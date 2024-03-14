NEW YORK, NY - March 14, 2024 - AMC Networks announced today that it has acquired the exclusive U.S. linear and streaming rights to all four seasons of the post-apocalyptic drama series Snowpiercer. The first three seasons of the critically acclaimed drama will stream on AMC+ later this year leading up to the series' season four premiere on AMC and AMC+ in early 2025.

Set more than seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland, Snowpiercer centers on the remnants of humanity who inhabit a perpetually moving train, with 1001 cars, that circles the globe. Class warfare, social injustice and the politics of survival play out in this riveting television adaptation based on the graphic novel series by Jacques Lob and Jean-Marc Rochette, and the film from Oscar®-winner Bong Joon Ho (Parasite). The action-packed finale of season three left a split of the train with Melanie Cavill (Jennifer Connelly) leading the Eternal Engine and those passengers who chose to stay aboard Snowpiercer for relative safety, and Andre Layton (Daveed Diggs) leading the others on Big Alice who chose to adventure to the unknown, outside world of New Eden.

Snowpiercer stars Oscar® winner Jennifer Connelly, GRAMMY® and Tony® Award-winner Daveed Diggs, Sean Bean, Rowan Blanchard, Emmy®nominee Alison Wright, Mickey Sumner, Iddo Goldberg, Katie McGuinness, Tony® Award-winner and GRAMMY® nominee Lena Hall, Sam Otto, Chelsea Harris, Mike O'Malley, Roberto Urbina and Sheila Vand. Previously announced new cast members for season four include Clark Gregg (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., The Avengers, Thor) and Tony® Award-winner Michael Aronov (The Drop, The Americans, Operation Finale).

"Snowpiercer is an edge-of-your-seat thrill ride with a loyal fanbase - similar to the passionate fandoms we serve across our biggest franchise series - and a welcome addition to AMC and AMC+," said Ben Davis, executive vice president of original programming for AMC Networks and AMC Studios. "We look forward to giving viewers an opportunity to binge the first three seasons later this year, in anticipation of the arrival of a remarkable fourth season helmed by Paul Zbyszewski and this stellar cast, which will premiere in 2025."

Showrunner Paul Zbyszewski continued, "We're so thrilled the train has finally found a home, and we're incredibly grateful to everyone at AMC and Tomorrow Studios for giving the fans of Snowpiercer a chance to enjoy season four with all the hard work this amazing cast and crew put into it."

Tomorrow Studios' Founder/CEO Marty Adelstein, President/Partner Becky Clements and EVP Alissa Bachner added, "We love Snowpiercer and AMC is the perfect partner to share its final season, which completes an incredible series filled with brilliant talent that entertains viewers while exploring important global issues."

Snowpiercer season four is executive produced by Zbyszewski (Lost, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D, Helstrom), Christoph Schrewe, Marty Adelstein, Becky Clements and Alissa Bachner through Tomorrow Studios, Matthew O'Connor, Ben Rosenblatt and Scott Derrickson, and the original film's producers, including Bong Joon Ho, Miky Lee, Jinnie Choi, Park Chan-wook, Lee Tae-hun and Dooho Choi. The show is produced by Tomorrow Studios along with CJ Entertainment. ITV Studios distributes Snowpiercer internationally and brokered this acquisition.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks (Nasdaq: AMCX) is home to many of the greatest stories and characters in TV and film and the premier destination for passionate and engaged fan communities around the world. The company creates and curates celebrated series and films across distinct brands and makes them available to audiences everywhere. Its portfolio includes targeted streaming services AMC+, Acorn TV, Shudder, Sundance Now, ALLBLK and HIDIVE; cable networks AMC, BBC AMERICA (operated through a joint venture with BBC Studios, which includes U.S. distribution and sales responsibilities for BBC News), IFC, SundanceTV and WE tv; and film distribution labels IFC Films and RLJE Films. The company also operates AMC Studios, its in-house studio, production and distribution operation behind acclaimed and fan-favorite originals including The Walking Dead Universe and the Anne Rice Immortal Universe; and AMC Networks International, its international programming business.

About Tomorrow Studios

Tomorrow Studios, an ITV Studios partner, develops and produces compelling scripted television series with top tier talent for a global audience. Spearheaded by CEO/Founder Marty Adelstein and President/Partner Becky Clements, the leading production company has amassed critical and popular success for its network, cable and streaming series including PHYSICAL, starring Emmy® nominee Rose Byrne (Apple TV+); award-nominated live action adaptation of the classic manga ONE PIECE (Netflix); Emmy® nominated SNOWPIERCER, starring Oscar® winner Jennifer Connelly and Grammy® and Tony Award® winner Daveed Diggs; and the critically acclaimed adult animation series 10 YEAR OLD TOM (HBO Max), written by Steve Dildarian, produced by their animation JV label Work Friends. The studio has first look deals with Julia Garner's Alma Margo, Frank Spotnitz's Big Light Productions, Craig Gillespie, and Midnight Radio. Projects are also in development with Stephanie Laing and Scott Free Productions. Previous credits include Emmy® nominated COWBOY BEBOP (Netflix), LET THE RIGHT ONE IN (Showtime), LAST MAN STANDING (FOX), GOOD BEHAVIOR (TNT), and AQUARIUS (NBC). More information can be found at https://www.tomorrow-studio.com.