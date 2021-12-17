Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMC   US00165C1045

AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC.

(AMC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Communications Services Down Amid Cinema Hopes -- Communications Services Roundup

12/17/2021 | 05:23pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Communications services companies fell, but not by as much as the broad market, amid hopes of a rebound in cinema ticket sales.

Sony's "Spiderman: No Way Home" is expected to be the biggest weekend debut since the Covid-19 pandemic began, with one estimate saying it could bring in more than $200 million at box offices across North America.

Movie-theater-chain operator AMC Entertainment Holdings shares rose by more than one fifth after the company, known as a "meme stock" because of its popularity with day traders, said 1.1 million people watched the new super-hero movie at its theaters Thursday, the highest number of people watching one movie in a day at AMC during all of 2020 and 2021. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-17-21 1722ET

All news about AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC.
04:17pUS Stocks Drop Again Amid New Pandemic Wave as Tech Slump Pauses
MT
03:49pSOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Trading Mixed as AMC Soars on "Spider-Man" Success, Ri..
MT
01:00pAMC SHARES SURGE AFTER "SPIDER-MAN : No Way Home" Opening Night Data
MT
12:15pMoviegoers Return to Seats as Wedbush Sees Improving Box Office Trends With 'Spider-Man..
MT
08:14aAMC HOSTS RECORD 1.1 MILLION PEOPLE : No Way Home' on Opening Night
MT
08:06aANALYSIS : Reddit IPO to test social media platform's 'meme' stock hype
RE
07:46aAMC THEATRES ECLIPSES BOX OFFICE REC : NO WAY HOME Achieving Highest December Opening Nigh..
BU
07:15aSOCIAL BUZZ : Rivian Automotive Drops Premarket Friday, Other Wallstreetbets Stocks Head L..
MT
06:08aNORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Tech Stocks Set for Further Losses on Rate-Rise Worries
DJ
12/16Thinking about trading options or stock in Tesla, Accenture, AMC Entertainment, Microso..
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 510 M - -
Net income 2021 -1 242 M - -
Net Debt 2021 4 276 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -9,00x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 12 566 M 12 566 M -
EV / Sales 2021 6,71x
EV / Sales 2022 3,74x
Nbr of Employees 14 234
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 24,45 $
Average target price 10,45 $
Spread / Average Target -57,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Adam M. Aron Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Sean David Goodman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Derrick Leggett Senior Vice President-Information Technology
John D. McDonald Executive Vice President-US Operations
Anthony J. Saich Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC.1,053.30%12 566
WANDA FILM HOLDING CO., LTD.-19.80%5 146
CINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC.-7.18%1 895
EVENT HOSPITALITY & ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED49.32%1 722
KINEPOLIS GROUP NV46.04%1 542
HENGDIAN ENTERTAINMENT CO.,LTD-32.68%1 280