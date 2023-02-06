AMC Theatres® Presents Sightline at AMC, the Next Evolution of Value Pricing at the Movies With Multiple Options to Meet the Viewing Preferences of AMC Moviegoers – Including a Lower Ticket Price for Select Seats

Sightline at AMC provides moviegoers with seating selections based on their sightline of the movie screen within the auditorium, including seats in Value Sightline, Standard Sightline, and Preferred Sightline sections

Standard Sightline seats are the most common in auditoriums and are available for the traditional cost of a ticket; Value Sightline seats are primarily in the front row of the auditorium and are available at a lower price than Standard Sightline seats; Preferred Sightline seats are typically in the middle of the auditorium and cost slightly more than Standard Sightline seats

As an added benefit to AMC’s most loyal moviegoers, A-List members will have the Preferred Sightline premium waived for all reservations

Sightline at AMC is applied to all showtimes that begin after 4 p.m. at participating locations and is not available on Discount Tuesday at AMC

Sightline at AMC has launched in select markets and is expected to continue expanding to AMC and AMC DINE-IN locations by the end of 2023