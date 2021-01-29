Communications Services Down As Volatility Affects Sector -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services rose as the battle between day traders on Reddit and major hedge funds caused volatility in the sector.

Cinema chain AMC Entertainment saw its shares skyrocket after Robinhood Markets reversed an injunction on trading of the company's stock.

"Wonder Woman 1984" gave AT&T's new HBO Max streaming service a much-needed boost, according to data from Nielsen, which indicated the movie was the most watched content across all streaming platforms for the week of Dec. 21 through Dec. 27.

