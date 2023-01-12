Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMC   US00165C1045

AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC.

(AMC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:45:09 2023-01-12 pm EST
5.075 USD   +3.15%
AMC Theatres® Celebrates National Popcorn Day by Slashing Popcorn Prices in Half on Thursday, January 19
BU
06:38aSocial Buzz: Wallstreetbets Stocks Mostly Up Premarket; Coinbase Global Poised to Rise, Tesla to Decline
MT
01/11Stocks end sharply higher ahead of key inflation report
RE
AMC Theatres® Celebrates National Popcorn Day by Slashing Popcorn Prices in Half on Thursday, January 19

01/12/2023 | 02:56pm EST
All AMC guests can enjoy 50% off in-theatre traditional AMC popcorn on National Popcorn Day, January 19, 2023

As always, AMC Stubs members can enjoy a free refill on a purchase of a large popcorn

AMC Stubs A-List members and Premiere members receive a free upsize on popcorn and fountain soda purchases

AMC Theatres® (NYSE:AMC & APE), the largest theatrical exhibitor in the United States and the world, today announced that in celebration of National Popcorn Day on January 19, 2023, AMC is slashing prices by 50% on AMC’s delicious Perfectly Popcorn at all its U.S. locations.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230112005802/en/

At AMC Theatres, popcorn is 50% off on National Popcorn Day, Thursday, January 19, 2023 (Photo: Business Wire)

At AMC Theatres, popcorn is 50% off on National Popcorn Day, Thursday, January 19, 2023 (Photo: Business Wire)

The discount will be given at the register or online via the mobile concession order process. All AMC guests qualify for this special promotion.

In addition to 50% off traditional popcorn on National Popcorn Day, all AMC Stubs members receive a free refill with the purchase of a large popcorn every day of the year. AMC Stubs A-List members and Premiere members can also receive a free upsize on all popcorn and fountain soda purchases.

On National Popcorn Day, moviegoers can enjoy recent hit films like AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER, PUSS IN BOOTS: THE LAST WISH, and M3GAN, as well as new releases like A MAN CALLED OTTO, PLANE, and HOUSE PARTY.

“It doesn’t get better than settling in for a fabulous film with a delicious bag of popcorn in hand at your favorite AMC Theatres location. National Popcorn Day is the perfect time for moviegoers and families to enjoy one, or more, of the hit titles in wide release at AMC Theatres across the country on January 19,” said Eliot Hamlisch, EVP & Chief Marketing Officer, AMC.

To see showtimes and purchase tickets for Thursday, January 19, guests can visit AMCtheatres.com or use the AMC mobile app.

To sign up for AMC Stubs, including the free AMC Stubs Insider tier, and receive the free refill on any large popcorn, guests should visit AMCTheatres.com/amcstubs.

About AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.

AMC is the largest movie exhibition company in the United States, the largest in Europe and the largest throughout the world with approximately 950 theatres and 10,500 screens across the globe. AMC has propelled innovation in the exhibition industry by: deploying its Signature power-recliner seats; delivering enhanced food and beverage choices; generating greater guest engagement through its loyalty and subscription programs, web site and mobile apps; offering premium large format experiences and playing a wide variety of content including the latest Hollywood releases and independent programming. For more information, visit www.amctheatres.com.

Category: Company Release


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 094 M - -
Net income 2022 -828 M - -
Net Debt 2022 4 951 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -4,58x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 543 M 2 543 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,83x
EV / Sales 2023 1,64x
Nbr of Employees 17 122
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 4,92 $
Average target price 2,39 $
Spread / Average Target -51,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Adam M. Aron Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Sean David Goodman Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Derrick Leggett Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Daniel E. Ellis EVP, Chief Operations & Development Officer
Anthony J. Saich Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC.20.88%2 543
WANDA FILM HOLDING CO., LTD.-0.71%4 475
EVT LIMITED4.56%1 482
HENGDIAN ENTERTAINMENT CO.,LTD-3.87%1 327
PVR LIMITED-0.98%1 278
CINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC.10.05%1 129