SEASON TWO PREMIERES THURSDAY, AUGUST 8th EXCLUSIVELY ON ALLBLK

Reginae Carter joins the cast for season 2

VIEW TRAILER

New York, NY - July 17, 2024- Today,ALLBLK, the popular streaming service for Black television and film from AMC Networks,released the trailer, key art and new photos for the awaited second season of the hit drama series,Kold x Windy. PremieringThursday, August 8,Kold & Windy exposes the reality behind Chicago's south side and its street culture that has influenced our entire nation.

This season brings conflict and desire, along with new characters and betrayals.Rising hip-hop and drill star Malika "Kold" Wise (Sh'Kia Augustin,Black Lightning), who is now very pregnant with her deceased fiancé's child, has fallen into an emotional rollercoaster of anxiety and violent fits. Although Kold x Windy have recently signed with Achieve Jamz, Malika seems to have lost her musical footing. Forced to return to committing her "stains," she's reverting to the life she so desperately tried to leave behind. Her trusted confidant and group member Renee "Windy" Johnson (Nijah Brenea,Rap Sh!t), is still obsessed with reppin' Kold x Windyon the mic and in the streets. Despite her bulletproof façade, Renee is dealing with her own set of demons.

New to the cast isReginae Carter(Toya & Reginae) as Miss 290, one half of Kold & Windy's rival rap group, K-Town. Returning cast includesBrely Evans (Ambitions) as GeGe,Kaja Brielle (Black Lightning) as Shelly Winter,Kiyanne Muhammad (Love and Hip Hop: New York) as Temperance "Temper" Davis,Solo Lucci (Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood) as Pop Off, and more.

Kold x Windyis co-created and executive produced by Kenny Young, Phil James, and Vernon "Xtreme" Brown of Chalice Entertainment. Brett Dismuke, Head of Content, Nikki Love, SVP of Production and Development and Ashley McFarlin, VP Production and Development serve as executive producers for ALLBLK.

About ALLBLK

ALLBLK is an invitation to a world of streaming entertainment that is inclusively, but unapologetically - Black. Featuring a diverse lineup of content that spans across genres and generations, the ALLBLK library includes exclusive original series such asA House Divided andDouble Cross; must-see independent films, nostalgic Black cinema, popular We TV originals, lively stage plays, and so much more. ALLBLK is available everywhere streaming services are found - iOS, Android, Amazon Prime Video Channels, Apple TV and Apple TV Channels, Roku and Roku Channels, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, Cox, DISH, Sling TV, Charter and more. Atwww.ALLBLK.tv, ALLBLK offers a free 7-day trial and thereafter is just $5.99/month or $59.99/year. Keep up with ALLBLK on Facebook atFacebook.com/WatchALLBLKand Twitter/Instagram@WatchALLBLK