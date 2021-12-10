Communications Services Flat Amid Growth Reservations -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies were more or less flat, amid reservations about the growth outlook for the sector.

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings fell sharply after the company's chief executive officer and chief financial officer sold all or most of their currently-vested interest in the cinema chain.

CNN's firing of anchor Chris Cuomo leaves a major void in its crucial 9 p.m. hour, at a time when the network is already struggling to reverse a decline in ratings.

