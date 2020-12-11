Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.    AMC

AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC.

(AMC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

AMC Entertainment to get $100 million investment from Mudrick Capital

12/11/2020 | 08:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Closed signs are seen on an AMC Theatre during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in New York

(Reuters) - AMC Entertainment Holdings said on Friday it will get $100 million as an investment from Mudrick Capital Management, a shot in the arm for the cash-strapped movie theater operator struggling with delayed Hollywood releases and theater closures.

The world's largest theater operator said it would need at least $750 million of additional liquidity to fund its cash requirements through next year. (https://bit.ly/3m9zFNS)

AMC estimated its cash and cash equivalents amounted to about $320 million at Nov. 30, and in the absence of additional liquidity it anticipates existing cash resources will be depleted during January next year.

The company said it would renegotiate its rent payments with landlords, seeking reductions, abatements and deferrals.

Theater chains across the world have been devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic, with many forced to lay off workers and borrow funds to stay afloat. From Oct. 1 to Nov. 30, AMC said overall attendance at its U.S. theaters declined about 92% compared to a year earlier.

"We are in discussions regarding potential financing alternatives for our international businesses, relying on permitted borrowing capacity under our £100 million European credit facility", the company said in a regulatory filing.

AMC said the pandemic-induced challenges have been aggravated by the announcement from Warner Bros studio that it would debut all its 2021 films in theaters and on the HBO Max streaming service on the same day, adding that it may result in other studios following suit.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2020
All news about AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC.
08:39aAMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC. : Secures Commitment for $100 Million of New Fi..
BU
06:06aAMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, C..
AQ
12/08AT&T Boss Defends Plans to Stream Warner Bros. Films Upon Release -- 2nd Upda..
DJ
12/08AT&T Boss Defends Plans to Stream Warner Bros. Films Upon Release -- Update
DJ
12/08AT&T Boss Defends Plans to Stream Warner Bros. Films Upon Release
DJ
12/08AMC ENTERTAINMENT : Thinking about buying stock in Sundial Growers, iBio, Cinedi..
PR
12/04CHEVRON, GENERAL MOTORS, ZOOM, AT&T : Stocks That Defined the Week
DJ
12/03CrowdStrike, Zscaler rise; Splunk, AMC Entertainment fall
AQ
12/03Movie Theater Chains's Shares Tumble on Warner Bros. Streaming Move
DJ
12/03AMC ENTERTAINMENT : Thinking about buying stock in Iterum Therapeutics, Lizhi In..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 261 M - -
Net income 2020 -3 901 M - -
Net Debt 2020 5 952 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,11x
Yield 2020 0,72%
Capitalization 642 M 642 M -
EV / Sales 2020 5,23x
EV / Sales 2021 1,97x
Nbr of Employees 21 412
Free-Float 59,0%
Chart AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 2,15 $
Last Close Price 4,09 $
Spread / Highest target -14,4%
Spread / Average Target -47,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -75,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Adam M. Aron President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John D. McDonald Executive Vice President-US Operations
Sean D. Goodman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Anthony J. Saich Independent Director
Kathleen M. Pawlus Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC.-43.51%642
WANDA FILM HOLDING CO., LTD.0.06%6 190
CINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC.-55.72%1 749
HENGDIAN ENTERTAINMENT CO., LTD.-11.22%1 618
PVR LIMITED-20.95%1 102
KINEPOLIS GROUP SA-44.93%1 061
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ