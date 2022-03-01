Log in
    AMC   US00165C1045

AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC.

(AMC)
  Report
'Spider-Man' helps theater chain AMC beat revenue estimates

03/01/2022 | 05:07pm EST
An AMC theatre is pictured in Times Square in New York City

(Reuters) -Theater chain AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc beat estimates for fourth-quarter revenue on Tuesday as box-office hits such as "Spider-Man: No Way Home" brought people back to the movies.

Long-awaited releases including the James Bond film "No Time To Die" and Marvel's "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" also helped AMC recover from pandemic restrictions that had brought movie-going to a standstill.

Revenue for the quarter ended Dec. 31 was $1.17 billion. Analysts on average expected $1.10 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net loss narrowed to $134.4 million, or 26 cents per share, from a net loss of $946.1 million, or $6.21 per share, a year earlier.

AMC's stock leapt more than 1,150% last year, largely driven by an army of retail investors coordinating their buying on forums such as Reddit's WallStreetBets.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 470 M - -
Net income 2021 -1 263 M - -
Net Debt 2021 4 299 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -6,89x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 9 693 M 9 693 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,66x
EV / Sales 2022 3,13x
Nbr of Employees 14 234
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 18,86 $
Average target price 10,45 $
Spread / Average Target -44,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Adam M. Aron Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Sean David Goodman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Derrick Leggett Senior Vice President-Information Technology
John D. McDonald Executive Vice President-US Operations
Anthony J. Saich Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC.-30.66%9 693
WANDA FILM HOLDING CO., LTD.-12.92%4 738
CINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC.8.81%2 065
KINEPOLIS GROUP NV5.11%1 743
EVENT HOSPITALITY & ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED-2.50%1 686
PVR LIMITED25.99%1 321