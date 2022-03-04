AMC : ALLBLK'S BREAKOUT HIT COMEDY SERIES ‘MILLENNIALS' RETURNS FOR SEASON 2 PREMIERING THURSDAY, MARCH 17

VIEW TRAILERHERE

New York, NY - March 3, 2022 - "Millennials," the hilarious comedy centered around the lives of four 20-something roommates and their neighbor across the hall as they navigate the chaos of being young, finding success, and finding themselves in the city of angels, returns for Season 2, Thursday, March 17 on AMC Networks' streamer, ALLBLK. In the new season, the crew is back with a new roommate, new love connections, and a fresh set of challenges as they strive to go from no money to 'mo money.

Travis (Philip Bolden, Are We There Yet?), Jaheem (Keraun "King Keraun" Harris, Hiking With Rappers) and Todd (Aaron Grady, Everybody Hates Chris) find themselves hustling to make rent while Omar is on a business assignment overseas. They now must coexist with their new roommate, Derrick "Fitz" Fitzgerald (Nathan Davis Jr., Snowfall, Detroit), a renaissance man who makes his living as an art dealer. Meanwhile, the unlikely romance between Jaheem and Mercedes (Teresa "Topnotch" Celeste, Tales, Wild N' Out) is moving fast and furious however he quickly learns the do's and don'ts of having a girlfriend in the new age social media era.

CeCe (Katherine Florence, social media influencer @katieflorence) and Mercedes start a podcast to voice their opinions while Cousin Adrian (comedian Juhahn Jones) returns and lends his expertise on dating women of color. Todd ventures into a new lucrative career in professional video gaming but faces an uphill battle as his gaming career is challenged by the top gamers in the nation. Upon Travis' return to the apartment, he stumbles upon an invention that blows up on the internet, but his success is short lived, when he falls victim to cancel culture. Rounding out the cast are, Tanjareen Thomas, Buddy Lewis, Howard M. Lockie, Bobby Slaski, and DeShaude Barner in recurring roles.

The series is created by Rugg Williams and Oren Williams, executive produced by Rugg Williams, Oren Williams and Zachary Isaiah Williams with Bentley Kyle Evans serving as co-director and executive producer. Brett Dismuke and Nikki Love serve as executive producers for ALLBLK.

About ALLBLK

ALLBLK is an invitation to a world of streaming entertainment that is inclusively, but unapologetically - Black. Featuring a diverse lineup of content that spans across genres and generations, the ALLBLK library includes exclusive original series such as Craig Ross Jr.'s Monogamy, A House Divided, and Double Cross; must-see independent films, nostalgic Black cinema, popular network TV, lively stage plays, and so much more. ALLBLK is available everywhere streaming services are found - iOS, Android, Amazon Prime Video Channels, Apple TV and Apple TV Channels; Roku and Roku Channels, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, Cox, DISH, Sling TV, Charter and more. At www.ALLBLK.tv, ALLBLK offers a free 7-day trial and thereafter is just $4.99/month or $49.99/year. Keep up with ALLBLK on Facebook at Facebook.com/WatchALLBLK and Twitter/Instagram @WatchALLBLK.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks is a global entertainment company known for its popular and critically-acclaimed content. Its portfolio of brands includes AMC, BBC AMERICA (operated through a joint venture with BBC Studios), IFC, SundanceTV, WE tv, IFC Films, and a number of fast-growing streaming services, including the AMC+ premium streaming bundle, Acorn TV, Shudder, Sundance Now and ALLBLK (formerly branded "UMC"). AMC Studios, the Company's in-house studio, production and distribution operation, is behind award-winning owned series and franchises, including The Walking Dead, the highest-rated series in cable history. The Company also operates AMC Networks International, its international programming business, and Levity Entertainment Group, its production services and comedy venues business.