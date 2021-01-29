Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.    AMC

AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC.

(AMC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Communications Services Down As Volatility Affects Sector -- Communications Services Roundup

01/29/2021 | 05:13pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Communications services rose as the battle between day traders on Reddit and major hedge funds caused volatility in the sector.

Cinema chain AMC Entertainment saw its shares skyrocket after Robinhood Markets reversed an injunction on trading of the company's stock.

"Wonder Woman 1984" gave AT&T's new HBO Max streaming service a much-needed boost, according to data from Nielsen, which indicated the movie was the most watched content across all streaming platforms for the week of Dec. 21 through Dec. 27. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-29-21 1712ET

All news about AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC.
04:33pSilver jumps, stocks slide as social trading roils market
RE
04:12pGameStop's rally cools as U.S. regulators eye wild trading
RE
02:20pAfter plunge, GameStop and AMC remain Reddit darlings
RE
12:59pSOCIAL BUZZ : Gamestop Shares Remain Elevated Even After SEC Issues Statement Ov..
MT
12:41pMIDDAY REPORT : Wall Street Falls Amid Market Watchdog Volatility Warning
MT
12:32pShort-selling guru Citron says won't publish research again
RE
12:02pCharles Schwab Says It Didn't Halt Stock as Robinhood Faces Backlash Over Tra..
MT
11:13aCharles Schwab, TD Ameritrade Haven't Halted Any Stock Trading This Week
DJ
10:37aUPDATE : Social Buzz: Gamestop, Short-Squeeze-Fueled Stocks Off Session Highs, S..
MT
10:35aFacebook temporarily shuts stock trading group after GameStop frenzy
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 245 M - -
Net income 2020 -3 910 M - -
Net Debt 2020 5 843 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,23x
Yield 2020 0,29%
Capitalization 2 894 M 2 894 M -
EV / Sales 2020 7,02x
EV / Sales 2021 2,90x
Nbr of Employees 21 412
Free-Float 59,0%
Chart AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 2,44 $
Last Close Price 8,63 $
Spread / Highest target -36,3%
Spread / Average Target -71,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -88,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Adam M. Aron President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John D. McDonald Executive Vice President-US Operations
Sean D. Goodman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Anthony J. Saich Independent Director
Kathleen M. Pawlus Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC.307.08%2 894
WANDA FILM HOLDING CO., LTD.18.64%7 028
CINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC.22.17%2 482
HENGDIAN ENTERTAINMENT CO., LTD.-22.33%1 432
KINEPOLIS GROUP SA-0.72%1 124
PVR LIMITED9.76%1 096
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ