AMC guests can take advantage of the unlimited refills on any size popcorn all day long on Jan. 19 AMC guests can celebrate in style with the purchase of an exclusive, limited edition Loungefly popcorn Crossbody bag, sold in theatres while supplies last AMC Microwave Popcorn and other popcorn-themed merchandise are just a click away

AMC Theatres (NYSE:AMC), the largest theatrical exhibitor in the United States and the world, today announced that AMC will celebrate National Popcorn Day by offering ticket-buying guests unlimited refills on all sizes of delicious AMC Perfectly Popcorn™ all day long —and limited edition, exclusive popcorn-themed merchandise in theatres and online.

On National Popcorn Day - Friday, January 19 - AMC moviegoers can enjoy unlimited free refills on any size popcorn. Guests can also purchase an exclusive, limited edition AMC Loungefly popcorn crossbody bag, sold in theatres while supplies last. (Photo: Business Wire)

On Jan. 19, AMC ticket-buying guests can take advantage of the unlimited refills on any size popcorn all day long. And to top off these refill deals, AMC will be offering a stylish Loungefly Crossbody Bag that looks just like an overflowing bucket of AMC Perfectly Popcorn™ that is suitable for carrying popcorn or other items, available at every AMC location nationwide. These limited edition AMC Theatres Popcorn Loungefly Crossbody Bags feature a plastic sleeve inside that helps protect the bag if you want to put your popcorn in it, as well as an inside pocket (in the dome of the bag) where you can store our just announced AMC Cinema Sweets candy.

“Consumers equate hot, delicious, fresh popcorn with AMC, so we celebrate by creating attractive offers like unlimited refills we know movie lovers and popcorn lovers alike will want,” said Hank Green, VP – AMC Food and Beverage. “We’ll have plenty of popcorn to go around throughout the day, but we expect these popular bags and online swag to sell out quickly, so don’t wait too long to get yours.”

Loungefly bags are priced at $79.99+tax and includes a Large popcorn and unlimited refills with purchase on Jan. 19 only. NOTE: Refills are not available until 15 minutes after purchase and guests must show receipt/proof of purchase.

Consumers craving AMC popcorn who aren’t able to visit a nearby theatre who still want to celebrate National Popcorn Day have lots of options as well. They can use their Uber Eats app to have it delivered fresh to their doorstep, or can purchase AMC Microwave Popcorn available at participating Walmart or Publix locations.

Consumers who want even more popcorn-themed swag can order a funky, popcorn-themed sweatsuit or a Yummy World AMC Perfectly Popcorn Plush online at www.amcmoviemerch.com, while supplies last.

About AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.

AMC is the largest movie exhibition company in the United States, the largest in Europe and the largest throughout the world with approximately 900 theatres and 10,000 screens across the globe. AMC has propelled innovation in the exhibition industry by: deploying its Signature power-recliner seats; delivering enhanced food and beverage choices; generating greater guest engagement through its loyalty and subscription programs, website, and mobile apps; offering premium large format experiences and playing a wide variety of content including the latest Hollywood releases and independent programming. For more information, visit www.amctheatres.com.

