AMC Entertainment : Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the Biggest U.S. Movie Opening at the Box Office Since 2019

Some 2 million people watched movies this weekend, between Thursday and Sunday, at AMC’s U.S. theatres, making this the busiest weekend since AMC theatres closed in March of 2020 due to the pandemic

More than 500,000 people also visited AMC’s international theatres in Europe and the Middle East, also a post-pandemic record, bringing the total visitation for AMC this past weekend to 2.5 million people

F9: THE FAST SAGA’s estimated $70 million U.S. opening weekend is the largest for any movie since STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER in 2019. The total global box office for F9: THE FAST SAGA already exceeds $400 million.

AMC locations comprised six of the top 10 busiest theatres in the United States

F9 moviegoers sought out AMC’s premium formats, also generating the highest attendance in IMAX, Dolby Cinema and Prime at AMC since AMC’s reopening