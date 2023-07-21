AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. is a movie exhibition company. The Company is principally engaged in the theatrical exhibition business and owns, operates, or has interests in theaters primarily located in the United States and Europe. The Company operates through two segments: U.S. markets and International markets. In U.S. markets segment, it owns, leases and operates theaters in approximately 43 states and the District of Columbia. The International markets segment has operations in or partial interest in theaters in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia. The Company's brands include AMC, AMC CLASSIC and AMC DINE-IN. It also offers food and beverage products that include meals, healthy snacks, liquor, beer and wine options, and other gourmet products. It operates approximately 940 theatres and 10,500 screens in United States and international markets.