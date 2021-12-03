AMC : A DISCOVERY OF WITCHES SEASON 3 DEBUTS JANUARY 8 ON SUNDANCE NOW, SHUDDER AND AMC+

Sundance Now, Shudder and AMC+ announced today the third and final season of A Discovery of Witches will premiere on Saturday, January 8, 2022 on all three platforms in the U.S. Animated key art and a new promo were also released for the epic conclusion of the acclaimed saga, which finds Matthew (Matthew Goode) and Diana (Teresa Palmer) returning from 1590 to present day and combating what they left behind.

In addition to Goode and Palmer, the series features a strong ensemble cast including Owen Teale, Malin Buska, Alex Kingston, Aiysha Hart, Edward Bluemel, Lindsay Duncan, Peter McDonald, Trevor Eve, Gregg Chillin, Adelle Leonce, Tanya Moodie, Daniel Ezra, Toby Regbo, Steven Cree, Jacob Ifan, Ivanno Jeremiah, Greg McHugh, Olivier Huband, Paul Rhys and Parker Sawyers. A Discovery of Witches Season 3 is based on the 'The Book of Life' novel from Deborah Harkness's bestselling All Souls trilogy and is the third and final installment.

A Discovery of Witches is a Sky Original series and was commissioned by Zai Bennett, Managing Director of Content, Sky UK. Kara Manley is the executive producer for Sky Studios and the show is made by Bad Wolf. Executive Producers for Bad Wolf are Lachlan MacKinnon, Jane Tranter, Deborah Harkness, Lisa Holdsworth, Helen Raynor.

