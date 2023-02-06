Advanced search
    AMC   US00165C1045

AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC.

(AMC)
2023-02-06
6.165 USD   +1.40%
AMC Theatres® Presents Sightline at AMC, the Next Evolution of Value Pricing at the Movies With Multiple Options to Meet the Viewing Preferences of AMC Moviegoers – Including a Lower Ticket Price for Select Seats

02/06/2023 | 10:02am EST
Sightline at AMC provides moviegoers with seating selections based on their sightline of the movie screen within the auditorium, including seats in Value Sightline, Standard Sightline, and Preferred Sightline sections

Standard Sightline seats are the most common in auditoriums and are available for the traditional cost of a ticket; Value Sightline seats are primarily in the front row of the auditorium and are available at a lower price than Standard Sightline seats; Preferred Sightline seats are typically in the middle of the auditorium and cost slightly more than Standard Sightline seats

As an added benefit to AMC’s most loyal moviegoers, A-List members will have the Preferred Sightline premium waived for all reservations

Sightline at AMC is applied to all showtimes that begin after 4 p.m. at participating locations and is not available on Discount Tuesday at AMC

Sightline at AMC has launched in select markets and is expected to continue expanding to AMC and AMC DINE-IN locations by the end of 2023

AMC Theatres® (NYSE:AMC & APE), the largest theatrical exhibitor in the United States and the world, today announced Sightline at AMC – a ticket pricing initiative based on seat location within each auditorium, which provides AMC moviegoers with multiple options to meet their viewing preferences. With Sightline at AMC, moviegoers now have the option to pay less, or more, for a movie ticket based on their seat selection. The initiative has already rolled out to select AMC locations and will be expanded to all domestic AMC and AMC DINE-IN locations by the end of the year.

Sightline at AMC more closely aligns AMC’s approach to seat pricing with the experience-based options offered by other entertainment and event venues, and offers three different seat-pricing options:

  • Standard Sightline – these seats are the most common in auditoriums and are available for the traditional cost of a ticket
  • Value Sightline – these seats are in the front row of the auditorium, as well as select ADA seats in each auditorium, and are available at a lower price than Standard Sightline seats. Value Sightline pricing is only available to AMC Stubs members, including the free tier membership – AMC Insider.
  • Preferred Sightline – these seats are typically in the middle of the auditorium and are priced at a slight premium to Standard Sightline seats. As an added benefit to AMC’s most loyal moviegoers, AMC Stubs A-List members may make reservations in the Preferred Sightline Section at no additional cost.

Theatres that offer Sightline at AMC will provide a detailed seat map that clearly outlines each seating option during the ticket purchase process online, on the AMC app, and at the box office. Sightline at AMC is applied to all showtimes that begin after 4 p.m. at participating locations and is not applicable on Discount Tuesdays.

“Sightline at AMC more closely aligns AMC’s seat pricing approach to that of many other entertainment venues, offering experienced-based pricing and another way for moviegoers to find value at the movies,” said Eliot Hamlisch, EVP and CMO, AMC Theatres. “While every seat at AMC delivers an amazing moviegoing experience, we know there are some moviegoers who prioritize their specific seat and others who prioritize value moviegoing. Sightline at AMC accommodates both sentiments to help ensure that our guests have more control over their experience, so that every trip to an AMC is a great one.”

About AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.

AMC is the largest movie exhibition company in the United States, the largest in Europe and the largest throughout the world with approximately 950 theatres and 10,500 screens across the globe. AMC has propelled innovation in the exhibition industry by: deploying its Signature power-recliner seats; delivering enhanced food and beverage choices; generating greater guest engagement through its loyalty and subscription programs, web site and mobile apps; offering premium large format experiences and playing a wide variety of content including the latest Hollywood releases and independent programming. For more information, visit www.amctheatres.com.

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 030 M - -
Net income 2022 -846 M - -
Net Debt 2022 4 958 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -5,53x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 142 M 3 142 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,01x
EV / Sales 2023 1,79x
Nbr of Employees 17 122
Free-Float 99,8%
Technical analysis trends AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 6,08 $
Average target price 2,39 $
Spread / Average Target -60,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Adam M. Aron Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Sean David Goodman Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Derrick Leggett Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Daniel E. Ellis EVP, Chief Operations & Development Officer
Anthony J. Saich Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC.49.39%3 142
WANDA FILM HOLDING CO., LTD.0.50%4 441
EVT LIMITED13.35%1 621
CINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC.45.38%1 492
HENGDIAN ENTERTAINMENT CO.,LTD-4.34%1 322
PVR LIMITED-1.64%1 260