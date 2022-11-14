AMC Theatres® Welcomes More Than 4.9 Million Guests Globally From Thursday Through Sunday; Sets a Domestic Record for Biggest November Opening in Company History on the Strength of BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER

The more than 4.9 million moviegoers that came to a global AMC or ODEON Cinemas Group location Thursday through Sunday represent the Company’s fourth highest weekend for attendance in 2022

AMC’s global admissions revenue this past weekend, Thursday through Sunday, was 125% ahead of the same weekend in 2021 and 53% better than the same weekend in 2019

AMC sets a domestic record on Saturday for most food and beverage sales during a single day in the month of November in AMC’ 102-year company history