  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. AMC Networks Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMCX   US00164V1035

AMC NETWORKS INC.

(AMCX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

AMC : A DISCOVERY OF WITCHES SEASON 3 DEBUTS JANUARY 8 ON SUNDANCE NOW, SHUDDER AND AMC+

12/03/2021 | 02:12pm EST
Sundance Now, Shudder and AMC+ announced today the third and final season of A Discovery of Witches will premiere on Saturday, January 8, 2022 on all three platforms in the U.S. Animated key art and a new promo were also released for the epic conclusion of the acclaimed saga, which finds Matthew (Matthew Goode) and Diana (Teresa Palmer) returning from 1590 to present day and combating what they left behind.

View Promo HERE (embed below)

View Animated Key Art HERE (embed below)

In addition to Goode and Palmer, the series features a strong ensemble cast including Owen Teale, Malin Buska, Alex Kingston, Aiysha Hart, Edward Bluemel, Lindsay Duncan, Peter McDonald, Trevor Eve, Gregg Chillin, Adelle Leonce, Tanya Moodie, Daniel Ezra, Toby Regbo, Steven Cree, Jacob Ifan, Ivanno Jeremiah, Greg McHugh, Olivier Huband, Paul Rhys and Parker Sawyers. A Discovery of Witches Season 3 is based on the 'The Book of Life' novel from Deborah Harkness's bestselling All Souls trilogy and is the third and final installment.

A Discovery of Witches is a Sky Original series and was commissioned by Zai Bennett, Managing Director of Content, Sky UK. Kara Manley is the executive producer for Sky Studios and the show is made by Bad Wolf. Executive Producers for Bad Wolf are Lachlan MacKinnon, Jane Tranter, Deborah Harkness, Lisa Holdsworth, Helen Raynor.

Trailer Embed for Sundance Now:

https://www.youtube.com/embed/zFCe2QBqh78 title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0″ allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

Trailer Embed for Shudder:

https://www.youtube.com/embed/8EziEN9gBsc" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0″ allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

Trailer Embed for AMC+ :

https://www.youtube.com/embed/uP8z97bWCuw" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0″ allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

Animated Key Art Embed:

https://amcnetworks.app.box.com/embed/s/65sqgm2xi5j27itxutcjgro72pu3c017?sortColumn=date&view=list" width="800″ height="550″ frameborder="0″ allowfullscreen webkitallowfullscreen msallowfullscreen>

Disclaimer

AMC Networks Inc. published this content on 03 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2021 19:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 036 M - -
Net income 2021 238 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 237 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,74x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 565 M 1 565 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,25x
EV / Sales 2022 1,17x
Nbr of Employees 2 180
Free-Float 37,4%
Chart AMC NETWORKS INC.
Duration : Period :
AMC Networks Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMC NETWORKS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 37,04 $
Average target price 50,64 $
Spread / Average Target 36,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matthew C. Blank Chief Executive Officer
Christina Spade Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Lawrence Dolan Non-Executive Chairman
David Hunter Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Edward Arthur Carroll Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMC NETWORKS INC.-0.92%1 565
FOX CORPORATION21.33%19 520
DISCOVERY, INC.-22.73%15 283
RTL GROUP S.A.15.40%7 961
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.33.72%6 313
TEGNA INC.43.66%4 434