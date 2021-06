About 89.98 million shares in AMC were sold short by the end of Wednesday's trading session compared with 90.87 million short interest at Tuesday's close, according to Ihor Dusaniwsky, managing director of predictive analytics at S3.

AMC shares, which closed Wednesday's session up 95% at $62.55, were last down 24% at $47.33 on Thursday.

(Reporting By Sinéad Carew; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)