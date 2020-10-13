AMC may need to raise additional capital through equity - CEO

Oct 13 (Reuters) - AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc
may need to raise additional capital either entirely or mostly
through equity, its CEO told Reuters late on Tuesday, as the
cinema operator grapples with the impact of the coronavirus
pandemic.
There was no further contingency planning on the table
beyond raising additional capital at the moment, Adam Aron said
in an interview. He did not mention the amount that the company
was looking to raise.
"At the moment there is no Plan B under consideration," he
said. "If we were literally running out of cash, we would have
to come up with a Plan B and we have a pretty good sense of what
that Plan B would be but that is not something we are actively
considering today."
The largest theater chain in the world said earlier on
Tuesday it continued to explore sources of additional liquidity
as it sees its cash resources largely depleted by the end of
2020 or the start of 2021 at its existing cash-burn rate.
Aron denied an earlier Bloomberg report that said the
company was considering a range of options, including a
potential bankruptcy protection, calling it "false" and
"completely inaccurate."
Lenders to the cinema chain have held preliminary talks
among themselves about providing the movie-theater company with
financing if it decides to file for Chapter 11 court protection,
Bloomberg had reported https://bloom.bg/3nVNKRx.
"We would be raising equity in the market and discussing
with a variety of constituencies (like) our theater landlords,
with movie studios, with potential minority investors in taking
an equity stake in AMC," Aron said.
"Mostly equity, yes. Either all or vast majority being
equity," he added, when asked if the additional potential
capital raise was going to come through equity.
With the coronavirus pandemic changing consumer behavior
globally, more viewers are being driven to digital video
services as people spend more time at home due to restrictions
on movement and a switch to working from home, which has
shuttered theaters.
AMC has resumed operations of about 494 of its 598 U.S.
theaters, with limited seating capacities between 20%-40%.
(Reporting by Kanishka Singh; Editing by Himani Sarkar and
Muralikumar Anantharaman)