Communications Services Down as Bear-Market Momentum Holds -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies fell as traders fled the high-risk sectors that have taken the biggest beating in the bear market.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Chief Executive Adam Aron asked the company's board to freeze his compensation in 2023 following a painful year for the cinema chain's share price.

China resumed granting publishing approvals for foreign videogames, scrapping a policy instituted in June 2021.

