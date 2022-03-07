Log in
    AMC   US00165C1045

AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC.

(AMC)
AMC Theatres Enjoys Its Third-Highest Attended Weekend in Two Years With More Than 4 Million Tickets Sold Globally From Thursday Through Sunday, Based on the Strength of the Successful Opening Weekend of Warner Bros.' THE BATMAN

03/07/2022 | 03:08pm EST
To help drive attendance for THE BATMAN, AMC employed multiple guest-welcoming opportunities, including an exclusive early screening for AMC Investor Connect members, an early IMAX screening, a special-edition THE BATMAN NFT and a THE BATMAN popcorn vessel

AMC’s attendance this year outperformed the same weekend in both of the years immediately prior to the pandemic of 2019 and 2020

AMC finished the weekend with a greater than 29% market share of the U.S. box office, meaningfully outpacing its normal market share, and also exceeding AMC’s market share on SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME

More than 11 percent of the entire U.S. industry box office on THE BATMAN came just from approximately four hundred IMAX at AMC, Dolby Cinema at AMC and PRIME at AMC premium large format screens.

AMC Theatres held the top 3 U.S. locations for THE BATMAN’s box office performance; AMC Theatres also claimed 8 of the top 10 and more than half of the top 25 and top 100 locations for THE BATMAN’s U.S. box office performance

AMC’s recent strategic acquisitions had strong weekends, as AMC The Grove was the No. 8 theatre in the U.S. based on the box office performance of THE BATMAN and AMC Brand at Americana was No. 19

AMC Theatres (NYSE:AMC), the largest theatrical exhibitor in the United States, in Europe & the Middle East, and in the world, today announced that the Company experienced its third-highest attended weekend since movie theatres reopened in the summer of 2020. More than 4 million tickets were sold globally at AMC locations Thursday through Sunday, based on the strength of the successful opening weekend of THE BATMAN from Warner Bros. and DC. This outpaces the year-over-year attendance for the same weekend in both 2019 and 2020.

In the United States, guests around the country flocked to their local AMCs to see the THE BATMAN, as AMC recorded a greater than 29% market share of THE BATMAN box office in the United States. The top three theatres in the U. S. based on THE BATMAN box office were all AMCs (AMC Burbank 30, AMC Lincoln Square 13 and AMC Empire 25). Eight of the top 10 locations were AMCs, and more than half of the top 25 and top 100 locations for THE BATMAN box office were AMC theatres.

AMC offered several compelling reasons to see THE BATMAN at its locations. Members of AMC Investor Connect were invited to an early access screening. All IMAX at AMC locations in the U.S. offered an early access screening in IMAX. And the Company offered multiple guest-incentive opportunities, including a special edition THE BATMAN NFT, and THE BATMAN popcorn vessel, which sold out over the weekend.

AMC’s strategic focus was also on display. AMC has been significantly increasing the number of its premium large format screens, and will continue to do so going forward. In the United States, more than 11% of the entire THE BATMAN box office performance came from an IMAX at AMC, Dolby Cinema at AMC, or Prime at AMC screen. With the Company planning to greatly expand its popcorn efforts in 2022, AMC recorded its third-highest popcorn sales weekend since reopening. Additionally, on the development front, two of AMC’s key strategic location acquisitions in 2021 saw big attendance numbers. AMC The Grove 14 finished the weekend as the No. 8 theatre in the entire United States based on the box office performance of THE BATMAN, and AMC Brand at Americana 18 finished as the No. 19 theatre.

Adam Aron, Chairman and CEO of AMC commented: “The Bat-Signal went out at AMCs around the world and did moviegoers ever show up in response to see THE BATMAN at an AMC Theatre. Congratulations to our partners at Warner Bros. and DC on the biggest movie event so far in 2022. In fact, it was the third biggest weekend for AMC in more than two full years. We are gratified to see AMC’s U.S. market share of 29% be this high, signaling that millions of guests chose to see this very successful theatrical release with us. And materially leading the way were our premium screens, namely IMAX at AMC, Dolby Cinema at AMC and PRIME at AMC.”

About AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.

AMC is the largest movie exhibition company in the United States, the largest in Europe and the largest throughout the world with approximately 950 theatres and 10,500 screens across the globe. AMC has propelled innovation in the exhibition industry by: deploying its Signature power-recliner seats; delivering enhanced food and beverage choices; generating greater guest engagement through its loyalty and subscription programs, web site and mobile apps; offering premium large format experiences and playing a wide variety of content including the latest Hollywood releases and independent programming. For more information, visit amctheatres.com.

Category: Company Release


© Business Wire 2022
