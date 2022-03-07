AMC Theatres Enjoys Its Third-Highest Attended Weekend in Two Years With More Than 4 Million Tickets Sold Globally From Thursday Through Sunday, Based on the Strength of the Successful Opening Weekend of Warner Bros.' THE BATMAN

To help drive attendance for THE BATMAN, AMC employed multiple guest-welcoming opportunities, including an exclusive early screening for AMC Investor Connect members, an early IMAX screening, a special-edition THE BATMAN NFT and a THE BATMAN popcorn vessel

AMC’s attendance this year outperformed the same weekend in both of the years immediately prior to the pandemic of 2019 and 2020

AMC finished the weekend with a greater than 29% market share of the U.S. box office, meaningfully outpacing its normal market share, and also exceeding AMC’s market share on SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME

More than 11 percent of the entire U.S. industry box office on THE BATMAN came just from approximately four hundred IMAX at AMC, Dolby Cinema at AMC and PRIME at AMC premium large format screens.

AMC Theatres held the top 3 U.S. locations for THE BATMAN’s box office performance; AMC Theatres also claimed 8 of the top 10 and more than half of the top 25 and top 100 locations for THE BATMAN’s U.S. box office performance

AMC’s recent strategic acquisitions had strong weekends, as AMC The Grove was the No. 8 theatre in the U.S. based on the box office performance of THE BATMAN and AMC Brand at Americana was No. 19