AMC Theatres® (NYSE:AMC & APE), the largest theatrical exhibitor in the United States and the world, today announced it will soon complete the Sightline at AMC pilot test program at select locations in three U.S. markets. The results of this pilot program clarified consumer reaction to seat-based pricing within a movie theatre.

Among all theatres participating in the Sightline at AMC pilot, AMC saw the following results:

More than 3 out of 4 AMC Stubs members who previously purchased tickets within the Preferred Sightline sections of the theatre continued to select those seats, even with the slight upcharge applied.

More than 1 out of 10 AMC Stubs members selected a seat outside the Preferred Sightline section, where there was no additional charge.

AMC saw little or no incremental lift in front-row attendance, even with a price reduction applied to those seats.

To ensure its ticket prices stay competitive, Sightline at AMC will not continue at the current pilot locations once the test ends in the coming weeks, and the program will not roll out nationwide.

But AMC is applying its learnings as it pivots to its next innovation – enhanced spacious front row seating with extensive seat recline. Beginning in late 2023, AMC will begin testing its newest seating concept. Large, comfortable lounge style seating areas will allow guests to lay all the way back and relax. The angle of the seats will also make it more enjoyable to watch movies from these front row seats closest to the screen.

