres in post-reopening record numbers this weekend. AMC credits the opening of F9: THE FAST SAGA, as well as other movies also currently playing at its theatres, to AMC seeing its busiest weekend attendance numbers in more than a year.

Some 2 million people watched movies at AMC‘s United States theatre locations between Thursday, June 24 and Sunday, June 27. These are the biggest numbers recorded by AMC in the U.S. since closing its theaters in March of 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

F9: THE FAST SAGA opened to an estimated $70 million for its opening weekend in the United States, shattering the previous post-reopening record. In fact, the $70 million is the biggest opening weekend for any movie in the U.S. since late in 2019.

As the largest theatrical exhibitor in the United States, it’s no surprise that AMC enjoyed its busiest weekend in more than a year. Six of the top 10 busiest theatres in the U.S. across the whole movie theatre industry were AMCs. They were led by the AMC Burbank complex and Universal Cinema AMC at CityWalk Hollywood, which also were the top two movie theatre locations in the entire country.

More than 500,000 additional people visited AMC’s international theatres in Europe and the Middle East, also a post-reopening record, bringing the total global attendance at AMC’s theatres at home and abroad this past weekend to an encouraging 2.5 million.

The total global box office for F9: THE FAST SAGA already exceeds $400 million.

Adam Aron, CEO & President of AMC Theatres, said, “The big screen is back! Some 2 million people came out to enjoy movies at an AMC theatre in the U.S. over the past four days. And counting our international theatres, too, we had more than 2.5 million guests. At AMC, we salute our friends and partners at Universal Pictures following their post-reopening record-setting performance of F9: THE FAST SAGA.“

Aron continued, “The combination of widespread vaccination and the release once again of blockbuster movies is proving to be the magic formula for the return of moviegoing. We could not be more excited about this post-reopening record weekend, and the coming slate of what look to be more blockbuster movies being released this summer and beyond.”

Tickets for F9: THE FAST SAGA are available in the U.S. on AMC’s website and mobile app, and guests can still enjoy “All You Can Eat Popcorn” throughout the rest of the month. Tickets internationally are also available online.

About AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.

AMC is the largest movie exhibition company in the United States, the largest in Europe and the largest throughout the world with approximately 950 theatres and 10,500 screens across the globe. AMC has propelled innovation in the exhibition industry by: deploying its Signature power-recliner seats; delivering enhanced food and beverage choices; generating greater guest engagement through its loyalty and subscription programs, web site and mobile apps; offering premium large format experiences and playing a wide variety of content including the latest Hollywood releases and independent programming. For more information, visit www.amctheatres.com.

Category: Company Release


© Business Wire 2021
All news about AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC.
09:32aAMC ENTERTAINMENT  : Thinking about trading options or stock in Beam Therapeutic..
PR
09:22aAMC ENTERTAINMENT  : Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More..
BU
07:27aSOCIAL BUZZ : Virgin Galactic Holdings up 6%, Other Wallstreebets Stocks Mixed
MT
06/25SOCIAL BUZZ : Virgin Galactic Shares Soar as Wallstreetbets Stocks Mixed
MT
06/25AMC ENTERTAINMENT  : 2021 Proxy Supplement
PU
06/25SOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Reddit Stocks Mixed Premarket Friday
MT
06/24SOCIAL BUZZ : Clover Health Investments Scores Gains, Other Wallstreetbets Reddi..
MT
06/23SOCIAL BUZZ : Clover Health, Workhorse Climb as Most Wallstreetbets Stocks Hug F..
MT
06/23Alfi shares tumble from record, 'meme stock' Torchlight also sinks
RE
06/23SOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Reddit Stocks Mixed Premarket Wednesday
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 473 M - -
Net income 2021 -1 465 M - -
Net Debt 2021 5 412 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -16,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 27 751 M 27 751 M -
EV / Sales 2021 13,4x
EV / Sales 2022 7,01x
Nbr of Employees 14 234
Free-Float 88,7%
Chart AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 54,06 $
Average target price 5,25 $
Spread / Average Target -90,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Adam M. Aron President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sean David Goodman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lincoln Zhang Chairman
Derrick Leggett Senior Vice President-Information Technology
John D. McDonald Executive Vice President-US Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC.2,450.00%27 751
WANDA FILM HOLDING CO., LTD.-16.26%5 231
CINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC.30.56%2 664
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC29.86%1 590
KINEPOLIS GROUP NV38.42%1 544
EVENT HOSPITALITY & ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED30.66%1 519