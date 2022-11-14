Advanced search
    AMC   US00165C1045

AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC.

(AMC)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  08:30 2022-11-14 am EST
7.795 USD   +8.26%
08:12aAmc Theatres® Welcomes More Than 4.9 Million Guests Globally From Thursday Through Sunday; Sets A Domestic Record For Biggest November Opening In Comp : Wakanda forever
BU
06:24aSocial Buzz: Wallstreetbets Stocks Mixed Premarket; Coinbase Global Poised to Decline, AMC Entertainment Holdings to Rise
MT
11/11Social Buzz: Wallstreetbets Stocks Rise Premarket; Tesla, Amazon Poised to Gain
MT
AMC Theatres® Welcomes More Than 4.9 Million Guests Globally From Thursday Through Sunday; Sets a Domestic Record for Biggest November Opening in Company History on the Strength of BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER

11/14/2022 | 08:12am EST
The more than 4.9 million moviegoers that came to a global AMC or ODEON Cinemas Group location Thursday through Sunday represent the Company’s fourth highest weekend for attendance in 2022

AMC’s global admissions revenue this past weekend, Thursday through Sunday, was 125% ahead of the same weekend in 2021 and 53% better than the same weekend in 2019

AMC sets a domestic record on Saturday for most food and beverage sales during a single day in the month of November in AMC’ 102-year company history

AMC Theatres® (NYSE:AMC and APE), the largest theatrical exhibitor in the United States and the world, welcomed an overall more than 4.9 million moviegoers at its locations in the United States and internationally, with most of these guests celebrating a return to Wakanda this past weekend.

This represents AMC’s fourth-highest attended weekend globally in 2022.

AMC’s global admissions revenue during the weekend, Thursday through Sunday, was well ahead of the same weekend in 2021 by approximately 125%, and also outpaced that same weekend of 2019 by approximately 53%.

AMC’s performance was driven primarily by the record-setting opening of Marvel’s BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER, which set a domestic box office record for films opening during the month of November with reported weekend ticket sales of $180 million. It grossed some $330 million globally.

In the United States, AMC enjoyed its fourth busiest weekend of 2022 and fifth busiest weekend since reopening in 2020. And those moviegoers showed up hungry and thirsty. On Saturday in the U.S., AMC recorded its highest food & beverage sales for any November day in AMC’s 102-year history.

AMC currently expects that BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER will wind up being the second highest grossing movie for the full year of 2022.

Adam Aron, Chairman and CEO of AMC, commented:

“We salute and send our genuine thanks to our friends at Disney, Marvel and to director Ryan Coogler for an incredible film, which both is resonating with critics and is a huge hit with movie fans. The enormous success of BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER is yet another reminder that there are so many millions of moviegoers, Americans and in so many countries around the world, who are ready, willing, able and indeed eager to come out of their homes to enjoy the magic of the theatrical big screen.”

About AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.

AMC is the largest movie exhibition company in the United States, the largest in Europe and the largest throughout the world with approximately 950 theatres and 10,500 screens across the globe. AMC has propelled innovation in the exhibition industry by: deploying its Signature power-recliner seats; delivering enhanced food and beverage choices; generating greater guest engagement through its loyalty and subscription programs, web site and mobile apps; offering premium large format experiences and playing a wide variety of content including the latest Hollywood releases and independent programming. For more information, visit www.amctheatres.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 130 M - -
Net income 2022 -793 M - -
Net Debt 2022 4 951 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -7,36x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 721 M 3 721 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,10x
EV / Sales 2023 1,86x
Nbr of Employees 17 122
Free-Float 99,8%
Managers and Directors
Adam M. Aron Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Sean David Goodman Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Derrick Leggett Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Daniel E. Ellis EVP, Chief Operations & Development Officer
Anthony J. Saich Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC.-58.35%3 721
WANDA FILM HOLDING CO., LTD.-24.16%3 600
EVT LIMITED-2.98%1 548
CINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC.-23.14%1 468
PVR LIMITED42.07%1 400
HENGDIAN ENTERTAINMENT CO.,LTD-3.48%1 138