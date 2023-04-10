It's a “SUPER” Easter Weekend for AMC Theatres in the United States — AMC Records Its Busiest Weekend of 2023 and the Company's Third Busiest Since December 2019

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC & APE), the largest theatrical exhibitor in the United States and the world, today announced it enjoyed its busiest weekend so far in 2023, as more than 3.6 million guests attended a movie at an AMC location in the United States from Friday to Sunday. The strong audience turnout gave AMC its third busiest Friday to Sunday weekend since December of 2019.
Since reopening in 2020, two of AMC’s top three revenue days occurred this past weekend, including Saturday, which was AMC’s highest revenue day in the United States since theatres reopened.
The weekend attendance was driven by a slate of titles that appealed to a broad range of moviegoing audiences, led by the opening weekend of THE SUPER MARIO BROS. MOVIE, which set box office records of its own this weekend. New release AIR, and strong holdovers from DUNGEONS AND DRAGONS: HONOR AMONG THIEVES and JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 4 also helped drive weekend attendance.
Once guests arrived at their AMC theatre, they loaded up on snacks. The combination of admissions revenue and food & beverage revenue set an all-time high for revenue during an Easter weekend at AMC in the United States. AMC’s THE SUPER MARIO BROS. MOVIE collectable popcorn tin in particular was a huge hit with guests, selling out faster than any collectable item previously offered by AMC.
AMC Chairman and CEO Adam Aron commented:
“The success of THE SUPER MARIO BROS. MOVIE is yet another shining example of the desire by U.S. moviegoers to come to the movie theatre to be entertained. I congratulate our friends at Universal and Illumination on the biggest movie of 2023 so far, and on creating and distributing a movie that is proving to be a huge hit with guests of all ages.”
About AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.
AMC is the largest movie exhibition company in the United States, the largest in Europe and the largest throughout the world with approximately 950 theatres and 10,500 screens across the globe. AMC has propelled innovation in the exhibition industry by: deploying its Signature power-recliner seats; delivering enhanced food and beverage choices; generating greater guest engagement through its loyalty and subscription programs, web site and mobile apps; offering premium large format experiences and playing a wide variety of content including the latest Hollywood releases and independent programming. For more information, visit www.amctheatres.com.
Category: Company Release
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230410005253/en/