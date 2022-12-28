Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMC   US00165C1045

AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC.

(AMC)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-12-28 pm EST
3.840 USD   -4.71%
05:21pCommunications Services Down as Bear-Market Momentum Holds -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
03:47pAMC Entertainment Shares Drop After S&P Credit Rating Downgrade
MT
08:36aMarketScreener's World Press Review: December 28, 2022
MS
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Communications Services Down as Bear-Market Momentum Holds -- Communications Services Roundup

12/28/2022 | 05:21pm EST
Communications services companies fell as traders fled the high-risk sectors that have taken the biggest beating in the bear market.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Chief Executive Adam Aron asked the company's board to freeze his compensation in 2023 following a painful year for the cinema chain's share price.

China resumed granting publishing approvals for foreign videogames, scrapping a policy instituted in June 2021. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-28-22 1721ET

Analyst Recommendations on AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 130 M - -
Net income 2022 -792 M - -
Net Debt 2022 4 951 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -3,83x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 083 M 2 083 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,70x
EV / Sales 2023 1,53x
Nbr of Employees 17 122
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 4,03 $
Average target price 2,99 $
Spread / Average Target -25,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Adam M. Aron Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Sean David Goodman Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Derrick Leggett Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Daniel E. Ellis EVP, Chief Operations & Development Officer
Anthony J. Saich Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC.-76.69%2 083
WANDA FILM HOLDING CO., LTD.-8.40%4 418
EVT LIMITED-11.91%1 416
HENGDIAN ENTERTAINMENT CO.,LTD9.08%1 304
PVR LIMITED33.09%1 276
KINEPOLIS GROUP NV-28.50%1 126