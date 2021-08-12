AMC : 11 Weeks of Reveals Until Season 11 of The Walking Dead

As part of AMC's '11 Weeks of Reveals until Season 11' of The Walking Dead, AMC revealed today a sneak peek at the Season 11 premiere ahead of its debut on AMC+ this weekend on Sunday, August 15. The 11th season premieres on AMC next Sunday, August 22 at 9pm ET/8c with all 11A episodes airing one week early on AMC+.
In the season 11 premiere episode, Acheron: Part I, the group returns to Alexandria from a critical food mission but realizes it isn't enough, so Maggie proposes a new plan. Meanwhile, those captured by the strange soldiers are relocated to another undisclosed location.
View sneak peek HERE (Embed below)
For more information on the series, please visit: http://press.amcnetworks.com
Additionally, as part of TWDU.com's '11 Weeks of TWD' where each week leading up to the Season 11 premiere on August 22, a custom piece of artwork will be shared that looks back at significant moments from each season of the show's decade-long run. The ninth piece of custom artwork is created by Declan Shalvey (Moon Knight, Immortal Hulk), and can be viewed here.
AMC will drop new reveals - photos, trailers and more - every Thursday counting down to the Season 11 premiere of The Walking Dead on Sunday, August 22 at 9pm ET/8pm CT. All 11A episodes will air one week early on AMC+, beginning August 15.
The Walking Dead Season 11 Premiere Sneak Peek: Keep Moving
