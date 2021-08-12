Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. AMC Networks Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMCX   US00164V1035

AMC NETWORKS INC.

(AMCX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AMC : 11 Weeks of Reveals Until Season 11 of The Walking Dead

08/12/2021 | 01:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

As part of AMC's '11 Weeks of Reveals until Season 11' of The Walking Dead, AMC revealed today a sneak peek at the Season 11 premiere ahead of its debut on AMC+ this weekend on Sunday, August 15. The 11th season premieres on AMC next Sunday, August 22 at 9pm ET/8c with all 11A episodes airing one week early on AMC+.

In the season 11 premiere episode, Acheron: Part I, the group returns to Alexandria from a critical food mission but realizes it isn't enough, so Maggie proposes a new plan. Meanwhile, those captured by the strange soldiers are relocated to another undisclosed location.

View sneak peek HERE (Embed below)

For more information on the series, please visit: http://press.amcnetworks.com

Additionally, as part of TWDU.com's '11 Weeks of TWD' where each week leading up to the Season 11 premiere on August 22, a custom piece of artwork will be shared that looks back at significant moments from each season of the show's decade-long run. The ninth piece of custom artwork is created by Declan Shalvey (Moon Knight, Immortal Hulk), and can be viewed here.

AMC will drop new reveals - photos, trailers and more - every Thursday counting down to the Season 11 premiere of The Walking Dead on Sunday, August 22 at 9pm ET/8pm CT. All 11A episodes will air one week early on AMC+, beginning August 15.

EMBED CODE:

The Walking Dead Season 11 Premiere Sneak Peek: Keep Moving

https://www.youtube.com/embed/GlWBw_E-Eys' title='YouTube video player' frameborder='0″ allow='accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture' allowfullscreen>

Disclaimer

AMC Networks Inc. published this content on 12 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2021 17:31:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AMC NETWORKS INC.
01:32pAMC : 11 Weeks of Reveals Until Season 11 of The Walking Dead
PU
08/11AMC : Shudder Acquires Period Horror, The Last Thing Mary Saw
PU
08/10AMC : Finding alice debuts september 13 exclusively on acorn tv
PU
08/09AMC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Ex..
AQ
08/09AMC : MoffettNathanson Adjusts AMC Networks' Price Target to $57 From $55, Maint..
MT
08/06AMC : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of..
AQ
08/06AMC : Reports Rising Earnings, Revenue for Q2; Beats Estimates; Shares Rise
MT
08/06AMC NETWORKS : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/06AMC NETWORKS INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Sta..
AQ
08/06AMC : Earnings Flash (AMCX) AMC NETWORKS Reports Q2 EPS $3.45, vs. Street Est of..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMC NETWORKS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 962 M - -
Net income 2021 232 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 270 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 341 M 2 341 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,56x
EV / Sales 2022 1,46x
Nbr of Employees 2 180
Free-Float 37,3%
Chart AMC NETWORKS INC.
Duration : Period :
AMC Networks Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMC NETWORKS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 55,46 $
Average target price 51,82 $
Spread / Average Target -6,56%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joshua W. Sapan President & Chief Executive Officer
Christina Spade Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Lawrence Dolan Non-Executive Chairman
David Hunter Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Edward Arthur Carroll Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMC NETWORKS INC.55.05%2 341
FOX CORPORATION28.67%20 801
DISCOVERY, INC.-2.13%19 007
RTL GROUP S.A.28.33%9 188
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.37.31%6 267
TEGNA INC.27.74%3 953