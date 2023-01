Communications services companies rose as traders sought out high-risk sectors ahead of key economic data.

A weak reading of inflation would likely stir risk appetite as it would foreshadow an end to the Federal Reserve's recent series of bumper rate hikes.

AMC Entertainment, a high-risk meme stock and cinema chain, rose by more than 20%.

01-11-23 1736ET