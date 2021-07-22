AMC : 11 Weeks of Reveals until Season 11 of The Walking Dead

As part of AMC's '11 Weeks of Reveals until Season 11' of The Walking Dead, which returns Sunday, August 22 at 9pm ET/8pm CT , AMC revealed today new images and details about what's ahead in Season 11 for characters Maggie (Lauren Cohan), Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), Rosita (Christian Serratos), Gabriel (Seth Gilliam), Aaron (Ross Marquand), Alden (Callan McAuliffe), Magna (Nadia Hilker) and Lydia (Cassady McClincy).

Character images (download here) and descriptions:

MAGGIE I Lauren Cohan

While Maggie has blocked out the psychological horror of things seen and done in order to persevere, she is even more determined to fight for a future. A future for her son. But with the constant presence of Negan getting under her skin, does Maggie have as much control as she believes?

NEGAN I Jeffrey Dean Morgan

Negan secured a hard-earned place within the community, which Maggie threatens. He does not like her holding his fate. But this is about survival, and Negan knows how to survive.

ROSITA I Christian Serratos

Rosita is fully adept at raising her daughter and rising to the demands of any mission. She is an unyielding soldier and mother who remains calm under pressure. As a critical leader at Alexandria, she weighs what is the best course of action against all odds and differing opinions.

GABRIEL I Seth Gilliam

Rather than speak with God, Gabriel speaks in hard truths. He may be in a dark place, but it is allowing him to see clearly. He is stable and able to fight for the group in any capacity. If God is reaching out to Gabriel, He will have to wait.

AARON I Ross Marquand

Suffering from trauma inflicted on the road, safety is of the utmost importance for Aaron. It's personal. It's his daughter. It's the community he helped build. Usually driven by compassion, Aaron questions if there is humanity left in the world. Is Gabriel right? Are evil people the rule and no longer the exception?

ALDEN I Callan McAuliffe

Alden is a man of great loyalty and little tolerance. He has always looked at his surroundings and decided his own truth. With Hilltop burned down and Alexandria in shambles, his senses and observations are on higher alert.

MAGNA I Nadia Hilker

Magna came out of the cave with a different perspective: Life is too short. With her family dwindling, she protects from near and afar. She will not engage in the meaningless, but rest assured, she will take a stand on big important issues.

LYDIA I Cassady McClincy

Lydia is a trusted soldier in the community. Confident, she adds her opinions, even if it means clashing with others. She knows not to let others speak for her ever again. That is what it means to truly be a part of a family, and she is family.

Additionally, as part of TWDU.com's '11 Weeks of TWD' where each week leading up to the Season 11 premiere on August 22, a custom piece of artwork will be shared that looks back at significant moments from each season of the show's decade-long run. The sixth piece of custom artwork is a watercolor painting from Zelda Devon, and can be viewed here.

