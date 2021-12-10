Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMC   US00165C1045

AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC.

(AMC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Communications Services Flat Amid Growth Reservations -- Communications Services Roundup

12/10/2021 | 05:53pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Communications services companies were more or less flat, amid reservations about the growth outlook for the sector.

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings fell sharply after the company's chief executive officer and chief financial officer sold all or most of their currently-vested interest in the cinema chain.

CNN's firing of anchor Chris Cuomo leaves a major void in its crucial 9 p.m. hour, at a time when the network is already struggling to reverse a decline in ratings.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-10-21 1752ET

All news about AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC.
03:53pSOCIAL BUZZ : Tesla Remains in Wallstreetbets Spotlight; AMC, Chewy, Oracle, Robinhood Big..
MT
12/09INSIDER SELL : AMC Entertainment Holdings
MT
12/06Bitcoin's flash crash crimps year-end bulls
RE
12/06AMC Theatres and Wax to Issue a New Exclusive “I Own AMC” NFT to All Existi..
BU
12/03SOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Chase Broader Market Lower, Led by Alibaba, DocuSign, ..
MT
12/02SOCIAL BUZZ : Apple, Tesla, Alibaba Remain in Wallstreetbets Spotlight; Lucid, Nio, AMC, D..
MT
12/02Wallstreetbets Stocks Mostly Higher Pre-Bell Thursday, Apple Shares Decline on Demand W..
MT
12/01AMC ENTERTAINMENT HITS RECORD TICKET : No Way Home'
MT
11/30AMC THEATRES HAS THE BIGGEST DAY OF : NO WAY HOME on Monday, November 29
BU
11/30SOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Follow Broader Market Lower, Led by GameStop, Moderna
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 520 M - -
Net income 2021 -1 232 M - -
Net Debt 2021 4 276 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -10,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 15 141 M 15 141 M -
EV / Sales 2021 7,71x
EV / Sales 2022 4,24x
Nbr of Employees 14 234
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 29,46 $
Average target price 10,45 $
Spread / Average Target -64,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Adam M. Aron Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Sean David Goodman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Derrick Leggett Senior Vice President-Information Technology
John D. McDonald Executive Vice President-US Operations
Anthony J. Saich Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC.1,289.62%15 141
WANDA FILM HOLDING CO., LTD.-18.81%5 107
CINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC.-2.93%1 982
EVENT HOSPITALITY & ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED58.06%1 706
KINEPOLIS GROUP NV47.05%1 550
HENGDIAN ENTERTAINMENT CO.,LTD-34.69%1 205