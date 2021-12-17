Communications Services Down Amid Cinema Hopes -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies fell, but not by as much as the broad market, amid hopes of a rebound in cinema ticket sales.

Sony's "Spiderman: No Way Home" is expected to be the biggest weekend debut since the Covid-19 pandemic began, with one estimate saying it could bring in more than $200 million at box offices across North America.

Movie-theater-chain operator AMC Entertainment Holdings shares rose by more than one fifth after the company, known as a "meme stock" because of its popularity with day traders, said 1.1 million people watched the new super-hero movie at its theaters Thursday, the highest number of people watching one movie in a day at AMC during all of 2020 and 2021.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-17-21 1722ET